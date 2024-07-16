Prospectus
Dated: June 24, 2024
100% Book Built Issue
Please read Section 26 and 32 of the Companies Act, 2013
DINDIGUL FARM PRODUCT LIMITED
Corporate Identity Numbers: U15200TZ2010PLC016407
REGISTERED OFFICE
CORPORATE
CONTACT
TELEPHONE AND EMAIL
WEBSITE
OFFICE
PERSON
Mr. Gurunathan Uma
Tel No: 045 4429 0099/
2/52-3, Pillaiyarnatham Pithalaipatty Post, Dindigul, Tamil
-
Kanth Narayanan
+91 94980 99930
www.ennutrica.com
Nadu, India, 624002
Email Id:cs@ennutrica.com
PROMOTER OF OUR COMPANY: R RAJASEKARAN, RAJADHARSHINI RAJASEKARAN AND INDRAYANI BIOTECH LIMITED
DETAILS OF THE ISSUE
FRESH ISSUE SIZE
OFS SIZE (BY NO. OF
TYPE
SHARES OR BY
TOTAL ISSUE SIZE
ELIGIBILITY
(IN ₹ LAKHS)
AMOUNT IN ₹)
6450000 Equity Shares
6450000 Equity
The Issue is being made pursuant to Regulation 229(2) of
Chapter IX of SEBI (ICDR) Regulations. As the Company's
Fresh Issue
aggregating to ₹ 3483.00
Nil
Shares aggregating to
post issue paid up capital is more than ₹ 1000.00 Lakhs and
Lakhs
₹ 3483.00 Lakhs
up to ₹ 2500.00 Lakhs.
DETAILS OF OFFER FOR SALE, SELLING SHAREHOLDERS AND THEIR AVERAGE COST OF ACQUISITION - NOT APPLICABLE AS THE ENTIRE ISSUE
CONSTITUTES FRESH ISSUE OF EQUITY SHARES
RISK IN RELATION TO THE FIRST ISSUE
The face value of the Equity Shares is ₹10/- each. The Floor Price, the Cap Price and the Issue Price to be determined by our Company in consultation with the BRLM on the basis of the assessment of market demand for our Equity Shares by way of the Book Building Process, as disclosed in "Basis for Issue Price" on page 99 or in case where, Price Band is not disclosed otherwise, will be advertised in two national daily newspapers (one each in English and in Hindi) with wide circulation and one daily Tamil regional newspaper with wide circulation at least two working days prior to the Bid / Issue Opening Date, should not be taken to be indicative of the market price of the Equity Shares after the Equity Shares are listed. No assurance can be given regarding an active or sustained trading in the Equity Shares or regarding the price at which the Equity Shares will be traded after listing.
GENERAL RISKS
Investments in equity and equity-related securities involve a degree of risk and investors should not invest any funds in this Issue unless they can afford to take the risk of losing their entire investment. Investors are advised to read the risk factors carefully before taking an investment decision in this Issue. For taking an investment decision, investors must rely on their own examination of our Company and the Issue, including the risks involved. The Equity Shares in the Issue have not been reco mmended or approved by the Securities and Exchange Board of India ("SEBI"), nor does SEBI guarantee the accuracy or adequacy of the contents of this Prospectus. Specific attention of the investors is invited to section titled "Risk Factors" appearing on page 28 of this Prospectus.
ISSUER'S ABSOLUTE RESPONSIBILITY
Our Company, having made all reasonable inquiries, accepts responsibility for and confirms that this Prospectus contains all information with regard to our Company and the Issue, which is material in the context of the Issue, that the information contained in this Prospectus is true and correct in all material aspects and is not misleading in any material respect, that the opinions and intentions expressed herein are honestly held and that there are no other facts, the omission of which makes this Prospectus as a whole or any of such information or the expression of any such opinions or intentions, misleading in any material respect.
LISTING
The Equity Shares issued through Prospectus are proposed to be listed on the SME Platform of BSE Limited (BSE SME) in terms of the Chapter IX of the SEBI (ICDR) Regulations, 2018 as amended from time to time. For this Issue, the Designated Stock Exchange will be the BSE Limited ("BSE").
