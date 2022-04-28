Dimet Siam Public : Right Adjustment of DIMET-W4

Right adjustment / No right adjustment Subject : Right Adjustment Symbol : DIMET-W4 The full name of warrant : Warrant of DIMET (SIAM) PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED No. 4 Adjustment Type of adjustment : Adjustment of exercise price and exercise ratio Before exercise price (THB/share) : 0.50 After exercise price (THB/share) : 0.4683 Before adjustment exercise ratio : 1 : 1 (unit : share) After adjustment exercise ratio : 1 : 1.0677 (unit : share) The reason for adjustment : The Company shall adjust the exercise price and exercise ratio to ensure that the benefits of the Warrant Holders are not less than the existing status. The reasons for adjustment of this event are as follows; - According to on December 28, 2021 which is the date that the Company received partial payment of the new ordinary shares which were issued and offered to specific investors by the way of private placement in accordance with the resolutions of the Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders No. 1/2021 at the offering price of THB 0.59 per newly issued ordinary shares, which is lower than 90% of the market price as at the first day of the offering of the ordinary shares to a private placement at that time. Therefore, it is considered as a reason to the right adjustment as specified in Clause 1.4.1(c) under the Terms and Conditions Governing the Rights and Obligations of the Issuers and Holders of the Warrants to purchase Newly Issued Ordinary Shares of Dimet (Siam) Public Company Limited No.4 (DIMET-W4) Effective date for adjustment : 29-Apr-2022 Authorized Persons to Disclose : Mr. Phichai Chainarongloka Information Position : Chief Financial Officer ______________________________________________________________________ This announcement was prepared and disseminated by listed company or issuer through the electronic system which is provided for the purpose of dissemination of the information and related documents of listed company or issuer to the Stock Exchange of Thailand only. The Stock Exchange of Thailand has no responsibility for the correctness and completeness of any statements, figures, reports or opinions contained in this announcement, and has no liability for any losses and damages in any cases. In case you have any inquiries or clarification regarding this announcement, please directly contact listed company or issuer who made this announcement.