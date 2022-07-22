Dimeco : Announces Earnings at June 30, 2022

Dimeco, Inc. Announces Earnings at June 30, 2022Press Release | 07/22/2022

Dimeco, Inc. (OTCQX: DIMC), the holding company for The Dime Bank, reported total assets of $974 million at June 30, 2022, a slight retraction of $13 million or 1.3%, from one year earlier. Total loans of $652 million reflect a decrease of $15 million or 2.2% over last year as expected due to the SBA Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) forgiveness of over $81 million. Total deposits of $854 million were 6.4% greater, or $51 million, than balances at June 30, 2021.

Net income increased $696 thousand or 12.8% over the same period in 2021 to end the first six months of 2022 at $6.1 million. At this income level, return on average assets was 1.27% and return on average shareholders equity was 12.86%, an increase of 9.5% and 14.7%, respectively.

On a per share basis, the market value of Dimeco grew by 22.4% when compared 2021, closing at $44.05 on June 30, 2022. Earnings per share was $2.42, representing an increase of 12.0% from the same period last year. Dimecos Board of Directors declared dividends of $.72 per share for the first half of 2022, a 5.9% uptick over last year.

President and Chief Executive Officer Peter Bochnovich stated, I am pleased to report Dimeco, Inc.s financial results for the first six months of 2022. As we continue to operate in these uncertain times, we will continue to be true to our mission statement and strategic goals.

About Dimeco, Inc.

Dimeco, Inc. is the parent holding company of The Dime Bank, a full-service financial institution serving Northeast Pennsylvania since 1905. Dimeco, Inc. trades on the OTCQX Marketplace under symbol DIMC, operated by OTC Markets Group. For more information on Dimeco, Inc. and The Dime Bank, visit www.thedimebank.com.