BOOK RUNNING LEAD MANAGER TO THE ISSUE
NAME AND LOGO
CONTACT PERSON
EMAIL & TELEPHONE
Mr. Nikhil Shah
Email:mb@beelinemb.com
Tel. No: 079 4918 5784
Beeline Capital Advisors Private Limited
REGISTRAR TO THE ISSUE
NAME AND LOGO
CONTACT PERSON
EMAIL & TELEPHONE
Ms. Shanti Gopalkrishnan
Email:dindigulfarm.ipo@linkintime.co.in
Tel. No: +91 810 811 4949
Link Intime India Private Limited
BID/ISSUE PERIOD
BID/ISSUE FOR ANCHOR INVESTORS: WEDNESDAY, JUNE 19, 2024
BID/ISSUE OPENED ON: THURSDAY, JUNE 20, 2024
BID/ISSUE CLOSED ON: MONDAY, JUNE 24, 2024
Prospectus
Dated: June 24, 2024
100% Book Built Issue
Please read Section 26 and 32 of the Companies Act, 2013
DINDIGUL FARM PRODUCT LIMITED
Corporate Identity Numbers: U15200TZ2010PLC016407
Our Company was originally incorporated as "Dindigul Farm Product Private Limited" as a private limited company under the provisions of the Companies Act, 1956 vide Certificate of Incorporation dated September 29, 2010 issued by Registrar of Companies, Coimbatore. Further our company was converted from private limited company to public limited company pursuant to special resolution passed by our shareholders in the Extra-Ordinary General Meeting held on December 01, 2023 and consequently, the name of our company was changed from "Dindigul Farm Product Private Limited" to "Dindigul Farm Product Limited" and fresh certificate of incorporation dated December 27, 2023 was issued to our company by the Registrar of Companies, Coimbatore. The Corporate Identification Number of our company is U15200TZ2010PLC016407. For details of change in name and registered office of our Company, please refer to chapter titled "History and Corporate Matters" beginning on page no. 154 of this Prospectus.
Registered Office: 2/52-3, Pillaiyarnatham Pithalaipatty Post, Dindigul, Tamil Nadu, India, 624002 Website:www.ennutrica.com E-Mail:cs@ennutrica.comTelephone No: 045 4429 0099/+91 94980 99930
Company Secretary and Compliance Officer: Mr. Gurunathan Uma Kanth Narayanan
PROMOTER OF OUR COMPANY: R RAJASEKARAN, RAJADHARSHINI RAJASEKARAN AND INDRAYANI BIOTECH LIMITED
THE ISSUE
INITIAL PUBLIC ISSUE OF 6450000 EQUITY SHARES OF FACE VALUE OF ₹ 10/- EACH OF DINDIGUL FARM PRODUCT LIMITED ("DFPL" OR THE "COMPANY" OR THE "ISSUER") FOR CASH AT A PRICE OF ₹ 54/- PER EQUITY SHARE INCLUDING A SHARE PREMIUM OF ₹ 44/- PER EQUITY SHARE (THE "ISSUE PRICE") AGGREGATING TO ₹ 3483.00 LAKHS ("THE ISSUE"), OF WHICH 326000 EQUITY SHARES OF FACE VALUE OF ₹ 10/- EACH FOR CASH AT A PRICE OF ₹ 54/- PER EQUITY SHARE INCLUDING A SHARE PREMIUM OF ₹ 44]/-
PER EQUITY SHARE AGGREGATING TO ₹ 176.04 LAKHS WILL BE RESERVED FOR SUBSCRIPTION BY MARKET MAKER TO THE ISSUE (THE "MARKET MAKER RESERVATION PORTION"). THE ISSUE LESS THE MARKET MAKER RESERVATION PORTION i.e. NET ISSUE OF 6124000 EQUITY SHARES OF FACE VALUE OF ₹ 10/- EACH AT A PRICE OF ₹ 54/- PER EQUITY SHARE INCLUDING A SHARE PREMIUM OF ₹ 44/- PER EQUITY SHARE AGGREGATING TO ₹ 3306.96 LAKHS IS HEREIN AFTER REFERRED TO AS THE "NET ISSUE". THE ISSUE AND THE NET ISSUE WILL CONSTITUTE 26.40 % AND 25.07 %, RESPECTIVELY, OF THE POST ISSUE PAID UP EQUITY SHARE CAPITAL OF OUR COMPANY. THE FACE VALUE OF THE EQUITY SHARES IS ₹ 10/- EACH.
