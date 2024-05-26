DIMENSIONS:JORDAN AND EMIRATES COMMERCIAL INVESTMENTS CORPORATION
To: Jordan Securities Commission,
ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﻕﺍﺭﻭﻻﺍ ﺔﺌﻴﻫ ﺓﺩﺎﺴﻟﺍ
Amman Stock Exchange
ﻥﺎﻤﻋ ﺔﺻﺭﻮﺑ ﺓﺩﺎﺴﻟﺍ
Company's Name: DIMENSIONS:JORDAN AND
ﻱﺭﺎﺠﺘﻟﺍ ﺭﺎﻤﺜﺘﺳﻼﻟ ﺕﺍﺭﺎﻣﻹﺍﻭ ﻥﺩﺭﻷﺍ ﺩﺎﻌﺑﺃ :ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﻢﺳﺍ
EMIRATES COMMERCIAL INVESTMENTS
PM 12:31:51 2024-05-26 :ﺦﻳﺭﺎﺘﻟﺍ
CORPORATION
ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻹﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺲﻴﺋﺭ ﺐﺋﺎﻧ ﻦﻴﻴﻌﺗ :ﻉﻮﺿﻮﻤﻟﺍ
Date: 26-05-2024 12:31:51 PM
Subject: Appointment of Vice Chairman of the Board of
Direc
Based on the instructions for issuing companies'
ﺮﻴﻳﺎﻌﻤﻟﺍﻭ ﺓﺭﺪﺼﻤﻟﺍ ﺕﺎﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﺡﺎﺼﻓﺍ ﺕﺎﻤﻴﻠﻌﺘﻟ ًﺍﺩﺎﻨﺘﺳﺍ
ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻹﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﻥﺄﺑ ﻢﻜﻣﻼﻋﺇ ﻰﺟﺮﻳ ، ﻖﻴﻗﺪﺘﻟﺍ ﺮﻴﻳﺎﻌﻣﻭ ﺔﻴﺒﺳﺎﺤﻤﻟﺍ
disclosure, accounting standards, and auditing standards,
ﺪﻴﺴﻟﺍ ﻦﻴﻴﻌﺗ ﺭﺮﻗ ﺪﻗ ، 22/5/2024 ﺦﻳﺭﺎﺘﺑ ﺓﺪﻘﻌﻨﻤﻟﺍ ﻪﺘﺴﻠﺟ ﻲﻓ
please inform you that the Board of Directors, in its
ﻚﻟﺫﻭ ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻹﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺲﻴﺋﺮﻟ ًﺎﺒﺋﺎﻧ ﺔﻧﺭﺎﻄﻤﻟﺍ ﺩﻮﻤﺤﻣ ﺪﻤﺤﻣ ﺪﻟﺎﺧ /
session held on 5/22/2024, decided to appoint Mr.
ﻪﺨﻳﺭﺎﺗ ﻦﻣ ًﺍﺭﺎﺒﺘﻋﺍ
Khaled Muhammad Mahmoud Al-Matarneh as Vice
Chairman of the Board of Directors, effective from that
date.
22-05-2024
22-05-2024
Please accept our sincere thanks and appreciation.
.ﻡﺍﺮﺘﺣﻻﺍ ﻖﺋﺎﻓ ﻝﻮﺒﻘﺑ ﺍﻮﻠﻀﻔﺗﻭ
Chairman of Board of Directors
ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻹﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺲﻴﺋﺭ
User Name: ﺮﻛﺎﺴﻋ ﺩﻮﻤﺤﻣ
ﺮﻛﺎﺴﻋ ﺩﻮﻤﺤﻣ :ﻡﺪﺨﺘﺴﻤﻟﺍ ﻢﺳﺍ
