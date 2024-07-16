Prospectus

Dated: June 24, 2024

100% Book Built Issue

Please read Section 26 and 32 of the Companies Act, 2013

DINDIGUL FARM PRODUCT LIMITED

Corporate Identity Numbers: U15200TZ2010PLC016407

REGISTERED OFFICE

CORPORATE

CONTACT

TELEPHONE AND EMAIL

WEBSITE

OFFICE

PERSON

Mr. Gurunathan Uma

Tel No: 045 4429 0099/

2/52-3, Pillaiyarnatham Pithalaipatty Post, Dindigul, Tamil

-

Kanth Narayanan

+91 94980 99930

www.ennutrica.com

Nadu, India, 624002

Email Id:cs@ennutrica.com

PROMOTER OF OUR COMPANY: R RAJASEKARAN, RAJADHARSHINI RAJASEKARAN AND INDRAYANI BIOTECH LIMITED

DETAILS OF THE ISSUE

FRESH ISSUE SIZE

OFS SIZE (BY NO. OF

TYPE

SHARES OR BY

TOTAL ISSUE SIZE

ELIGIBILITY

(IN ₹ LAKHS)

AMOUNT IN ₹)

6450000 Equity Shares

6450000 Equity

The Issue is being made pursuant to Regulation 229(2) of

Chapter IX of SEBI (ICDR) Regulations. As the Company's

Fresh Issue

aggregating to ₹ 3483.00

Nil

Shares aggregating to

post issue paid up capital is more than ₹ 1000.00 Lakhs and

Lakhs

₹ 3483.00 Lakhs

up to ₹ 2500.00 Lakhs.

DETAILS OF OFFER FOR SALE, SELLING SHAREHOLDERS AND THEIR AVERAGE COST OF ACQUISITION - NOT APPLICABLE AS THE ENTIRE ISSUE

CONSTITUTES FRESH ISSUE OF EQUITY SHARES

RISK IN RELATION TO THE FIRST ISSUE

The face value of the Equity Shares is ₹10/- each. The Floor Price, the Cap Price and the Issue Price to be determined by our Company in consultation with the BRLM on the basis of the assessment of market demand for our Equity Shares by way of the Book Building Process, as disclosed in "Basis for Issue Price" on page 99 or in case where, Price Band is not disclosed otherwise, will be advertised in two national daily newspapers (one each in English and in Hindi) with wide circulation and one daily Tamil regional newspaper with wide circulation at least two working days prior to the Bid / Issue Opening Date, should not be taken to be indicative of the market price of the Equity Shares after the Equity Shares are listed. No assurance can be given regarding an active or sustained trading in the Equity Shares or regarding the price at which the Equity Shares will be traded after listing.

GENERAL RISKS

Investments in equity and equity-related securities involve a degree of risk and investors should not invest any funds in this Issue unless they can afford to take the risk of losing their entire investment. Investors are advised to read the risk factors carefully before taking an investment decision in this Issue. For taking an investment decision, investors must rely on their own examination of our Company and the Issue, including the risks involved. The Equity Shares in the Issue have not been reco mmended or approved by the Securities and Exchange Board of India ("SEBI"), nor does SEBI guarantee the accuracy or adequacy of the contents of this Prospectus. Specific attention of the investors is invited to section titled "Risk Factors" appearing on page 28 of this Prospectus.

ISSUER'S ABSOLUTE RESPONSIBILITY

Our Company, having made all reasonable inquiries, accepts responsibility for and confirms that this Prospectus contains all information with regard to our Company and the Issue, which is material in the context of the Issue, that the information contained in this Prospectus is true and correct in all material aspects and is not misleading in any material respect, that the opinions and intentions expressed herein are honestly held and that there are no other facts, the omission of which makes this Prospectus as a whole or any of such information or the expression of any such opinions or intentions, misleading in any material respect.

LISTING

The Equity Shares issued through Prospectus are proposed to be listed on the SME Platform of BSE Limited (BSE SME) in terms of the Chapter IX of the SEBI (ICDR) Regulations, 2018 as amended from time to time. For this Issue, the Designated Stock Exchange will be the BSE Limited ("BSE").

BOOK RUNNING LEAD MANAGER TO THE ISSUE

NAME AND LOGO

CONTACT PERSON

EMAIL & TELEPHONE

Mr. Nikhil Shah

Email:mb@beelinemb.com

Tel. No: 079 4918 5784

Beeline Capital Advisors Private Limited

REGISTRAR TO THE ISSUE

NAME AND LOGO

CONTACT PERSON

EMAIL & TELEPHONE

Ms. Shanti Gopalkrishnan

Email:dindigulfarm.ipo@linkintime.co.in

Tel. No: +91 810 811 4949

Link Intime India Private Limited

BID/ISSUE PERIOD

BID/ISSUE FOR ANCHOR INVESTORS: WEDNESDAY, JUNE 19, 2024

BID/ISSUE OPENED ON: THURSDAY, JUNE 20, 2024

BID/ISSUE CLOSED ON: MONDAY, JUNE 24, 2024

THE ISSUE

INITIAL PUBLIC ISSUE OF 6450000 EQUITY SHARES OF FACE VALUE OF ₹ 10/- EACH OF DINDIGUL FARM PRODUCT LIMITED ("DFPL" OR THE "COMPANY" OR THE "ISSUER") FOR CASH AT A PRICE OF ₹ 54/- PER EQUITY SHARE INCLUDING A SHARE PREMIUM OF ₹ 44/- PER EQUITY SHARE (THE "ISSUE PRICE") AGGREGATING TO ₹ 3483.00 LAKHS ("THE ISSUE"), OF WHICH 326000 EQUITY SHARES OF FACE VALUE OF ₹ 10/- EACH FOR CASH AT A PRICE OF ₹ 54/- PER EQUITY SHARE INCLUDING A SHARE PREMIUM OF ₹ 44]/-