THE PRICE BAND AND THE MINIMUM BID LOT WILL BE DECIDED BY OUR COMPANY IN CONSULTATION WITH THE BRLM ADVERTISED IN ALL EDITION OF FINANCIAL EXPRESS (A WIDELY CIRCULATED ENGLISH NATIONAL DAILY NEWSPAPER) AND ALLEDITION OF JANSATTA CIRCULATED HINDI NATIONAL DAILY NEWSPAPER. AND TAMILNADU EDITION OF MADRAS MONEY REGIONAL NEWSPAPER (TAMIL REGIONAL LANGUAGE OF TAMILNADU WHERE OUR REGISTERED OFFICE IS LOCATED). AT LEAST TWO WORKING DAYS PRIOR TO THE ISSUE OPENING DATE AND SHALL BE MADE AVAILABLE TO THE BSE LIMITED "BSE") FOR THE PURPOSE OF UPLOADING ON THEIR WEBSITE. FOR FURTHER DETAILS KINDLY REFER TO CHAPTER TITLED "TERMS OF THE ISSUE" BEGINNING ON PAGE 218 OF THIS PROSPECTUS.
In case of any revision in the Price Band, the Bid/Issue Period will be extended by at least three additional Working Days after such revision in the Price Band, subject to the Bid/Issue Period not exceeding 10 Working Days. In cases of force majeure, banking strike or similar circumstances, our Company may, for reasons to be recorded in writing, extend the Bid /Issue Period for a minimum of three Working Days, subject to the Bid/Issue Period not exceeding 10 Working Days. Any revision in the Price Band and the revised Bid/Issue Period, if applicable, shall be widely disseminated by notification to the Stock Exchanges, by issuing a press release, and also by indicating the change on the respective websites of the BRLM and at the terminals of the members of the Syndicate and by intimation to Designated Intermediaries and the Sponsor Bank, as applicable.
This Issue is being made through the Book Building Process, in terms of Rule 19(2)(b) of the Securities Contracts (Regulation ) Rules, 1957, as amended ("SCRR") read with Regulation 229 of the SEBI ICDR Regulations and in compliance with Regulation 253 of the SEBI ICDR Regulations, wherein not more than 50.00% of the Net Issue shall be available for allocation on a proportionate basis to Qualified Institutional Buyers ("QIBs") (the "QIB Portion"). Further, 5.00% of the Net QIB Portion shall be available for allocation on a proportionate basis to Mutual Funds only, and the remainder of the Net QIB Portion shall be available for allocation on a proportionate basis to all QIB Bidders, including Mutual Funds, subject to valid Bids being received at or above the Issue Price. However, if the aggregate demand from Mutual Funds is less than 5.00% of the Net QIB Portion, the balance Equity Shares available for allocation in the Mutual Fund Portion will be added to the remaining Net QIB Portion for proportionate allocation to QIBs. Further, not less than 15.00% of the Net Issue shall be available for allocation on a proportionate basis to Non-Institutional Investors and not less than 35.00% of the Net Issue shall be available for allocation to Retail Individual Investors in accordance with the SEBI ICDR Regulations, subject to valid Bids being received from them at or above the Issue Price. All Bidders are required to participate in the Issue by mandatorily utilizing the Application Supported by Blocked Amount ("ASBA") process by providing details of their respective ASBA Account (as defined hereinafter) in which the corresponding Bid Amounts will be blocked by the Self Certified Syndicate Banks ("SCSBs") or under the UPI Mechanism, as the case may be, to the extent of respective Bid Amounts. For details, see " Issue Procedure" on page 229.
All potential investors shall participate in the Issue through an Application Supported by Blocked Amount ("ASBA") process in cluding through UPI mode (as applicable) by providing details about the bank account which will be blocked by the Self Certified Syndicate Banks ("SCSBs") for the same. For details in this regard, specific attention is invited to "Issue Procedure" on page 229 of this Prospectus. A copy of Prospectus will be delivered to the Registrar of Companies for filing in accordance with Section 32 of the Companies Act, 2013.
