DIME COMMUNITY BANCSHARES, INC.

(DCOM)
DIME COMMUNITY INVESTOR ALERT by the Former Attorney General of Louisiana: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates Adequacy of Price and Process in Proposed Sale of Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. - DCOM

11/06/2020

Former Attorney General of Louisiana Charles C. Foti, Jr., Esq. and the law firm of Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC (“KSF”) are investigating the proposed sale of Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NasdaqGS: DCOM) to Bridge Bancorp, Inc. (NasdaqGS: BDGE). Under the terms of the proposed transaction, shareholders of Dime will receive only 0.6480 shares of Bridge for each share of Dime that they own. KSF is seeking to determine whether this consideration and the process that led to it are adequate, or whether the consideration undervalues the Company.

If you believe that this transaction undervalues the Company and/or if you would like to discuss your legal rights regarding the proposed sale, you may, without obligation or cost to you, e-mail or call KSF Managing Partner Lewis S. Kahn (lewis.kahn@ksfcounsel.com) toll free at any time at 855-768-1857, or visit https://www.ksfcounsel.com/cases/nasdaqgs-dcom/ to learn more.

To learn more about KSF, whose partners include the Former Louisiana Attorney General, visit www.ksfcounsel.com.


© Business Wire 2020
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 193 M - -
Net income 2020 43,7 M - -
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 9,73x
Yield 2020 4,49%
Capitalization 412 M 412 M -
Capi. / Sales 2020 2,13x
Capi. / Sales 2021 1,10x
Nbr of Employees 439
Free-Float 53,1%
Technical analysis trends DIME COMMUNITY BANCSHARES, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 16,17 $
Last Close Price 12,46 $
Spread / Highest target 36,4%
Spread / Average Target 29,7%
Spread / Lowest Target 24,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Kenneth J. Mahon Chief Executive Officer & Director
Stuart H. Lubow President
Vincent F. Palagiano Chairman
Avinash Reddy Chief Financial Officer & Senior Executive VP
Michael J. Fegan Chief Technology Officer & Executive VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DIME COMMUNITY BANCSHARES, INC.-40.35%412
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-25.14%318 080
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-22.00%253 947
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-30.12%212 896
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-13.22%188 405
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO.. LTD.13.04%161 145