PER EQUITY SHARE AGGREGATING TO ₹ 176.04 LAKHS WILL BE RESERVED FOR SUBSCRIPTION BY MARKET MAKER TO THE ISSUE (THE "MARKET MAKER RESERVATION PORTION"). THE ISSUE LESS THE MARKET MAKER RESERVATION PORTION i.e. NET ISSUE OF 6124000 EQUITY SHARES OF FACE VALUE OF ₹ 10/- EACH AT A PRICE OF ₹ 54/- PER EQUITY SHARE INCLUDING A SHARE PREMIUM OF ₹ 44/- PER EQUITY SHARE AGGREGATING TO ₹ 3306.96 LAKHS IS HEREIN AFTER REFERRED TO AS THE "NET ISSUE". THE ISSUE AND THE NET ISSUE WILL CONSTITUTE 26.40 % AND 25.07 %, RESPECTIVELY, OF THE POST ISSUE PAID UP EQUITY SHARE CAPITAL OF OUR COMPANY. THE FACE VALUE OF THE EQUITY SHARES IS ₹ 10/- EACH.

THE PRICE BAND AND THE MINIMUM BID LOT WILL BE DECIDED BY OUR COMPANY IN CONSULTATION WITH THE BRLM ADVERTISED IN ALL EDITION OF FINANCIAL EXPRESS (A WIDELY CIRCULATED ENGLISH NATIONAL DAILY NEWSPAPER) AND ALLEDITION OF JANSATTA CIRCULATED HINDI NATIONAL DAILY NEWSPAPER. AND TAMILNADU EDITION OF MADRAS MONEY REGIONAL NEWSPAPER (TAMIL REGIONAL LANGUAGE OF TAMILNADU WHERE OUR REGISTERED OFFICE IS LOCATED). AT LEAST TWO WORKING DAYS PRIOR TO THE ISSUE OPENING DATE AND SHALL BE MADE AVAILABLE TO THE BSE LIMITED "BSE") FOR THE PURPOSE OF UPLOADING ON THEIR WEBSITE. FOR FURTHER DETAILS KINDLY REFER TO CHAPTER TITLED "TERMS OF THE ISSUE" BEGINNING ON PAGE 218 OF THIS PROSPECTUS.

In case of any revision in the Price Band, the Bid/Issue Period will be extended by at least three additional Working Days after such revision in the Price Band, subject to the Bid/Issue Period not exceeding 10 Working Days. In cases of force majeure, banking strike or similar circumstances, our Company may, for reasons to be recorded in writing, extend the Bid /Issue Period for a minimum of three Working Days, subject to the Bid/Issue Period not exceeding 10 Working Days. Any revision in the Price Band and the revised Bid/Issue Period, if applicable, shall be widely disseminated by notification to the Stock Exchanges, by issuing a press release, and also by indicating the change on the respective websites of the BRLM and at the terminals of the members of the Syndicate and by intimation to Designated Intermediaries and the Sponsor Bank, as applicable.

This Issue is being made through the Book Building Process, in terms of Rule 19(2)(b) of the Securities Contracts (Regulation ) Rules, 1957, as amended ("SCRR") read with Regulation 229 of the SEBI ICDR Regulations and in compliance with Regulation 253 of the SEBI ICDR Regulations, wherein not more than 50.00% of the Net Issue shall be available for allocation on a proportionate basis to Qualified Institutional Buyers ("QIBs") (the "QIB Portion"). Further, 5.00% of the Net QIB Portion shall be available for allocation on a proportionate basis to Mutual Funds only, and the remainder of the Net QIB Portion shall be available for allocation on a proportionate basis to all QIB Bidders, including Mutual Funds, subject to valid Bids being received at or above the Issue Price. However, if the aggregate demand from Mutual Funds is less than 5.00% of the Net QIB Portion, the balance Equity Shares available for allocation in the Mutual Fund Portion will be added to the remaining Net QIB Portion for proportionate allocation to QIBs. Further, not less than 15.00% of the Net Issue shall be available for allocation on a proportionate basis to Non-Institutional Investors and not less than 35.00% of the Net Issue shall be available for allocation to Retail Individual Investors in accordance with the SEBI ICDR Regulations, subject to valid Bids being received from them at or above the Issue Price. All Bidders are required to participate in the Issue by mandatorily utilizing the Application Supported by Blocked Amount ("ASBA") process by providing details of their respective ASBA Account (as defined hereinafter) in which the corresponding Bid Amounts will be blocked by the Self Certified Syndicate Banks ("SCSBs") or under the UPI Mechanism, as the case may be, to the extent of respective Bid Amounts. For details, see " Issue Procedure" on page 229.