RISK IN RELATION TO THE FIRST ISSUE
This being the first public issue of Equity Shares, there has been no formal market for the Equity Shares. The face value of the Equity Shares is ₹ 10/- each. The Floor Price, the Cap Price and the Issue Price should not be taken to be indicative of the market price of the Equity Shares after the Equity Shares are listed. No assurance can be given regarding an active and/or sustained trading in the Equity Shares or regarding the price at which the Equity Shares will be traded after listing.
GENERAL RISKS
Investments in equity and equity-related securities involve a degree of risk and investors should not invest any funds in this Issue unless they can afford to take the risk of losing their investment. Investors are advised to read the risk factors carefully before taking an investment decision in this Issue. For taking an investment decision, investors must rely on their own examination of our Company and the Issue including the risks involved. The Equity Shares issued in the Issue have neither been recommended nor approved by Securities and Exchange Board of India nor does Securities and Exchange Board of India guarantee the accuracy or adequacy of this Prospectus. Specific attention of the investors is invited to the section titled "Risk Factors" beginning on page 28 of this Prospectus.
COMPANY'S ABSOLUTE RESPONSIBILITY
The Issuer, having made all reasonable inquiries, accepts responsibility for and confirms that this Prospectus contains all information with regard to our Company and the Issue, which is material in the context of the Issue, that the information contained in this Prospectus is true and correct in all material aspects and is not misleading in any material respect, that the opinions and intentions expressed herein are honestly held and that there are no other facts, the omission of which makes this Prospectus as a whole or any of such information or the expression of any such opinions or intentions misleading in any material respect.
LISTING
The Equity Shares Issued through Prospectus are proposed to be listed on SME Platform of BSE Limited ("BSE Limited"), in terms of the Chapter IX of the SEBI (ICDR) Regulations, 2018, as amended from time to time. Our Company has received an In-Principle Approval letter dated May 24, 2024 from BSE Limited ("BSE") for using its name in Issue document for listing our shares on the SME Platform of BSE Limited ("BSE SME"). For this Issue, the designated Stock Exchange is the BSE Limited ("BSE").
BOOK RUNNING LEAD MANAGER
REGISTRAR TO THE ISSUE
BEELINE CAPITAL ADVISORS PRIVATE LIMITED
LINK INTIME INDIA PRIVATE LIMITED
SEBI Registration Number: INM000012917
SEBI Registration Number: INR000004058
Address: B 1311-1314, Thirteenth Floor, Shilp Corporate Park, Rajpath Rangoli Road,
Address: C-101, 1st Floor, 247 Park, Lal Bahadur Shastri Marg, Vikhroli (West),
Thaltej, Ahmedabad- 380054, Gujarat, India.
Mumbai, Maharashtra, India - 400 083
Telephone Number: 079 4918 5784
Tel. Number: +91 810 811 4949
Email Id:mb@beelinemb.com
Fax- +91 22 4918 6195
Investors Grievance Id: ig@beelinemb.com
Email Id:dindigulfarm.ipo@linkintime.co.in
Website:www.beelinemb.com
Investors Grievance Id:dindigulfarm.ipo@linkintime.co.in
Contact Person: Mr. Nikhil Shah
CIN: U67190GJ2020PTC114322
Website:www.linkintime.co.in
Contact Person: Ms. Shanti Gopalkrishnan
CIN: U67190MH1999PTC118368
BID/ISSUE PERIOD
BID/ISSUE FOR ANCHOR INVESTORS: WEDNESDAY, JUNE 19, 2024
ISSUE OPENED ON: THURSDAY, JUNE 20, 2024
ISSUE CLOSED ON: MONDAY, JUNE 24, 2024
Table of Contents
PRESENTATION OF FINANCIAL, INDUSTRY AND MARKET DATA
15
FORWARD - LOOKING STATEMENTS
17
SECTION II - SUMMARY OF PROSPECTUS
19
SECTION III - RISK FACTORS
28
SECTION IV - INTRODUCTION
53
THE ISSUE
53
SUMMARY OF FINANCIAL INFORMATION
55
SECTION V - GENERAL INFORMATION
59
SECTION VI - CAPITAL STRUCTURE
71
SECTION VII - PARTICULARS OF THE ISSUE
86
OBJECTS OF THE ISSUE
86
BASIS FOR ISSUE PRICE
99
STATEMENT OF POSSIBLE TAX BENEFITS
111
SECTION VIII - ABOUT THE COMPANY
