DIMENSIONS:JORDAN AND EMIRATES COMMERCIAL INVESTMENTS CORPORATION
To: Jordan Securities Commission,
ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﻕﺍﺭﻭﻻﺍ ﺔﺌﻴﻫ ﺓﺩﺎﺴﻟﺍ
Amman Stock Exchange
ﻥﺎﻤﻋ ﺔﺻﺭﻮﺑ ﺓﺩﺎﺴﻟﺍ
Company's Name: DIMENSIONS:JORDAN AND
ﻱﺭﺎﺠﺘﻟﺍ ﺭﺎﻤﺜﺘﺳﻼﻟ ﺕﺍﺭﺎﻣﻹﺍﻭ ﻥﺩﺭﻷﺍ ﺩﺎﻌﺑﺃ :ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﻢﺳﺍ
EMIRATES COMMERCIAL INVESTMENTS
PM 02:38:00 2024-07-14 :ﺦﻳﺭﺎﺘﻟﺍ
CORPORATION
ﻯﺮﺧﻷﺍ ﺔﻳﺮﻫﻮﺠﻟﺍ ﺕﺎﻣﻮﻠﻌﻤﻟﺍ :ﻉﻮﺿﻮﻤﻟﺍ
Date: 14-07-2024 02:38:00 PM
Subject: Other Material Information
DIMENSIONS:JORDAN AND EMIRATES COMMERCIAL
ﻦﻋ ﻱﺭﺎﺠﺘﻟﺍ ﺭﺎﻤﺜﺘﺳﻼﻟ ﺕﺍﺭﺎﻣﻹﺍﻭ ﻥﺩﺭﻷﺍ ﺩﺎﻌﺑﺃ ﺔﻛﺮﺷ ﻦﻠﻌﺗ
INVESTMENTS CORPORATION announces the
:ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻠﻟ ﻩﺎﻧﺩﺃ ﻦﻴﺒﻤﻟﺍ ﻱﺮﻫﻮﺠﻟﺍ ﺙﺪﺤﻟﺍ ﻉﻮﻗﻭ
occurrence of the following material event:
Material Event
ﻱﺮﻫﻮﺠﻟﺍ ﺙﺪﺤﻟﺍ
Date of event: 14-07-2024
2024-07-14 :ﻱﺮﻫﻮﺠﻟﺍ ﺙﺪﺤﻟﺍ ﺦﻳﺭﺎﺗ
Other
ﻯﺮﺧﺃ
We would like to inform you that we would like to own
ﻦﻴﻤﺳﺎﻴﻟﺍ ﺔﻛﺮﺷ ﻲﻓ ﻚﻳﺮﺸﻛ ﻚﻠﻤﺘﻟﺎﺑ ﺐﻏﺮﻧ ﺎﻨﻧﺄﺑ ﻢﻜﻣﻼﻋﺇ ﺩﻮﻧ
ﻒﻟﺃ ﺔﺋﺎﻤﺴﻤﺧ (500,000) ﺔﻤﻴﻘﺑ ﺭﺎﻤﺜﺘﺳﻻﺍﻭ ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﻕﺍﺭﻭﻸﻟ
ownership as a partner in Al-Yasmeen Securities and
ﻭ ﺍﺪﻘﻧ ﻊﻓﺪﻟﺍ ﺔﻘﻳﺮﻃ ﻥﺄﺑ ﺎﻤﻠﻋ (% 33.33) ﻪﺘﺒﺴﻧ ﺎﻣ ﻱﺃ ، ﺭﺎﻨﻳﺩ
Investment Company with a value of (500,000) five
ﻞﺟﻻﺍ ﻞﻳﻮﻃ ﺭﺎﻤﺜﺘﺳﻻﺍﻭ ﻪﻴﺠﻴﺗﺍﺮﺘﺳﻻﺍ ﺔﻛﺍﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﻚﻠﻤﺘﻟﺍ ﺕﺎﻳﺎﻏ
hundred thousand dinars, i.e. (33.33%), noting that the
payment method is cash. The objectives of ownership are
strategic partnership and long-term investment
Please accept our sincere thanks and appreciation.
.ﻡﺍﺮﺘﺣﻻﺍ ﻖﺋﺎﻓ ﻝﻮﺒﻘﺑ ﺍﻮﻠﻀﻔﺗﻭ
Chairman of Board of Directors
ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻹﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺲﻴﺋﺭ
User Name: ﺮﻛﺎﺴﻋ ﺩﻮﻤﺤﻣ
ﺮﻛﺎﺴﻋ ﺩﻮﻤﺤﻣ :ﻡﺪﺨﺘﺴﻤﻟﺍ ﻢﺳﺍ