All potential investors shall participate in the Issue through an Application Supported by Blocked Amount ("ASBA") process in cluding through UPI mode (as applicable) by providing details about the bank account which will be blocked by the Self Certified Syndicate Banks ("SCSBs") for the same. For details in this regard, specific attention is invited to "Issue Procedure" on page 229 of this Prospectus. A copy of Prospectus will be delivered to the Registrar of Companies for filing in accordance with Section 32 of the Companies Act, 2013.

RISK IN RELATION TO THE FIRST ISSUE

This being the first public issue of Equity Shares, there has been no formal market for the Equity Shares. The face value of the Equity Shares is ₹ 10/- each. The Floor Price, the Cap Price and the Issue Price should not be taken to be indicative of the market price of the Equity Shares after the Equity Shares are listed. No assurance can be given regarding an active and/or sustained trading in the Equity Shares or regarding the price at which the Equity Shares will be traded after listing.

GENERAL RISKS

Investments in equity and equity-related securities involve a degree of risk and investors should not invest any funds in this Issue unless they can afford to take the risk of losing their investment. Investors are advised to read the risk factors carefully before taking an investment decision in this Issue. For taking an investment decision, investors must rely on their own examination of our Company and the Issue including the risks involved. The Equity Shares issued in the Issue have neither been recommended nor approved by Securities and Exchange Board of India nor does Securities and Exchange Board of India guarantee the accuracy or adequacy of this Prospectus. Specific attention of the investors is invited to the section titled "Risk Factors" beginning on page 28 of this Prospectus.

COMPANY'S ABSOLUTE RESPONSIBILITY

The Issuer, having made all reasonable inquiries, accepts responsibility for and confirms that this Prospectus contains all information with regard to our Company and the Issue, which is material in the context of the Issue, that the information contained in this Prospectus is true and correct in all material aspects and is not misleading in any material respect, that the opinions and intentions expressed herein are honestly held and that there are no other facts, the omission of which makes this Prospectus as a whole or any of such information or the expression of any such opinions or intentions misleading in any material respect.

LISTING

The Equity Shares Issued through Prospectus are proposed to be listed on SME Platform of BSE Limited ("BSE Limited"), in terms of the Chapter IX of the SEBI (ICDR) Regulations, 2018, as amended from time to time. Our Company has received an In-Principle Approval letter dated May 24, 2024 from BSE Limited ("BSE") for using its name in Issue document for listing our shares on the SME Platform of BSE Limited ("BSE SME"). For this Issue, the designated Stock Exchange is the BSE Limited ("BSE").

BOOK RUNNING LEAD MANAGER

REGISTRAR TO THE ISSUE

BEELINE CAPITAL ADVISORS PRIVATE LIMITED

LINK INTIME INDIA PRIVATE LIMITED

SEBI Registration Number: INM000012917

SEBI Registration Number: INR000004058

Address: B 1311-1314, Thirteenth Floor, Shilp Corporate Park, Rajpath Rangoli Road,

Address: C-101, 1st Floor, 247 Park, Lal Bahadur Shastri Marg, Vikhroli (West),

Thaltej, Ahmedabad- 380054, Gujarat, India.

Mumbai, Maharashtra, India - 400 083

Telephone Number: 079 4918 5784

Tel. Number: +91 810 811 4949

Email Id:mb@beelinemb.com

Fax- +91 22 4918 6195

Investors Grievance Id: ig@beelinemb.com

Email Id:dindigulfarm.ipo@linkintime.co.in

Website:www.beelinemb.com

Investors Grievance Id:dindigulfarm.ipo@linkintime.co.in

Contact Person: Mr. Nikhil Shah

CIN: U67190GJ2020PTC114322

Website:www.linkintime.co.in

Contact Person: Ms. Shanti Gopalkrishnan

CIN: U67190MH1999PTC118368

BID/ISSUE PERIOD

BID/ISSUE FOR ANCHOR INVESTORS: WEDNESDAY, JUNE 19, 2024

ISSUE OPENED ON: THURSDAY, JUNE 20, 2024

ISSUE CLOSED ON: MONDAY, JUNE 24, 2024

SECTION I - GENERAL

DEFINITIONS AND ABBREVIATION

This Prospectus uses certain definitions and abbreviations which, unless the context otherwise indicates or implies, shall have the meaning as provided below. References to any legislation, act, regulation, rule, guideline or policy shall be to such legislation, act, regulation, rule, guideline or policy, as amended, supplemented or re- enacted from time to time, and any reference to a statutory provision shall include any subordinate legislation made from time to time under that provision.

The words and expressions used in this Prospectus but not defined herein, shall have, to the extent applicable, the meaning ascribed to such terms under the Companies Act, 2013, the SEBI (ICDR) Regulations, 2018, the Securities Contracts Regulation Act, 1956 ("SCRA"), the Depositories Act or the rules and regulations made there under.

Notwithstanding the foregoing, terms used in of the sections "Statement of Possible Tax Benefits", "Restated Financial Information" and "Main Provisions of the Articles of Association" on page 111, 178 and 257 respectively, shall have the meaning ascribed to such terms in such sections.