114
INDUSTRY OVERVIEW
114
BUSINESS OVERVIEW
126
KEY INDUSTRY REGULATIONS
143
HISTORY AND CORPORATE STRUCTURE
154
OUR MANAGEMENT
157
OUR PROMOTERS AND PROMOTERS GROUP
171
DIVIDEND POLICY
177
SECTION IX - FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
178
RESTATED FINANCIAL INFORMATION
178
OTHER FINANCIAL INFORMATION
179
MANAGEMENT DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL POSITION AND RESULTS OF
OPERATIONS
180
CAPITALIZATION STATEMENT
192
SECTION X - LEGAL AND OTHER INFORMATION
193
OUTSTANDING LITIGATIONS AND MATERIAL DEVELOPMENTS
193
GOVERNMENT APPROVALS
196
SECTION XI - INFORMATION WITH RESPECT TO GROUP COMPANIES / ENTITIES
204
SECTION XII - OTHER REGULATORY AND STATUTORY DISCLOSURES
206
SECTION XIII - ISSUE RELATED INFORMATION
218
TERMS OF THE ISSUE
218
ISSUE STRUCTURE
226
ISSUE PROCEDURE
229
RESTRICTION ON FOREIGN OWNERSHIP OF INDIAN SECURITIES
255
SECTION XIV - DESCRIPTION OF EQUITY SHARES AND TERMS OF THE ARTICLES OF
ASSOCIATION
257
SECTION XV - OTHER INFORMATION
286
MATERIAL CONTRACTS AND DOCUMENTS FOR INSPECTION
286
DECLARATION
288
SECTION I - GENERAL
DEFINITIONS AND ABBREVIATION
This Prospectus uses certain definitions and abbreviations which, unless the context otherwise indicates or implies, shall have the meaning as provided below. References to any legislation, act, regulation, rule, guideline or policy shall be to such legislation, act, regulation, rule, guideline or policy, as amended, supplemented or re- enacted from time to time, and any reference to a statutory provision shall include any subordinate legislation made from time to time under that provision.
The words and expressions used in this Prospectus but not defined herein, shall have, to the extent applicable, the meaning ascribed to such terms under the Companies Act, 2013, the SEBI (ICDR) Regulations, 2018, the Securities Contracts Regulation Act, 1956 ("SCRA"), the Depositories Act or the rules and regulations made there under.
Notwithstanding the foregoing, terms used in of the sections "Statement of Possible Tax Benefits", "Restated Financial Information" and "Main Provisions of the Articles of Association" on page 111, 178 and 257 respectively, shall have the meaning ascribed to such terms in such sections.
General Terms
Term
Description
our Company /
the
Dindigul Farm Product Limited, a Company incorporated in India under the Companies
Company / the Issuer/
Act, 1956 having its registered office at 2/52-3, Pillaiyarnatham, Pithalaipatty Post,
DFPL
Dindigul, Tamil Nadu - 624002.
we / us / our
Unless the context otherwise indicates or implies, refers to our Company
Company Related Terms
Term
Description
Articles
of
The articles of association of our Company, as amended from time to time
Association / Articles
/ AoA
Audit Committee
The Audit Committee of the Board of Directors constituted in accordance with Section
177 of the Companies Act, 2013. For details refer section titled "Our Management" on
page 157.
Auditors
/ Statutory
The statutory auditors of our Company, currently being M/s. Venkatesh & Co., Chartered
Auditors
Accountants
Bankers
to
our
State Bank of India
Company
Board /
Board
of
The board of directors of our Company, as constituted from time to time or any duly
Directors
constituted committee thereof. For details see "Our Management" on page 157
Chairman
and
The chairman and managing director of our Company, namely R Rajasekaran. For details,
Managing Director
see "Our Management" on page 157
Chief
Financial
The chief financial officer of our Company, namely Velvizhi Ganesan. For details, see
Officer / CFO
"Our Management" on page 157
Company
Secretary
The company secretary and compliance officer of our Company, namely Gurunathan Uma
and
Compliance
Kanth Narayanan. For details, see "Our Management" on page 157
Officer
Director(s)
The director(s) on the Board of Directors, as appointed from time to time
Equity Shares
The equity shares of our Company of face value of ₹ 10 each unless otherwise specified in
the context thereof.
