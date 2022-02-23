Dimension Computer Technology : Announcement of the current ratio, quick ratio and debt ratio for the 2022 January unaudited consolidated financial statements

Announcement of the current ratio, quick ratio and
debt ratio for the 2022 January unaudited consolidated
financial statements
Date of events
2022/02/23
To which item it meets
paragraph 53
Statement
1.Date of occurrence of the event:2022/02/23
2.Cause of occurrence:Pursuant to TPEx Letter
Zheng-Gui-Jian No. 1090201320 dated August 19, 2020.
3.Financial information date:January,2022
4.Unaudited Current ratio: 150.01%
5.Unaudited quick ratio:123.10%
6.Unaudited debt ratio:64.81%
7.Countermeasures:None.
8.Any other matters that need to be specified:None.
