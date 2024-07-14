DIMENSIONS:JORDAN AND EMIRATES COMMERCIAL INVESTMENTS CORPORATION

To: Jordan Securities Commission,

ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﻕﺍﺭﻭﻻﺍ ﺔﺌﻴﻫ ﺓﺩﺎﺴﻟﺍ

Amman Stock Exchange

ﻥﺎﻤﻋ ﺔﺻﺭﻮﺑ ﺓﺩﺎﺴﻟﺍ

Company's Name: DIMENSIONS:JORDAN AND

ﻱﺭﺎﺠﺘﻟﺍ ﺭﺎﻤﺜﺘﺳﻼﻟ ﺕﺍﺭﺎﻣﻹﺍﻭ ﻥﺩﺭﻷﺍ ﺩﺎﻌﺑﺃ :ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﻢﺳﺍ

EMIRATES COMMERCIAL INVESTMENTS

PM 02:38:00 2024-07-14 :ﺦﻳﺭﺎﺘﻟﺍ

CORPORATION

ﻯﺮﺧﻷﺍ ﺔﻳﺮﻫﻮﺠﻟﺍ ﺕﺎﻣﻮﻠﻌﻤﻟﺍ :ﻉﻮﺿﻮﻤﻟﺍ

Date: 14-07-2024 02:38:00 PM

Subject: Other Material Information

DIMENSIONS:JORDAN AND EMIRATES COMMERCIAL

ﻦﻋ ﻱﺭﺎﺠﺘﻟﺍ ﺭﺎﻤﺜﺘﺳﻼﻟ ﺕﺍﺭﺎﻣﻹﺍﻭ ﻥﺩﺭﻷﺍ ﺩﺎﻌﺑﺃ ﺔﻛﺮﺷ ﻦﻠﻌﺗ

INVESTMENTS CORPORATION announces the

:ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻠﻟ ﻩﺎﻧﺩﺃ ﻦﻴﺒﻤﻟﺍ ﻱﺮﻫﻮﺠﻟﺍ ﺙﺪﺤﻟﺍ ﻉﻮﻗﻭ

occurrence of the following material event:

Material Event

ﻱﺮﻫﻮﺠﻟﺍ ﺙﺪﺤﻟﺍ

Date of event: 14-07-2024

2024-07-14 :ﻱﺮﻫﻮﺠﻟﺍ ﺙﺪﺤﻟﺍ ﺦﻳﺭﺎﺗ

Other

ﻯﺮﺧﺃ

We would like to inform you that we would like to own

ﻦﻴﻤﺳﺎﻴﻟﺍ ﺔﻛﺮﺷ ﻲﻓ ﻚﻳﺮﺸﻛ ﻚﻠﻤﺘﻟﺎﺑ ﺐﻏﺮﻧ ﺎﻨﻧﺄﺑ ﻢﻜﻣﻼﻋﺇ ﺩﻮﻧ

ﻒﻟﺃ ﺔﺋﺎﻤﺴﻤﺧ (500,000) ﺔﻤﻴﻘﺑ ﺭﺎﻤﺜﺘﺳﻻﺍﻭ ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﻕﺍﺭﻭﻸﻟ

ownership as a partner in Al-Yasmeen Securities and

ﻭ ﺍﺪﻘﻧ ﻊﻓﺪﻟﺍ ﺔﻘﻳﺮﻃ ﻥﺄﺑ ﺎﻤﻠﻋ (% 33.33) ﻪﺘﺒﺴﻧ ﺎﻣ ﻱﺃ ، ﺭﺎﻨﻳﺩ

Investment Company with a value of (500,000) five

ﻞﺟﻻﺍ ﻞﻳﻮﻃ ﺭﺎﻤﺜﺘﺳﻻﺍﻭ ﻪﻴﺠﻴﺗﺍﺮﺘﺳﻻﺍ ﺔﻛﺍﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﻚﻠﻤﺘﻟﺍ ﺕﺎﻳﺎﻏ

hundred thousand dinars, i.e. (33.33%), noting that the

payment method is cash. The objectives of ownership are

strategic partnership and long-term investment

Please accept our sincere thanks and appreciation.

.ﻡﺍﺮﺘﺣﻻﺍ ﻖﺋﺎﻓ ﻝﻮﺒﻘﺑ ﺍﻮﻠﻀﻔﺗﻭ

Chairman of Board of Directors

ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻹﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺲﻴﺋﺭ

User Name: ﺮﻛﺎﺴﻋ ﺩﻮﻤﺤﻣ

ﺮﻛﺎﺴﻋ ﺩﻮﻤﺤﻣ :ﻡﺪﺨﺘﺴﻤﻟﺍ ﻢﺳﺍ

Page 1 of 1

Attachments

  • Original Link
  • Original Document
  • Permalink

Disclaimer

Dimensions Jordan and Emirates Commercial Investments Corporation PSC published this content on 14 July 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 July 2024 12:03:00 UTC.