Executive Director(s)
Executive director(s) on our Board. For further details of the Executive Director, see "Our
Management" on page 157
Group Companies
Our group companies, namely A R Dairy Food Private Limited and Nellai Farm Product
Private Limited as identified in terms of the SEBI ICDR Regulations and the Materiality
Policy as set out in the section titled "Group Companies" on page 204
IBL/
Corporate
Indrayani Biotech Limited
Page | 1
Term
Description
Promoter
Independent
The non-executive, independent Director(s) on our Board appointed as per Section 2(47)
Director(s)
and Section 149(6) of the Companies Act, 2013 and the Listing Regulations. For details of
our Independent Directors, see "Our Management" on page 157
Key
Managerial
Key managerial personnel of our Company in terms of the SEBI ICDR Regulations and
Personnel / KMP
the Companies Act, 2013 as applicable. For details see "Our Management" on page 157
Materiality Policy
The materiality policy adopted by our Board pursuant to a resolution of our Board dated
December 28, 2023, for identification of the material: (a) outstanding litigation
proceedings; (b) group companies; and (c) material creditors, pursuant to the requirements
of the SEBI ICDR Regulations and for the purposes of disclosure in the Draft Red Herring
Prospectus, the Red Herring Prospectus and the Prospectus.
Memorandum
of
The memorandum of association of our Company, as amended
Association
/
Memorandum/ MoA
Nomination
and
The nomination and remuneration committee of our Board constituted in accordance with
Remuneration
section 178 of the Companies Act, 2013 as described in the chapter titled "Our
Committee
/ NRC
Management" beginning on page 157
Committee
Non - Executive
A Director, not being an Executive Director. For further details of the Non- Executive
Director, see "Our Management" on page 157
Director(s)
Promoter(s)
The promoters of our Company namely, R Rajasekaran, Rajadharshini Rajasekaran and
Indrayani Biotech Limited
Promoter Group
Such persons and entities constituting the promoter group of our Company, pursuant to
Regulation 2(1)(pp) of the SEBI ICDR Regulations and as disclosed in "Our Promoters
and Promoter Group" on page 171
Registered Office
2/52-3, Pillaiyarnatham, Pithalaipatty Post, Dindigul, Tamil Nadu - 624002
Registrar
of
Registrar of Companies, Tamil Nadu at Coimbatore, India. For further information, see
Companies / RoC
"General Information" on page 59
Restated
Financial
The restated financial statements of our Company, comprising of restated statement of
Statements/
Restated
assets and liabilities as at December 23, 2023, March 31, 2023, March 31, 2022 and
Financial Information
March 31, 2021, the restated statement of profit and loss (including other comprehensive
income), the restated statement of cash flows and restated statement of changes in equity
for the period ended December 23, 2023 and each of the financial year ended March 31,
2023, March 31, 2022 and March 31, 2021 and the Significant Accounting Policies and
explanatory notes to the restated financial statements of the Company and included in
"Financial Information" on page 178
Shareholders
The holders of the Equity Shares from time to time
Stakeholders
The Stakeholders Relationship Committee of our Board of Directors constituted in
Relationship
accordance with Section 178 of the Companies Act, 2013. For details refer section titled
Committee
"Our Management" on page 157
Issue Related Terms
Term
Description
Abridged
Abridged prospectus means a memorandum containing such salient features of a prospectus
Prospectus
as may be specified by the SEBI in this behalf.
Acknowledgement
The slip or document issued by the relevant Designated Intermediary(ies) to a Bidder as
Slip
proof of registration of the Bid cum Application Form
Allot /
Allotment
Unless the context otherwise requires, allotment of Equity Shares pursuant to the Issue to
/Allotted
successful Bidders
Allotment Advice
Note or advice or intimation of Allotment sent to the successful Bidders who have been or
are to be Allotted the Equity Shares after the Basis of Allotment has been approved by the
Designated Stock Exchange
Allottee
A successful Bidder to whom the Equity Shares are Allotted
Anchor Investor
A Qualified Institutional Buyer, applying under the Anchor Investor Portion in accordance
Page | 2
Term
Description
with the requirements specified in the SEBI ICDR Regulations and the Red Herring
Prospectus and who has Bid for an amount of at least ₹ 200 lakhs.
