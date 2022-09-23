Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Dime Community Bancshares, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    DCOM   US25432X1028

DIME COMMUNITY BANCSHARES, INC.

(DCOM)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  11:24 2022-09-23 am EDT
31.07 USD   -0.80%
DIME COMMUNITY BANCSHARES : Statement of Changes in Beneficial Ownership - Form 4
PU
09/21DIME COMMUNITY BANCSHARES, INC. /NY/ : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
09/21Dime Community Bancshares Keeps Quarterly Dividend at $0.24 per Share, Payable Oct. 24 to Shareholders as of Oct. 17
MT
Dime Community Bancshares : Statement of Changes in Beneficial Ownership - Form 4

09/23/2022 | 11:33am EDT
Ownership Submission
FORM 4
Check this box if no longer subject to Section 16, Form 4 or Form 5 obligations may continue. See Instruction 1(b).
UNITED STATES SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION
Washington, D.C. 20549STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN BENEFICIAL OWNERSHIP OF SECURITIES Filed pursuant to Section 16(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 or Section 30(h) of the Investment Company Act of 1940
OMB APPROVAL
OMB Number:3235-0287Expires:January 31, 2005Estimated average burden hours per response...0.5
1. Name and Address of Reporting Person *
Aguggia Paul M
2. Issuer Name and Ticker or Trading Symbol
Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. /NY/ [DCOM] 		5. Relationship of Reporting Person(s) to Issuer
(Check all applicable)
_____ Director _____ 10% Owner
_____ Officer (give title below) _____ Other (specify below)
(Last) (First) (Middle)
898 VETERANS MEMORIAL HIGHWAY , SUITE 560
3. Date of Earliest Transaction (Month/Day/Year)
(Street)
HAUPPAUGE NY 11788
4. If Amendment, Date Original Filed(Month/Day/Year)
 6. Individual or Join/Group Filing(Check Applicable Line)
_X_ Form filed by One Reporting Person
___ Form filed by More than One Reporting Person
(City) (State) (Zip)
Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned
1.Title of Security 2. Transaction Date (Month/Day/Year) 2A. Deemed Execution Date, if any (Month/Day/Year) 3. Transaction Code 4. Securities Acquired (A) or Disposed of (D) 5. Amount of Securities Beneficially Owned Following Reported Transaction(s) 6. Ownership Form: Direct (D) or Indirect (I) 7. Nature of Indirect Beneficial Ownership
Code V Amount (A) or (D) Price
Table II - Derivative Securities Beneficially Owned (e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities)
(e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities)
1. Title of Derivate Security 2. Conversion or Exercise Price of Derivative Security 3. Transaction Date (Month/Day/Year) 3A. Deemed Execution Date, if any (Month/Day/Year) 4. Transaction Code 5. Number of Derivative Securities Acquired (A) or Disposed of (D) 6. Date Exercisable and Expiration Date 7. Title and Amount of Securities Underlying Derivative Security 8. Price of Derivative Security 9. Number of derivative Securities Beneficially Owned Following Reported Transaction(s) 10. Ownership Form of Derivative Security: Direct (D) or Indirect (I) 11. Nature of Indirect Beneficial Ownership
Code V (A) (D) Date Exercisable Expriation Date Title Amount or Number of Shares
Reporting Owners
Reporting Owner Name / Address Relationships
Director 10% Owner Officer Other
Aguggia Paul M
898 VETERANS MEMORIAL HIGHWAY
SUITE 560
HAUPPAUGE, NY11788


Signatures
/s/ Alexandra Weeks, as attorney-in-fact 2022-09-23
**Signature of Reporting Person Date
Explanation of Responses:
(*) If the form is filed by more than one reporting person, see Instruction 5(b)(v).
(**) Intentional misstatements or omissions of facts constitute Federal Criminal Violations. See 18 U.S.C. 1001 and 15 U.S.C. 78ff(a).
(1) Restricted Stock Award. Award cliff vests on the six month anniversary of the date of grant.
Note: File three copies of this Form, one of which must be manually signed. If space is insufficient, See Instruction 6 for procedure.Potential persons who are to respond to the collection of information contained in this form are not required to respond unless the form displays a currently valid OMB number.

Disclaimer

Dime Community Bancshares Inc. published this content on 23 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 September 2022 15:32:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Analyst Recommendations on DIME COMMUNITY BANCSHARES, INC.
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 409 M - -
Net income 2022 140 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 8,61x
Yield 2022 3,07%
Capitalization 1 209 M 1 209 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 2,95x
Capi. / Sales 2023 2,80x
Nbr of Employees 802
Free-Float 86,4%
Chart DIME COMMUNITY BANCSHARES, INC.
Duration : Period :
Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DIME COMMUNITY BANCSHARES, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 31,32 $
Average target price 38,75 $
Spread / Average Target 23,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Kevin M. O'Connor Chief Executive Officer & Director
Stuart H. Lubow President & Chief Operating Officer
Avinash Reddy Chief Financial Officer & Senior Executive VP
Kenneth J. Mahon Executive Chairman
Michael J. Fegan EVP, Chief Technology & Operations Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
DIME COMMUNITY BANCSHARES, INC.-10.92%1 209
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-29.77%327 106
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-26.95%261 145
INDUSTRIAL & COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LTD.-13.18%209 461
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY-13.46%157 487
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-13.89%149 972