Dimension Computer Technology : Announcement of the current ratio, quick ratio and debt ratio for the 2022 January unaudited consolidated financial statements

Statement

1.Date of occurrence of the event:2022/02/23 2.Cause of occurrence:Pursuant to TPEx Letter Zheng-Gui-Jian No. 1090201320 dated August 19, 2020. 3.Financial information date:January,2022 4.Unaudited Current ratio: 150.01% 5.Unaudited quick ratio:123.10% 6.Unaudited debt ratio:64.81% 7.Countermeasures:None. 8.Any other matters that need to be specified:None.