General Terms

Term

Description

our Company /

the

Dindigul Farm Product Limited, a Company incorporated in India under the Companies

Company / the Issuer/

Act, 1956 having its registered office at 2/52-3, Pillaiyarnatham, Pithalaipatty Post,

DFPL

Dindigul, Tamil Nadu - 624002.

we / us / our

Unless the context otherwise indicates or implies, refers to our Company

Company Related Terms

Term

Description

Articles

of

The articles of association of our Company, as amended from time to time

Association / Articles

/ AoA

Audit Committee

The Audit Committee of the Board of Directors constituted in accordance with Section

177 of the Companies Act, 2013. For details refer section titled "Our Management" on

page 157.

Auditors

/ Statutory

The statutory auditors of our Company, currently being M/s. Venkatesh & Co., Chartered

Auditors

Accountants

Bankers

to

our

State Bank of India

Company

Board /

Board

of

The board of directors of our Company, as constituted from time to time or any duly

Directors

constituted committee thereof. For details see "Our Management" on page 157

Chairman

and

The chairman and managing director of our Company, namely R Rajasekaran. For details,

Managing Director

see "Our Management" on page 157

Chief

Financial

The chief financial officer of our Company, namely Velvizhi Ganesan. For details, see

Officer / CFO

"Our Management" on page 157

Company

Secretary

The company secretary and compliance officer of our Company, namely Gurunathan Uma

and

Compliance

Kanth Narayanan. For details, see "Our Management" on page 157

Officer

Director(s)

The director(s) on the Board of Directors, as appointed from time to time

Equity Shares

The equity shares of our Company of face value of ₹ 10 each unless otherwise specified in

the context thereof.

Executive Director(s)

Executive director(s) on our Board. For further details of the Executive Director, see "Our

Management" on page 157

Group Companies

Our group companies, namely A R Dairy Food Private Limited and Nellai Farm Product

Private Limited as identified in terms of the SEBI ICDR Regulations and the Materiality

Policy as set out in the section titled "Group Companies" on page 204

IBL/

Corporate

Indrayani Biotech Limited

Term

Description

Promoter

Independent

The non-executive, independent Director(s) on our Board appointed as per Section 2(47)

Director(s)

and Section 149(6) of the Companies Act, 2013 and the Listing Regulations. For details of

our Independent Directors, see "Our Management" on page 157

Key

Managerial

Key managerial personnel of our Company in terms of the SEBI ICDR Regulations and

Personnel / KMP

the Companies Act, 2013 as applicable. For details see "Our Management" on page 157

Materiality Policy

The materiality policy adopted by our Board pursuant to a resolution of our Board dated

December 28, 2023, for identification of the material: (a) outstanding litigation

proceedings; (b) group companies; and (c) material creditors, pursuant to the requirements

of the SEBI ICDR Regulations and for the purposes of disclosure in the Draft Red Herring

Prospectus, the Red Herring Prospectus and the Prospectus.

Memorandum

of

The memorandum of association of our Company, as amended

Association

/

Memorandum/ MoA

Nomination

and

The nomination and remuneration committee of our Board constituted in accordance with

Remuneration

section 178 of the Companies Act, 2013 as described in the chapter titled "Our

Committee

/ NRC

Management" beginning on page 157

Committee

Non - Executive

A Director, not being an Executive Director. For further details of the Non- Executive

Director, see "Our Management" on page 157

Director(s)

Promoter(s)

The promoters of our Company namely, R Rajasekaran, Rajadharshini Rajasekaran and

Indrayani Biotech Limited

Promoter Group

Such persons and entities constituting the promoter group of our Company, pursuant to

Regulation 2(1)(pp) of the SEBI ICDR Regulations and as disclosed in "Our Promoters

and Promoter Group" on page 171

Registered Office

2/52-3, Pillaiyarnatham, Pithalaipatty Post, Dindigul, Tamil Nadu - 624002

Registrar

of

Registrar of Companies, Tamil Nadu at Coimbatore, India. For further information, see

Companies / RoC

"General Information" on page 59

Restated

Financial

The restated financial statements of our Company, comprising of restated statement of

Statements/

Restated

assets and liabilities as at December 23, 2023, March 31, 2023, March 31, 2022 and

Financial Information

March 31, 2021, the restated statement of profit and loss (including other comprehensive

income), the restated statement of cash flows and restated statement of changes in equity

for the period ended December 23, 2023 and each of the financial year ended March 31,

2023, March 31, 2022 and March 31, 2021 and the Significant Accounting Policies and

explanatory notes to the restated financial statements of the Company and included in

"Financial Information" on page 178

Shareholders

The holders of the Equity Shares from time to time

Stakeholders

The Stakeholders Relationship Committee of our Board of Directors constituted in

Relationship

accordance with Section 178 of the Companies Act, 2013. For details refer section titled

Committee

"Our Management" on page 157

Issue Related Terms

Term

Description

Abridged

Abridged prospectus means a memorandum containing such salient features of a prospectus

Prospectus

as may be specified by the SEBI in this behalf.

