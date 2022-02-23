Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Taiwan
  4. Taipei Exchange
  5. Dimension Computer Technology Co., Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    6140   TW0006140007

DIMENSION COMPUTER TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.

(6140)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Dimension Computer Technology : Announcement of the current ratio, quick ratio and debt ratio for the 2022 January unaudited consolidated financial statements

02/23/2022 | 02:19am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Close
Today's Information

Provided by: DIMENSION COMPUTER TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.
SEQ_NO 1 Date of announcement 2022/02/23 Time of announcement 15:09:47
Subject 
 Announcement of the current ratio, quick ratio and
debt ratio for the 2022 January unaudited consolidated
financial statements
Date of events 2022/02/23 To which item it meets paragraph 53
Statement 
1.Date of occurrence of the event:2022/02/23
2.Cause of occurrence:Pursuant to TPEx Letter
Zheng-Gui-Jian No. 1090201320 dated August 19, 2020.
3.Financial information date:January,2022
4.Unaudited Current ratio: 150.01%
5.Unaudited quick ratio:123.10%
6.Unaudited debt ratio:64.81%
7.Countermeasures:None.
8.Any other matters that need to be specified:None.

Disclaimer

Dimension Computer Technology Co. Ltd. published this content on 23 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 February 2022 07:18:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about DIMENSION COMPUTER TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.
02:19aDIMENSION COMPUTER TECHNOLOGY : Announcement of the current ratio, quick ratio and debt ra..
PU
2021Dimension Computer Technology Co., Ltd. Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter ..
CI
2021Dimension Computer Technology Co., Ltd. Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter..
CI
2021Dimension Computer Technology Co., Ltd. Announces Executive Changes
CI
2021Dimension Computer Technology Co., Ltd. Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter ..
CI
2021Dimension Computer Technology Co., Ltd. Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ende..
CI
2021Dimension Computer Technology Co., Ltd. Reports Consolidated Operating Revenue Results ..
CI
2020Dimension Computer Technology Co., Ltd. Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter ..
CI
2020Dimension Computer Technology Co., Ltd. Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter..
CI
2020Dimension Computer Technology Co., Ltd. Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter ..
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 2 787 M 99,9 M 99,9 M
Net income 2020 55,2 M 1,98 M 1,98 M
Net Debt 2020 261 M 9,37 M 9,37 M
P/E ratio 2020 15,8x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 637 M 22,8 M 22,8 M
EV / Sales 2019 0,25x
EV / Sales 2020 0,41x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 50,6%
Chart DIMENSION COMPUTER TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.
Duration : Period :
Dimension Computer Technology Co., Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Wen Tsung Su General Manager & Director
Kun Lu Lu Chairman
Tsun Jen Independent Director
Fang Yu Huang Independent Director
Ta Pai Shen Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
DIMENSION COMPUTER TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.-13.32%23
QUANTA COMPUTER INC.0.11%13 106
ADVANTECH CO., LTD.-5.30%10 422
COMPAL ELECTRONICS, INC.6.82%4 040
INVENTEC CORPORATION4.01%3 339
ACER INCORPORATED-2.46%3 197