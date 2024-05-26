DIMENSIONS:JORDAN AND EMIRATES COMMERCIAL INVESTMENTS CORPORATION

To: Jordan Securities Commission,

ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﻕﺍﺭﻭﻻﺍ ﺔﺌﻴﻫ ﺓﺩﺎﺴﻟﺍ

Amman Stock Exchange

ﻥﺎﻤﻋ ﺔﺻﺭﻮﺑ ﺓﺩﺎﺴﻟﺍ

Company's Name: DIMENSIONS:JORDAN AND

ﻱﺭﺎﺠﺘﻟﺍ ﺭﺎﻤﺜﺘﺳﻼﻟ ﺕﺍﺭﺎﻣﻹﺍﻭ ﻥﺩﺭﻷﺍ ﺩﺎﻌﺑﺃ :ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﻢﺳﺍ

EMIRATES COMMERCIAL INVESTMENTS

PM 12:31:51 2024-05-26 :ﺦﻳﺭﺎﺘﻟﺍ

CORPORATION

ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻹﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺲﻴﺋﺭ ﺐﺋﺎﻧ ﻦﻴﻴﻌﺗ :ﻉﻮﺿﻮﻤﻟﺍ

Date: 26-05-2024 12:31:51 PM

Subject: Appointment of Vice Chairman of the Board of

Direc

Based on the instructions for issuing companies'

ﺮﻴﻳﺎﻌﻤﻟﺍﻭ ﺓﺭﺪﺼﻤﻟﺍ ﺕﺎﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﺡﺎﺼﻓﺍ ﺕﺎﻤﻴﻠﻌﺘﻟ ًﺍﺩﺎﻨﺘﺳﺍ

ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻹﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﻥﺄﺑ ﻢﻜﻣﻼﻋﺇ ﻰﺟﺮﻳ ، ﻖﻴﻗﺪﺘﻟﺍ ﺮﻴﻳﺎﻌﻣﻭ ﺔﻴﺒﺳﺎﺤﻤﻟﺍ

disclosure, accounting standards, and auditing standards,

ﺪﻴﺴﻟﺍ ﻦﻴﻴﻌﺗ ﺭﺮﻗ ﺪﻗ ، 22/5/2024 ﺦﻳﺭﺎﺘﺑ ﺓﺪﻘﻌﻨﻤﻟﺍ ﻪﺘﺴﻠﺟ ﻲﻓ

please inform you that the Board of Directors, in its

ﻚﻟﺫﻭ ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻹﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺲﻴﺋﺮﻟ ًﺎﺒﺋﺎﻧ ﺔﻧﺭﺎﻄﻤﻟﺍ ﺩﻮﻤﺤﻣ ﺪﻤﺤﻣ ﺪﻟﺎﺧ /

session held on 5/22/2024, decided to appoint Mr.

ﻪﺨﻳﺭﺎﺗ ﻦﻣ ًﺍﺭﺎﺒﺘﻋﺍ

Khaled Muhammad Mahmoud Al-Matarneh as Vice

Chairman of the Board of Directors, effective from that

date.

22-05-2024

22-05-2024

Please accept our sincere thanks and appreciation.

.ﻡﺍﺮﺘﺣﻻﺍ ﻖﺋﺎﻓ ﻝﻮﺒﻘﺑ ﺍﻮﻠﻀﻔﺗﻭ

Chairman of Board of Directors

ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻹﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺲﻴﺋﺭ

User Name: ﺮﻛﺎﺴﻋ ﺩﻮﻤﺤﻣ

ﺮﻛﺎﺴﻋ ﺩﻮﻤﺤﻣ :ﻡﺪﺨﺘﺴﻤﻟﺍ ﻢﺳﺍ

