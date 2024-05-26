Dimensions Jordan and Emirates Commercial Investments Corporation PSC, also known as Dimensions Investments, is a Jordan-based public shareholding company engaged in investment activities within the real estate sector. The Company is involved in several commercial, industrial and residential real estate development projects within the Kingdom of Jordan, as well as in land development, leasing, import and export activities. The Companyâs projects include Al-Farabi Villas, Talouleh villas and Aqaba University. The Company has two wholly owned subsidiaries are Waha Dimensions for Investment and Sama Dimensions for Investment.