Acknowledgement

The slip or document issued by the relevant Designated Intermediary(ies) to a Bidder as

Slip

proof of registration of the Bid cum Application Form

Allot /

Allotment

Unless the context otherwise requires, allotment of Equity Shares pursuant to the Issue to

/Allotted

successful Bidders

Allotment Advice

Note or advice or intimation of Allotment sent to the successful Bidders who have been or

are to be Allotted the Equity Shares after the Basis of Allotment has been approved by the

Designated Stock Exchange

Allottee

A successful Bidder to whom the Equity Shares are Allotted

Anchor Investor

A Qualified Institutional Buyer, applying under the Anchor Investor Portion in accordance

Term

Description

with the requirements specified in the SEBI ICDR Regulations and the Red Herring

Prospectus and who has Bid for an amount of at least ₹ 200 lakhs.

Anchor

Investor

The price at which Equity Shares will be allocated to Anchor Investors in terms of the Red

Allocation Price

Herring Prospectus and Prospectus, which will be decided by our Company in consultation

with the Book Running Lead Manager during the Anchor Investor Bid/ Issue Period

Anchor

Investor

The application form used by an Anchor Investor to make a Bid in the Anchor Investor

Application Form

Portion and which will be considered as an application for Allotment in terms of the Red

Herring Prospectus and Prospectus

Anchor

Investor

The day, being one Working Day prior to the Bid/Issue Opening Date, on which Bids by

Bid/Issue Period or

Anchor Investors shall be submitted, prior to and after which the Book Running Lead

Anchor

Investor

Manager will not accept any Bids from Anchor Investors, and allocation to Anchor Investors

Bidding Date

shall be completed

Anchor

Investor

Final price at which the Equity Shares will be issued and Allotted to Anchor Investors in

Issue Price

terms of the Red Herring Prospectus and the Prospectus, which price will be equal to or

higher than the Issue Price but not higher than the Cap Price. The Anchor Investor Issue

Price will be decided by our Company, in consultation with the Book Running Lead

Manager

Anchor

Investor

With respect to Anchor Investor(s), it shall be the Anchor Investor Bidding Date, and in the

Pay-In Date

event the Anchor Investor Allocation Price is lower than the Issue Price, not later than two

Working Days after the Bid/Issue Closing Date

Anchor

Investor

Up to 60% of the QIB Portion which may be allocated by our Company in consultation with

Portion

the Book Running Lead Manager, to Anchor Investors on a discretionary basis, in

accordance with the SEBI ICDR Regulations. One-third of the Anchor Investor Portion shall

be reserved for domestic Mutual Funds, subject to valid Bids being received from domestic

Mutual Funds at or above the Anchor Investor Allocation Price, in accordance with the

SEBI ICDR Regulations

Application

An application, whether physical or electronic, used by ASBA Bidders to make a Bid and

Supported

by

authorize an SCSB to block the Bid Amount in the ASBA Account and will include

Blocked Amount /

applications made by UPI Bidders using the UPI Mechanism where the Bid Amount will be

ASBA

blocked upon acceptance of UPI Mandate Request by UPI Bidders using the UPI

Mechanism

ASBA Account

A bank account maintained by ASBA Bidders with an SCSB and specified in the ASBA

Form submitted by such ASBA Bidder in which funds will be blocked by such SCSB to the

extent of the amount specified in the ASBA Form submitted by such ASBA Bidder and

includes a bank account maintained by a UPI Bidder linked to a UPI ID, which will be

blocked by the SCSB upon acceptance of the UPI Mandate Request in relation to a Bid by a

UPI Bidder Bidding through the UPI Mechanism

ASBA Bidders

Any prospective investor(s) / Bidder (s) in this Issue who apply(ies) through the ASBA

process except Anchor Investors.

ASBA Form

An application form, whether physical or electronic, used by ASBA Bidders to submit Bids

which will be considered as the application for Allotment in terms of the Prospectus

Banker(s)

to the

Collectively, the Escrow Collection Bank(s), Refund Bank(s), Sponsor Bank and Public

Issue

Issue Account Bank(s), as the case may be

Banker to the Issue

Agreement dated May 27, 2024 entered into amongst the Company, Book Running Lead

Agreement

Manager, the Registrar to the Issue, Sponsor Bank and the Banker to the Issue

Basis of Allotment

Basis on which Equity Shares will be Allotted to successful Bidders under the Issue, as

described in "Issue Procedure" beginning on page 229.

Bid

An indication to make an offer during the Bid/Issue Period by an ASBA Bidder pursuant to

submission of the ASBA Form, or during the Anchor Investor Bidding Date by an Anchor

Investor pursuant to submission of the Anchor Investor Application Form, to subscribe to or

purchase the Equity Shares at a price within the Price Band, including all revisions and

modifications thereto as permitted under the SEBI ICDR Regulations.

The term "Bidding" shall be construed accordingly.

Bid Amount

The highest value of optional Bids indicated in the Bid cum Application Form and payable

by the Bidder and, in the case of RIBs Bidding at the Cut off Price, the Cap Price multiplied

Term

Description

by the number of Equity Shares Bid for by such RIBs and mentioned in the Bid cum

Application Form and payable by the Bidder or blocked in the ASBA Account of the ASBA

Bidder, as the case may be, upon submission of the Bid in the Issue, as applicable.

