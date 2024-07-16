Prospectus

Dated: June 24, 2024

100% Book Built Issue

Please read Section 26 and 32 of the Companies Act, 2013

DINDIGUL FARM PRODUCT LIMITED

Corporate Identity Numbers: U15200TZ2010PLC016407

Our Company was originally incorporated as "Dindigul Farm Product Private Limited" as a private limited company under the provisions of the Companies Act, 1956 vide Certificate of Incorporation dated September 29, 2010 issued by Registrar of Companies, Coimbatore. Further our company was converted from private limited company to public limited company pursuant to special resolution passed by our shareholders in the Extra-Ordinary General Meeting held on December 01, 2023 and consequently, the name of our company was changed from "Dindigul Farm Product Private Limited" to "Dindigul Farm Product Limited" and fresh certificate of incorporation dated December 27, 2023 was issued to our company by the Registrar of Companies, Coimbatore. The Corporate Identification Number of our company is U15200TZ2010PLC016407. For details of change in name and registered office of our Company, please refer to chapter titled "History and Corporate Matters" beginning on page no. 154 of this Prospectus.

Registered Office: 2/52-3, Pillaiyarnatham Pithalaipatty Post, Dindigul, Tamil Nadu, India, 624002 Website:www.ennutrica.com E-Mail:cs@ennutrica.comTelephone No: 045 4429 0099/+91 94980 99930

Company Secretary and Compliance Officer: Mr. Gurunathan Uma Kanth Narayanan

PROMOTER OF OUR COMPANY: R RAJASEKARAN, RAJADHARSHINI RAJASEKARAN AND INDRAYANI BIOTECH LIMITED

THE ISSUE

INITIAL PUBLIC ISSUE OF 6450000 EQUITY SHARES OF FACE VALUE OF ₹ 10/- EACH OF DINDIGUL FARM PRODUCT LIMITED ("DFPL" OR THE "COMPANY" OR THE "ISSUER") FOR CASH AT A PRICE OF ₹ 54/- PER EQUITY SHARE INCLUDING A SHARE PREMIUM OF ₹ 44/- PER EQUITY SHARE (THE "ISSUE PRICE") AGGREGATING TO ₹ 3483.00 LAKHS ("THE ISSUE"), OF WHICH 326000 EQUITY SHARES OF FACE VALUE OF ₹ 10/- EACH FOR CASH AT A PRICE OF ₹ 54/- PER EQUITY SHARE INCLUDING A SHARE PREMIUM OF ₹ 44]/-

PER EQUITY SHARE AGGREGATING TO ₹ 176.04 LAKHS WILL BE RESERVED FOR SUBSCRIPTION BY MARKET MAKER TO THE ISSUE (THE "MARKET MAKER RESERVATION PORTION"). THE ISSUE LESS THE MARKET MAKER RESERVATION PORTION i.e. NET ISSUE OF 6124000 EQUITY SHARES OF FACE VALUE OF ₹ 10/- EACH AT A PRICE OF ₹ 54/- PER EQUITY SHARE INCLUDING A SHARE PREMIUM OF ₹ 44/- PER EQUITY SHARE AGGREGATING TO ₹ 3306.96 LAKHS IS HEREIN AFTER REFERRED TO AS THE "NET ISSUE". THE ISSUE AND THE NET ISSUE WILL CONSTITUTE 26.40 % AND 25.07 %, RESPECTIVELY, OF THE POST ISSUE PAID UP EQUITY SHARE CAPITAL OF OUR COMPANY. THE FACE VALUE OF THE EQUITY SHARES IS ₹ 10/- EACH.

THE PRICE BAND AND THE MINIMUM BID LOT WILL BE DECIDED BY OUR COMPANY IN CONSULTATION WITH THE BRLM ADVERTISED IN ALL EDITION OF FINANCIAL EXPRESS (A WIDELY CIRCULATED ENGLISH NATIONAL DAILY NEWSPAPER) AND ALLEDITION OF JANSATTA CIRCULATED HINDI NATIONAL DAILY NEWSPAPER. AND TAMILNADU EDITION OF MADRAS MONEY REGIONAL NEWSPAPER (TAMIL REGIONAL LANGUAGE OF TAMILNADU WHERE OUR REGISTERED OFFICE IS LOCATED). AT LEAST TWO WORKING DAYS PRIOR TO THE ISSUE OPENING DATE AND SHALL BE MADE AVAILABLE TO THE BSE LIMITED "BSE") FOR THE PURPOSE OF UPLOADING ON THEIR WEBSITE. FOR FURTHER DETAILS KINDLY REFER TO CHAPTER TITLED "TERMS OF THE ISSUE" BEGINNING ON PAGE 218 OF THIS PROSPECTUS.

In case of any revision in the Price Band, the Bid/Issue Period will be extended by at least three additional Working Days after such revision in the Price Band, subject to the Bid/Issue Period not exceeding 10 Working Days. In cases of force majeure, banking strike or similar circumstances, our Company may, for reasons to be recorded in writing, extend the Bid /Issue Period for a minimum of three Working Days, subject to the Bid/Issue Period not exceeding 10 Working Days. Any revision in the Price Band and the revised Bid/Issue Period, if applicable, shall be widely disseminated by notification to the Stock Exchanges, by issuing a press release, and also by indicating the change on the respective websites of the BRLM and at the terminals of the members of the Syndicate and by intimation to Designated Intermediaries and the Sponsor Bank, as applicable.

