DIMENSIONS:JORDAN AND EMIRATES COMMERCIAL INVESTMENTS CORPORATION
To: Jordan Securities Commission,
ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﻕﺍﺭﻭﻻﺍ ﺔﺌﻴﻫ ﺓﺩﺎﺴﻟﺍ
Amman Stock Exchange
ﻥﺎﻤﻋ ﺔﺻﺭﻮﺑ ﺓﺩﺎﺴﻟﺍ
Company's Name: DIMENSIONS:JORDAN AND
ﻱﺭﺎﺠﺘﻟﺍ ﺭﺎﻤﺜﺘﺳﻼﻟ ﺕﺍﺭﺎﻣﻹﺍﻭ ﻥﺩﺭﻷﺍ ﺩﺎﻌﺑﺃ :ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﻢﺳﺍ
EMIRATES COMMERCIAL INVESTMENTS
PM 12:38:49 2024-05-26 :ﺦﻳﺭﺎﺘﻟﺍ
CORPORATION
ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻻﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﻦﻋ ﺔﻘﺜﺒﻨﻤﻟﺍ ﻥﺎﺠﻠﻟﺍ ﻞﻴﻜﺸﺗ :ﻉﻮﺿﻮﻤﻟﺍ
Date: 26-05-2024 12:38:49 PM
Subject: Forming committees emanating from the Board
of Directors
Kindly be informed that the Board of Directors of
ﺕﺍﺭﺎﻣﻹﺍﻭ ﻥﺩﺭﻷﺍ ﺩﺎﻌﺑﺃ ﺔﻛﺮﺷ ﺓﺭﺍﺩﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﻥﺄﺑ ﻢﻜﻣﻼﻋﺇ ﻮﺟﺭﺃ
DIMENSIONS:JORDAN AND EMIRATES COMMERCIAL
-05-22 ﺦﻳﺭﺎﺘﺑ ﺪﻘﻌﻨﻤﻟﺍ ﻪﻋﺎﻤﺘﺟﺍ ﻲﻓ ﺭﺮﻗ ﻱﺭﺎﺠﺘﻟﺍ ﺭﺎﻤﺜﺘﺳﻼﻟ
INVESTMENTS CORPORATION on the meeting held on
.ﺲﻠﺠﻤﻟﺍ ﻦﻋ ﺔﻘﺜﺒﻨﻤﻟﺍﻭ ﺔﻴﻟﺎﺘﻟﺍ ﻥﺎﺠﻠﻟﺍ ﻞﻴﻜﺸﺘﺑ 2024
22-05-2024 decided the formation of the following
committees emanating from the Board.
Date of Committee's formation: 22-05-2024
2024-05-22 :ﺔﻨﺠﻠﻟﺍ ﻞﻴﻜﺸﺗ ﺦﻳﺭﺎﺗ
The committee
ﺔﻨﺠﻠﻟﺍ
Nomination and Remuneration Committee
:ﻢﻫﺀﺎﻤﺳﺍ ﺔﻴﻟﺎﺘﻟﺍ ﻦﻣ ﺕﺂﻓﺎﻜﻤﻟﺍ ﻭ ﺕﺎﺤﻴﺷﺮﺘﻟﺍ ﺔﻨﺠﻟ
Name
Designation
ﻦﻴﻴﻌﺗ
ﻢﺳﺍ
Ashraf Sami
Chairman of the
ﺔﻨﺠﻠﻟﺍ ﺲﻴﺋﺭ
ﻞﻴﻠﺧ ﺪﻤﺤﻣ ﻲﻣﺎﺳ ﻑﺮﺷﺍ
Mohammad Khalil
Committee
ﻮﻀﻋ
ﺭﺩﺎﻘﻟﺍ ﺪﺒﻋ ﻲﻠﻋ ﺪﻟﺎﺧ
Khaled Ali Abdelqader
member
ﻯﻭﺎﻤﻳﺮﻟﺍ
AlRimawi
ﻮﻀﻋ
ﻢﻴﻫﺍﺮﺑﺍ ﺱﺎﻴﻟﺍ ﺮﻴﻤﺳ
SAMIR ELIAS IBRAHIM
member
ﻮﺤﺸﻓ
FASHHO
Please accept our sincere thanks and appreciation.
.ﻡﺍﺮﺘﺣﻻﺍ ﻖﺋﺎﻓ ﻝﻮﺒﻘﺑ ﺍﻮﻠﻀﻔﺗﻭ
Chairman of Board of Directors
ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻹﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺲﻴﺋﺭ
User Name: ﺮﻛﺎﺴﻋ ﺩﻮﻤﺤﻣ
ﺮﻛﺎﺴﻋ ﺩﻮﻤﺤﻣ :ﻡﺪﺨﺘﺴﻤﻟﺍ ﻢﺳﺍ
Page 1 of 1
Attachments
- Original Link
- Original Document
- Permalink
Disclaimer
Dimensions Jordan and Emirates Commercial Investments Corporation PSC published this content on 26 May 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 May 2024 10:41:08 UTC.