Bidding Centres

Centres at which the Designated Intermediaries shall accept the ASBA Forms, i.e.,

Designated Branches for SCSBs, Specified Locations for the Syndicate, Broker Centres for

Registered Brokers, Designated RTA Locations for RTAs and Designated CDP Locations

for CDPs.

Bid

cum

Anchor Investor Application Form or the ASBA Form, as the context requires.

Application Form

Bid Lot

2000 Equity Shares and in multiples of 2000 Equity Shares thereafter.

Bid/Issue

Closing

Except in relation to any Bids received from the Anchor Investors, the date after which the

Date

Syndicate, the Designated Branches and the Registered Brokers shall not accept the Bids,

which shall be notified in in all editions of the English national newspaper Financial

Express, all editions of Hindi national newspaper Jansatta and Tamil Nadu Edition of

Regional newspaper Madras Money where the registered office of the company is situated,

each with wide circulation, and in case of any revision, the extended Bid/ Issue closing Date

also to be notified on the website and terminals of the Syndicate, SCSB's and Sponsor Bank,

as required under the SEBI ICDR Regulations.

Our Company in consultation with the Book Running Lead Manager, may consider closing

the Bid/Issue Period for QIBs one Working Day prior to the Bid/Issue Closing Date in

accordance with the SEBI ICDR Regulations.

Bid/Issue

Opening

Except in relation to any Bids received from the Anchor Investors, the date on which the

Date

Syndicate, the Designated Branches and the Registered Brokers shall start accepting Bids,

which shall be notified in in all editions of the English national newspaper Financial

Express, all editions of Hindi national newspaper Jansatta and Tamil Nadu Edition of

Regional newspaper Madras Money where the registered office of the company is situated,

each with wide circulation, and in case of any revision, the extended Bid/ Issue Opening

Date also to be notified on the website and terminals of the Syndicate and SCSBs, as

required under the SEBI ICDR Regulations.

Bid/Issue Period

Except in relation to any Bids received from the Anchor Investors, the period between the

Bid/ Issue Opening Date and the Bid/ Issue Closing Date or the QIB Bid/ Issue Closing

Date, as the case may be, inclusive of both days, during which Bidders can submit their

Bids, including any revisions thereof. Provided however that the Bidding/ Issue Period shall

be kept open for a minimum of three Working Days for all categories of Bidder

Our Company may, in consultation with the Book Running Lead Manager, consider closing

the Bid/Issue Period for the QIB Category one Working Day prior to the Bid/Issue Closing

Date in accordance with the SEBI ICDR Regulations. The Bid/Issue Period will comprise of

Working Days only.

Bidder/ Applicant

Any prospective investor who makes a bid pursuant to the terms of the Prospectus and the

Bid-Cum-Application Form and unless otherwise stated or implied, which includes an

ASBA Bidder and an Anchor Investor

Bidding/ Collection

Centers at which the Designated intermediaries shall accept the ASBA Forms, i.e.

Centers

Designated SCSB Branches for SCSBs, specified locations for syndicates, broker centers for

registered brokers, designated RTA Locations for RTAs and designated CDP locations for

CDPs.

Book

Building

The book building process as described in Part A of Schedule XIII of the SEBI ICDR

Process

Regulations, in terms of which the Issue is being made.

Book Running Lead

The book running lead manager to the Issue, namely Beeline Capital Advisors Private

Manager"

or

Limited

"BRLM"

Broker Centre

Broker centres notified by the Stock Exchanges where ASBA Bidders can submit the ASBA

Forms, provided that UPI Bidders may only submit ASBA Forms at such broker centres if

they are Bidding using the UPI Mechanism, to a Registered Broker and details of which are

Term

Description

available on the websites of the respective Stock Exchanges. The details of such Broker

Centres, along with the names and the contact details of the Registered Brokers are available

on the respective websites of the Stock Exchanges and updated from time to time.

Business Day

Monday to Friday (except public holidays).

CAN

or

The notice or advice or intimation of allocation

of the Equity Shares sent

to Anchor

Confirmation

of

Investors who have been allocated Equity Shares on / after the Anchor Investor Bidding

Allocation Note

Date.

Cap Price

The higher end of the Price Band, i.e. ₹ 54 per Equity Share, above which the Issue Price

and the Anchor Investor Issue Price will not be finalised and above which no Bids (or

revision thereof) will be accepted.

Client ID

Client identification number maintained with one of the Depositories in relation to the

Bidder's beneficiary account.

Collecting

A depository participant as defined under the Depositories Act, 1996 registered with SEBI

Depository

and who is eligible to procure Bids at the Designated CDP Locations in terms of circular no.

Participant or CDP

CIR/CFD/POLICYCELL/11/2015 dated November 10, 2015 issued by SEBI, as per the list

available on the website of BSE, as updated from time to time.

Cut-off Price

The Issue Price, as finalised by our Company in consultation with the Book Running Lead

Manager which shall be any price within the Price Band. Only Retail Individual Bidders

Bidding in the Retail Portion are entitled to Bid at the Cut-off Price. QIBs (including Anchor

Investors) and Non-Institutional Bidders are not entitled to Bid at the Cut-off Price.