This Issue is being made through the Book Building Process, in terms of Rule 19(2)(b) of the Securities Contracts (Regulation ) Rules, 1957, as amended ("SCRR") read with Regulation 229 of the SEBI ICDR Regulations and in compliance with Regulation 253 of the SEBI ICDR Regulations, wherein not more than 50.00% of the Net Issue shall be available for allocation on a proportionate basis to Qualified Institutional Buyers ("QIBs") (the "QIB Portion"). Further, 5.00% of the Net QIB Portion shall be available for allocation on a proportionate basis to Mutual Funds only, and the remainder of the Net QIB Portion shall be available for allocation on a proportionate basis to all QIB Bidders, including Mutual Funds, subject to valid Bids being received at or above the Issue Price. However, if the aggregate demand from Mutual Funds is less than 5.00% of the Net QIB Portion, the balance Equity Shares available for allocation in the Mutual Fund Portion will be added to the remaining Net QIB Portion for proportionate allocation to QIBs. Further, not less than 15.00% of the Net Issue shall be available for allocation on a proportionate basis to Non-Institutional Investors and not less than 35.00% of the Net Issue shall be available for allocation to Retail Individual Investors in accordance with the SEBI ICDR Regulations, subject to valid Bids being received from them at or above the Issue Price. All Bidders are required to participate in the Issue by mandatorily utilizing the Application Supported by Blocked Amount ("ASBA") process by providing details of their respective ASBA Account (as defined hereinafter) in which the corresponding Bid Amounts will be blocked by the Self Certified Syndicate Banks ("SCSBs") or under the UPI Mechanism, as the case may be, to the extent of respective Bid Amounts. For details, see " Issue Procedure" on page 229.

All potential investors shall participate in the Issue through an Application Supported by Blocked Amount ("ASBA") process in cluding through UPI mode (as applicable) by providing details about the bank account which will be blocked by the Self Certified Syndicate Banks ("SCSBs") for the same. For details in this regard, specific attention is invited to "Issue Procedure" on page 229 of this Prospectus. A copy of Prospectus will be delivered to the Registrar of Companies for filing in accordance with Section 32 of the Companies Act, 2013.

RISK IN RELATION TO THE FIRST ISSUE

This being the first public issue of Equity Shares, there has been no formal market for the Equity Shares. The face value of the Equity Shares is ₹ 10/- each. The Floor Price, the Cap Price and the Issue Price should not be taken to be indicative of the market price of the Equity Shares after the Equity Shares are listed. No assurance can be given regarding an active and/or sustained trading in the Equity Shares or regarding the price at which the Equity Shares will be traded after listing.

GENERAL RISKS

Investments in equity and equity-related securities involve a degree of risk and investors should not invest any funds in this Issue unless they can afford to take the risk of losing their investment. Investors are advised to read the risk factors carefully before taking an investment decision in this Issue. For taking an investment decision, investors must rely on their own examination of our Company and the Issue including the risks involved. The Equity Shares issued in the Issue have neither been recommended nor approved by Securities and Exchange Board of India nor does Securities and Exchange Board of India guarantee the accuracy or adequacy of this Prospectus. Specific attention of the investors is invited to the section titled "Risk Factors" beginning on page 28 of this Prospectus.

COMPANY'S ABSOLUTE RESPONSIBILITY

The Issuer, having made all reasonable inquiries, accepts responsibility for and confirms that this Prospectus contains all information with regard to our Company and the Issue, which is material in the context of the Issue, that the information contained in this Prospectus is true and correct in all material aspects and is not misleading in any material respect, that the opinions and intentions expressed herein are honestly held and that there are no other facts, the omission of which makes this Prospectus as a whole or any of such information or the expression of any such opinions or intentions misleading in any material respect.

LISTING

The Equity Shares Issued through Prospectus are proposed to be listed on SME Platform of BSE Limited ("BSE Limited"), in terms of the Chapter IX of the SEBI (ICDR) Regulations, 2018, as amended from time to time. Our Company has received an In-Principle Approval letter dated May 24, 2024 from BSE Limited ("BSE") for using its name in Issue document for listing our shares on the SME Platform of BSE Limited ("BSE SME"). For this Issue, the designated Stock Exchange is the BSE Limited ("BSE").

BOOK RUNNING LEAD MANAGER REGISTRAR TO THE ISSUE

BEELINE CAPITAL ADVISORS PRIVATE LIMITED LINK INTIME INDIA PRIVATE LIMITED SEBI Registration Number: INM000012917 SEBI Registration Number: INR000004058 Address: B 1311-1314, Thirteenth Floor, Shilp Corporate Park, Rajpath Rangoli Road, Address: C-101, 1st Floor, 247 Park, Lal Bahadur Shastri Marg, Vikhroli (West), Thaltej, Ahmedabad- 380054, Gujarat, India. Mumbai, Maharashtra, India - 400 083 Telephone Number: 079 4918 5784 Tel. Number: +91 810 811 4949 Email Id:mb@beelinemb.com Fax- +91 22 4918 6195 Investors Grievance Id: ig@beelinemb.com Email Id:dindigulfarm.ipo@linkintime.co.in Website:www.beelinemb.com Investors Grievance Id:dindigulfarm.ipo@linkintime.co.in Contact Person: Mr. Nikhil Shah CIN: U67190GJ2020PTC114322 Website:www.linkintime.co.in Contact Person: Ms. Shanti Gopalkrishnan CIN: U67190MH1999PTC118368 BID/ISSUE PERIOD

BID/ISSUE FOR ANCHOR INVESTORS: WEDNESDAY, JUNE 19, 2024