Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. OTC Markets
  5. Dimeco, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    DIMC   US25432W1045

DIMECO, INC.

(DIMC)
  Report
Delayed OTC Markets  -  03:42 2022-07-21 pm EDT
45.00 USD   +0.45%
07/21DIMECO : 2q22
PU
06/21DIMECO : DIMC) Dividend Declared June 2022
PU
03/11Dimeco, Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, 2021
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Dimeco : Announces Earnings at June 30, 2022

07/22/2022 | 01:24pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Dimeco, Inc. Announces Earnings at June 30, 2022Press Release | 07/22/2022

Dimeco, Inc. (OTCQX: DIMC), the holding company for The Dime Bank, reported total assets of $974 million at June 30, 2022, a slight retraction of $13 million or 1.3%, from one year earlier. Total loans of $652 million reflect a decrease of $15 million or 2.2% over last year as expected due to the SBA Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) forgiveness of over $81 million. Total deposits of $854 million were 6.4% greater, or $51 million, than balances at June 30, 2021.

Net income increased $696 thousand or 12.8% over the same period in 2021 to end the first six months of 2022 at $6.1 million. At this income level, return on average assets was 1.27% and return on average shareholders equity was 12.86%, an increase of 9.5% and 14.7%, respectively.

On a per share basis, the market value of Dimeco grew by 22.4% when compared 2021, closing at $44.05 on June 30, 2022. Earnings per share was $2.42, representing an increase of 12.0% from the same period last year. Dimecos Board of Directors declared dividends of $.72 per share for the first half of 2022, a 5.9% uptick over last year.

President and Chief Executive Officer Peter Bochnovich stated, I am pleased to report Dimeco, Inc.s financial results for the first six months of 2022. As we continue to operate in these uncertain times, we will continue to be true to our mission statement and strategic goals.

About Dimeco, Inc.

Dimeco, Inc. is the parent holding company of The Dime Bank, a full-service financial institution serving Northeast Pennsylvania since 1905. Dimeco, Inc. trades on the OTCQX Marketplace under symbol DIMC, operated by OTC Markets Group. For more information on Dimeco, Inc. and The Dime Bank, visit www.thedimebank.com.

Disclaimer

Dimeco Inc. published this content on 22 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 July 2022 17:23:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about DIMECO, INC.
07/21DIMECO : 2q22
PU
06/21DIMECO : DIMC) Dividend Declared June 2022
PU
03/11Dimeco, Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, 2021
CI
2021Dimeco, Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2021
CI
2021Dimeco, Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the Fourth Quarter Ended December 31, 2020
CI
2020Dimeco, Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter Ended September 30, 2020
CI
2020Dimeco, Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter Ended June 30, 2020
CI
2020Dimeco, Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2020
CI
2020Dimeco, Inc. Declares Dividend for First Quarter Ended March 31, 2020
CI
2019Dimeco, Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2019
CI
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 36,9 M - -
Net income 2021 12,0 M - -
Net Debt 2021 19,7 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 7,84x
Yield 2021 3,73%
Capitalization 111 M 111 M -
EV / Sales 2020 4,68x
EV / Sales 2021 3,01x
Nbr of Employees 136
Free-Float 96,6%
Chart DIMECO, INC.
Duration : Period :
Dimeco, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Peter Bochnovich President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Jeffrey J. Roche CFO, Treasurer, Assistant Secretary & SVP
John S. Kiesendahl Chairman
John F. Spall Secretary & Independent Director
Henry M. Skier Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
DIMECO, INC.0.00%111
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-27.67%338 187
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-25.02%270 385
INDUSTRIAL & COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LTD.-7.50%219 927
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY-10.96%164 160
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-8.52%159 221