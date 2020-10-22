Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Dime Community Bancshares, Inc.    DCOM

DIME COMMUNITY BANCSHARES, INC.

(DCOM)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Dime Community Bancshares Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend for Series A Preferred Stock and Common Stock

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
10/22/2020 | 03:01pm EDT

BROOKLYN, N.Y., Oct. 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (Nasdaq: DCOM) (the “Company”) announced that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.34375 per share of Series A Preferred Stock, payable on November 15, 2020, and $0.14 per share of Common Stock, payable on November 13, 2020, to all stockholders of record as of November 6, 2020. This dividend is the third quarterly cash dividend to be paid to holders of the Company’s Series A Preferred Stock, and the 94th consecutive quarterly cash dividend to be paid to holders of the Company’s Common Stock.

ABOUT DIME COMMUNITY BANCSHARES, INC.

The Company had $6.47 billion in consolidated assets as of June 30, 2020 Dime Community Bank (the “Bank”), the Company’s wholly owned subsidiary, was founded in 1864, is headquartered in Brooklyn, New York, and currently has 28 retail branches located throughout Brooklyn, Queens, the Bronx, Nassau and Suffolk Counties, New York. More information on the Company and the Bank be found on the Company's website at www.dime.com.

Contact: Avinash Reddy, Senior Executive Vice President – Chief Financial Officer, 718-782-6200, extension 5909.

Primary Logo

© GlobeNewswire 2020

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about DIME COMMUNITY BANCSHARES, INC.
03:01pDIME COMMUNITY BANCSHARES : Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend for Series A Prefer..
AQ
03:01pDime Community Bancshares Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend for Series A Prefe..
GL
10/07Dime Community Bancshares to Release Earnings on October 27, 2020
GL
10/07DIME COMMUNITY BANCSHARES : to Release Earnings on October 27, 2020
AQ
09/17DIME COMMUNITY BANCSHARES INC : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Othe..
AQ
09/15DIME COMMUNITY BANCSHARES INC : Regulation FD Disclosure (form 8-K)
AQ
08/10000100540912-31FALSE2020Q2P3Y0001005 : CommonStockMember2020-01-012020-06-300001..
AQ
08/07WeissLaw LLP Reminds OTEL and DCOM Shareholders About Its Ongoing Investigati..
PR
08/05DIME COMMUNITY BANCSHARES, INC. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
07/29DIME COMMUNITY BANCSHARES INC : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, F..
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 191 M - -
Net income 2020 42,5 M - -
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 9,99x
Yield 2020 4,48%
Capitalization 413 M 413 M -
Capi. / Sales 2020 2,16x
Capi. / Sales 2021 1,10x
Nbr of Employees 439
Free-Float 53,1%
Chart DIME COMMUNITY BANCSHARES, INC.
Duration : Period :
Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DIME COMMUNITY BANCSHARES, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 15,63 $
Last Close Price 12,49 $
Spread / Highest target 36,1%
Spread / Average Target 25,1%
Spread / Lowest Target 12,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Kenneth J. Mahon Chief Executive Officer & Director
Stuart H. Lubow President
Vincent F. Palagiano Chairman
Avinash Reddy Chief Financial Officer & Senior Executive VP
Michael J. Fegan Chief Technology Officer & Executive VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DIME COMMUNITY BANCSHARES, INC.-40.21%413
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-28.72%302 900
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-23.50%256 144
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-31.71%208 310
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-15.90%184 857
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO.. LTD.8.57%151 947
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group