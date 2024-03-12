Forward-Looking Statements

This presentation contains a number of forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the "Exchange Act"). These statements may be identified by use of words such as "annualized," "anticipate," "believe," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "likely," "seek," "may," "outlook," "plan," "potential," "predict," "project," "should," "will," "would" and similar terms and phrases, including references to assumptions.

Forward-looking statements are based upon various assumptions and analyses made by Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (together with its direct and indirect subsidiaries, the "Company"), in light of management's experience and its perception of historical trends, current conditions and expected future developments, as well as other factors it believes appropriate under the circumstances. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors (many of which are beyond the Company's control) that could cause actual conditions or results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Accordingly, you should not place undue reliance on such statements. These factors include, without limitation, the following:

the timing and occurrence or non-occurrence of events may be subject to circumstances beyond the Company's control;

non-occurrence of events may be subject to circumstances beyond the Company's control; there may be increases in competitive pressure among financial institutions and from non-financial institutions;

non-financial institutions; the net interest margin is subject to material short-term fluctuation based upon market rates;

short-term fluctuation based upon market rates; changes in deposit flows, loan demand or real estate values may affect the business of the Company;

changes in the quality and composition of our loan or investment portfolios;

unanticipated or significant increases in loan losses may negatively affect the Company's financial condition or results of operations;

changes in accounting principles, policies or guidelines may cause the Company's financial condition to be perceived differently;

changes in corporate and/or individual income tax laws may adversely affect the Company's business or financial condition or results of operations;

general economic conditions, either nationally or locally in some or all areas in which the Company conducts business, or conditions in the securities markets or the banking industry, may be different than the Company currently anticipates;

legislative, regulatory or policy changes may adversely affect the Company's business or results of operations;

technological changes may be more difficult or expensive than the Company anticipates;

there may be failures or breaches of information technology security systems;

success or consummation of new business initiatives or the integration of any acquired entities may be more difficult or expensive than the Company anticipates;

litigation or other matters before regulatory agencies, whether currently existing or commencing in the future, may delay the occurrence or non-occurrence of events longer than the Company anticipates; and

non-occurrence of events longer than the Company anticipates; and the risks referred to in the section entitled "Risk Factors" in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023 as updated by our Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and Current Reports on Form 8-K.

The Company has no obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this document.