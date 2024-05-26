DIMENSIONS:JORDAN AND EMIRATES COMMERCIAL INVESTMENTS CORPORATION

To: Jordan Securities Commission,

ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﻕﺍﺭﻭﻻﺍ ﺔﺌﻴﻫ ﺓﺩﺎﺴﻟﺍ

Amman Stock Exchange

ﻥﺎﻤﻋ ﺔﺻﺭﻮﺑ ﺓﺩﺎﺴﻟﺍ

Company's Name: DIMENSIONS:JORDAN AND

ﻱﺭﺎﺠﺘﻟﺍ ﺭﺎﻤﺜﺘﺳﻼﻟ ﺕﺍﺭﺎﻣﻹﺍﻭ ﻥﺩﺭﻷﺍ ﺩﺎﻌﺑﺃ :ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﻢﺳﺍ

EMIRATES COMMERCIAL INVESTMENTS

PM 12:34:33 2024-05-26 :ﺦﻳﺭﺎﺘﻟﺍ

CORPORATION

ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻻﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﻦﻋ ﺔﻘﺜﺒﻨﻤﻟﺍ ﻥﺎﺠﻠﻟﺍ ﻞﻴﻜﺸﺗ :ﻉﻮﺿﻮﻤﻟﺍ

Date: 26-05-2024 12:34:33 PM

Subject: Forming committees emanating from the Board

of Directors

Kindly be informed that the Board of Directors of

ﺕﺍﺭﺎﻣﻹﺍﻭ ﻥﺩﺭﻷﺍ ﺩﺎﻌﺑﺃ ﺔﻛﺮﺷ ﺓﺭﺍﺩﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﻥﺄﺑ ﻢﻜﻣﻼﻋﺇ ﻮﺟﺭﺃ

DIMENSIONS:JORDAN AND EMIRATES COMMERCIAL

-05-22 ﺦﻳﺭﺎﺘﺑ ﺪﻘﻌﻨﻤﻟﺍ ﻪﻋﺎﻤﺘﺟﺍ ﻲﻓ ﺭﺮﻗ ﻱﺭﺎﺠﺘﻟﺍ ﺭﺎﻤﺜﺘﺳﻼﻟ

INVESTMENTS CORPORATION on the meeting held on

.ﺲﻠﺠﻤﻟﺍ ﻦﻋ ﺔﻘﺜﺒﻨﻤﻟﺍﻭ ﺔﻴﻟﺎﺘﻟﺍ ﻥﺎﺠﻠﻟﺍ ﻞﻴﻜﺸﺘﺑ 2024

22-05-2024 decided the formation of the following

committees emanating from the Board.

Date of Committee's formation: 22-05-2024

2024-05-22 :ﺔﻨﺠﻠﻟﺍ ﻞﻴﻜﺸﺗ ﺦﻳﺭﺎﺗ

The committee

ﺔﻨﺠﻠﻟﺍ

Audit Committee

:ﻢﻫﺀﺎﻤﺳﺍ ﺔﻴﻟﺎﺘﻟﺍ ﻦﻣ ﻖﻴﻗﺪﺘﻟﺍ ﺔﻨﺠﻟ

Name

Designation

ﻦﻴﻴﻌﺗ

ﻢﺳﺍ

Khaled Ali Abdelqader

Chairman of the

ﺔﻨﺠﻠﻟﺍ ﺲﻴﺋﺭ

ﺭﺩﺎﻘﻟﺍ ﺪﺒﻋ ﻲﻠﻋ ﺪﻟﺎﺧ

AlRimawi

Committee

ﻯﻭﺎﻤﻳﺮﻟﺍ

KHAED MAHMMAD

member

ﻮﻀﻋ

ﺩﻮﻤﺤﻣ ﺪﻤﺤﻣ ﺪﻟﺎﺧ

MAHMOUD

ﻪﻧﺭﺎﻄﻤﻟﺍ

ALMATARNEH

ﻮﻀﻋ

ﻞﻴﻠﺧ ﺪﻤﺤﻣ ﻲﻣﺎﺳ ﻑﺮﺷﺍ

Ashraf Sami

member

Mohammad Khalil

Please accept our sincere thanks and appreciation.

.ﻡﺍﺮﺘﺣﻻﺍ ﻖﺋﺎﻓ ﻝﻮﺒﻘﺑ ﺍﻮﻠﻀﻔﺗﻭ

Chairman of Board of Directors

ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻹﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺲﻴﺋﺭ

Disclaimer

Dimensions Jordan and Emirates Commercial Investments Corporation PSC published this content on 26 May 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 May 2024 10:41:08 UTC.