Demographic

Details of the Bidders including the Bidder's address, name of the Bidder's father/ husband,

Details

investor status, occupation, PAN, DP ID, Client ID and bank account details and UPI ID,

where applicable.

Designated

CDP

Such locations of the CDPs where Bidders can submit the ASBA Forms, a list of which,

Locations

along with names and contact details of the Collecting Depository Participants eligible to

accept ASBA Forms are available on the website of the Stock Exchange

(www.bseindia.com) as updated from time to time.

Designated Date

The date on which funds are transferred from the Escrow Account(s) or the funds blocked

by the SCSBs are transferred from the ASBA Accounts to the Public Issue Account or the

Refund Account, as the case may be, in terms of the Prospectus, after the finalisation of the

Basis of Allotment in consultation with the Designated Stock Exchange, following which

the Equity Shares may be allotted to successful Bidders in the Issue.

Designated

An SCSB's with whom the bank account to be blocked, is maintained, a syndicate member

Intermediaries

(or sub-syndicate member), a Stock Broker registered with recognized Stock Exchange, a

Depositary Participant, a registrar to an issue and share transfer agent (RTA) (whose names

is mentioned on website of the stock

exchange as eligible

for this

activity).http://www.bseindia.com/

Designated

Market

Spread X Securities Private Limited

Maker/

Market

Maker

Designated

RTA

Such locations of the RTAs where Bidder can submit the Bid-Cum-Application Forms to

Locations

RTAs. The details of such Designated RTA Locations, along with names and contact details

of the RTAs eligible to accept Bid-Cum-Application Forms are available on the websites of

the Stock Exchange i.e. www. bseindia.com.

Designated

SCSB

Such branches of the SCSBs which shall collect the ASBA Application Form from the

Branches

Applicant and a list of which is available on the website of SEBI at

https://www.sebi.gov.in/sebiweb/other/OtherAction.do?doRecognised=yes.

Recognized

Intermediaries or at such other website as may be prescribed by SEBI from time to time

Designated

Stock

BSE Limited ("SME Exchange") ("BSE SME")

Exchange

Draft Red

Herring

Draft Red Herring Prospectus dated December 30, 2023 as filed with BSE SME.

Prospectus

or

DRHP

Eligible FPIs

FPIs that are eligible to participate in the Issue in terms of applicable law and from such

jurisdictions outside India where it is not unlawful to make an offer/ invitation under the

Issue and in relation to whom the Bid cum Application Form and the Prospectus constitutes

an invitation to purchase the Equity Shares offered thereby.

Term

Description

Eligible NRIs

NRI(s) eligible to invest under the relevant provisions of the FEMA Rules, on a non-

repatriation basis, from jurisdictions outside India where it is not unlawful to make an offer

or invitation under the Issue and in relation to whom the Bid cum Application Form and the

Red Herring Prospectus will constitute an invitation to purchase the Equity Shares.

Escrow Account(s)

The account(s) to be opened with the Escrow Collection Bank and in whose favour the

Anchor Investors will transfer money through NACH/direct credit/ NEFT/ RTGS in respect

of the Bid Amount when submitting a Bid.

Escrow

Collection

The banks which are clearing members and registered with SEBI as Bankers to an issue

Bank(s)

under the BTI Regulations, and with whom the Escrow Account(s) will be opened, in this

case being Axis Bank Limited.

First Bidder

The Bidder whose name shall be mentioned in the Bid cum Application Form or the

Revision Form and in case of joint Bids, whose name shall also appear as the first holder of

the beneficiary account held in joint names.

Floor Price

The lower end of the Price Band, i.e. ₹ 51 subject to any revision(s) thereto, at or above

which the Issue Price and the Anchor Investor Issue Price will be finalised and below which

no Bids, will be accepted.

Foreign

Foreign Institutional Investors (as defined under Foreign Exchange Management (Transfer

Institutional

or Issue of Security by a Person Resident outside India) Regulations, 2000) registered with

Investors

SEBI under applicable laws in India

Foreign

Portfolio

A foreign portfolio investor who has been registered pursuant to the SEBI FPI Regulations

Investor

Foreign

Venture

Foreign Venture Capital Investors registered with SEBI under the SEBI (Foreign Venture

Capital Investors

Capital Investor) Regulations, 2000.

Fraudulent

A fraudulent borrower, as defined under Regulation 2(1)(lll) of the SEBI ICDR Regulations.

Borrower

Fugitive

Economic

A fugitive economic offender as defined under the Fugitive Economic Offenders Act, 2018.

Offender

General

The General Information Document for investing in public issues, prepared and issued by

Information

SEBI, in accordance with the SEBI circular no. SEBI/HO/CFD/DIL1/CIR/P/2020/37 dated

Document or GID

March 17, 2020 and the UPI Circulars, as amended from time to time. The General

Information Document shall be available on the websites of the Stock Exchange and the

Book Running Lead Manager.

Issue/ Public Issue/

The Initial Public Issue of 64,50,000 Equity shares of ₹ 10/- each at issue price of ₹ 54/- per

Issue size/

Equity share, including a premium of ₹ 44/- per equity share aggregating to ₹ 3483.00 lakhs

Initial Public

Offering/ IPO

Issue

Agreement/

The agreement dated December 29. 2023 our Company and the Book Running Lead

Memorandum

of

Manager, pursuant to the SEBI ICDR Regulations, based on which certain arrangements are

Understanding

agreed to in relation to the Issue.

Issue Price

₹ 54 per Equity Share, being the final price within the Price Band, at which the Equity

Shares will be Allotted to successful Bidders other than Anchor Investors. Equity Shares

will be Allotted to Anchor Investors at the Anchor Investor Issue Price in terms of the

Prospectus.

The Issue Price will be decided by our Company in consultation with the Book Running

Lead Manager, in accordance with the Book Building Process on the Pricing Date and in

terms of the Prospectus.

Issue Proceeds

Proceeds to be raised by our Company through this Issue, for further details please refer

chapter titled "Objects of the Issue" beginning on page 86 of this Prospectus

Listing Agreement

The Equity Listing Agreement to be signed between our Company and the Stock Exchange.

Lot size

2000

Market

Maker

The reserved portion of 3,26,000 Equity Shares of ₹10 each at an Issue price of ₹ 54 each is

Reservation

aggregating to ₹ 176.04 Lakhs to be subscribed by Market Maker in this Issue.

Term

Description

Portion

Market

Making

The Market Making Agreement dated December 29, 2023 between our Company, Book

Agreement

Running Lead Manager and Market Maker.

Mutual Fund

Mutual funds registered with SEBI under the Securities and Exchange Board of India

(Mutual Funds) Regulations, 1996.

Mutual

Fund

Up to 5% of the Net QIB Portion, or 62000 Equity Shares, which shall be available for

Portion

allocation to Mutual Funds only, on a proportionate basis, subject to valid Bids being

received at or above the Issue Price.

Net Issue

The Issue (excluding the Market Maker Reservation Portion) of 61,24,000 equity Shares of

₹10/- each at a price of ₹ 54 per Equity Share (the "Issue Price"), including a share premium

of ₹ 44 per equity share aggregating to ₹ 3306.96 Lakhs.

Net Proceeds

The Issue Proceeds less the Issue-related expenses. For further details about use of the Net

Proceeds and the Issue related expenses, see "Objects of the Issue" on page 86.

Net QIB Portion

QIB Portion, less the number of Equity Shares Allotted to the Anchor Investors

Non-Institutional

All Bidders, that are not QIBs or Retail Individual Bidders and who have Bid for Equity

Investors

or

NII(s)

Shares for an amount of more than ₹ 2,00,000 (but not including NRIs other than Eligible

or Non-Institutional

NRIs).

Bidders or NIB(s)

Non-Institutional

The portion of the Issue being not less than 15% of the Issue, consisting of 9,20,000 Equity

Portion

Shares, which shall be available for allocation on a proportionate basis to Non Institutional

Investors, subject to valid Bids being received at or above the Issue Price

Non-Resident

or

A person resident outside India, as defined under FEMA.

NR

Price Band

Price band of a minimum price of ₹ 51 per Equity Share (Floor Price) and the maximum

price of ₹ 54 per Equity Share (Cap Price) and includes any revisions thereof. The Cap Price

shall be at least 105% of the Floor Price. The Price Band will be decided by our Company in

consultation with the BRLM and advertised in two national daily newspapers (one each in

English and in Hindi) with wide circulation and one daily regional newspaper with wide

circulation at least two working days prior to the Bid/ Issue Opening Date.

Pricing Date

The date on which our Company in consultation with the Book Running Lead Manager, will

finalise the Issue Price.

Prospectus

The prospectus to be filed with the RoC, in accordance with the Companies Act, 2013 and

the SEBI ICDR Regulations containing, amongst other things, the Issue Price that is

determined at the end of the Book Building Process, the size of the Issue and certain other

information, including any addenda or corrigenda thereto.

Public

Issue

The banks which are clearing members and registered with SEBI under the BTI Regulations,

Account Bank(s)

with whom the Public Issue Account(s) will be opened for collection of Bid Amounts from

Escrow Account(s) and ASBA Accounts on the Designated Date, in this case being Axis

Bank Limited.

Public

Issue

Bank account to be opened in accordance with the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013,

Account

with the Public Issue Account Bank(s) to receive money from the Escrow Accounts and

from the ASBA Accounts on the Designated Date.

QIB Category/ QIB

The portion of the Net Issue (including the Anchor Investor Portion) being not more than

Portion

50% of the Net Issue, consisting of 30,60,000 Equity Shares aggregating to ₹1652.40 lakhs

which shall be Allotted to QIBs (including Anchor Investors) on a proportionate basis,

including the Anchor Investor Portion (in which allocation shall be on a discretionary basis,

as determined by our Company in consultation with the BRLM), subject to valid Bids being

received at or above the Issue Price or Anchor Investor Issue Price (for Anchor Investors).

Qualified

A qualified institutional buyer, as defined under Regulation 2(1)(ss) of the SEBI ICDR

Institutional

Regulations.

Buyers" or "QIBs"/

QIB Bidders

Red

Herring

The red herring prospectus to be issued in accordance with Section 32 of the Companies

Prospectus or RHP

Act, 2013 and the provisions of SEBI ICDR Regulations, which will not have complete

particulars of the price at which the Equity Shares will be offered and the size of the Issue,

Attention: This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