Anchor
Investor
The price at which Equity Shares will be allocated to Anchor Investors in terms of the Red
Allocation Price
Herring Prospectus and Prospectus, which will be decided by our Company in consultation
with the Book Running Lead Manager during the Anchor Investor Bid/ Issue Period
Anchor
Investor
The application form used by an Anchor Investor to make a Bid in the Anchor Investor
Application Form
Portion and which will be considered as an application for Allotment in terms of the Red
Herring Prospectus and Prospectus
Anchor
Investor
The day, being one Working Day prior to the Bid/Issue Opening Date, on which Bids by
Bid/Issue Period or
Anchor Investors shall be submitted, prior to and after which the Book Running Lead
Anchor
Investor
Manager will not accept any Bids from Anchor Investors, and allocation to Anchor Investors
Bidding Date
shall be completed
Anchor
Investor
Final price at which the Equity Shares will be issued and Allotted to Anchor Investors in
Issue Price
terms of the Red Herring Prospectus and the Prospectus, which price will be equal to or
higher than the Issue Price but not higher than the Cap Price. The Anchor Investor Issue
Price will be decided by our Company, in consultation with the Book Running Lead
Manager
Anchor
Investor
With respect to Anchor Investor(s), it shall be the Anchor Investor Bidding Date, and in the
Pay-In Date
event the Anchor Investor Allocation Price is lower than the Issue Price, not later than two
Working Days after the Bid/Issue Closing Date
Anchor
Investor
Up to 60% of the QIB Portion which may be allocated by our Company in consultation with
Portion
the Book Running Lead Manager, to Anchor Investors on a discretionary basis, in
accordance with the SEBI ICDR Regulations. One-third of the Anchor Investor Portion shall
be reserved for domestic Mutual Funds, subject to valid Bids being received from domestic
Mutual Funds at or above the Anchor Investor Allocation Price, in accordance with the
SEBI ICDR Regulations
Application
An application, whether physical or electronic, used by ASBA Bidders to make a Bid and
Supported
by
authorize an SCSB to block the Bid Amount in the ASBA Account and will include
Blocked Amount /
applications made by UPI Bidders using the UPI Mechanism where the Bid Amount will be
ASBA
blocked upon acceptance of UPI Mandate Request by UPI Bidders using the UPI
Mechanism
ASBA Account
A bank account maintained by ASBA Bidders with an SCSB and specified in the ASBA
Form submitted by such ASBA Bidder in which funds will be blocked by such SCSB to the
extent of the amount specified in the ASBA Form submitted by such ASBA Bidder and
includes a bank account maintained by a UPI Bidder linked to a UPI ID, which will be
blocked by the SCSB upon acceptance of the UPI Mandate Request in relation to a Bid by a
UPI Bidder Bidding through the UPI Mechanism
ASBA Bidders
Any prospective investor(s) / Bidder (s) in this Issue who apply(ies) through the ASBA
process except Anchor Investors.
ASBA Form
An application form, whether physical or electronic, used by ASBA Bidders to submit Bids
which will be considered as the application for Allotment in terms of the Prospectus
Banker(s)
to the
Collectively, the Escrow Collection Bank(s), Refund Bank(s), Sponsor Bank and Public
Issue
Issue Account Bank(s), as the case may be
Banker to the Issue
Agreement dated May 27, 2024 entered into amongst the Company, Book Running Lead
Agreement
Manager, the Registrar to the Issue, Sponsor Bank and the Banker to the Issue
Basis of Allotment
Basis on which Equity Shares will be Allotted to successful Bidders under the Issue, as
described in "Issue Procedure" beginning on page 229.
Bid
An indication to make an offer during the Bid/Issue Period by an ASBA Bidder pursuant to
submission of the ASBA Form, or during the Anchor Investor Bidding Date by an Anchor
Investor pursuant to submission of the Anchor Investor Application Form, to subscribe to or
purchase the Equity Shares at a price within the Price Band, including all revisions and
modifications thereto as permitted under the SEBI ICDR Regulations.
The term "Bidding" shall be construed accordingly.
Bid Amount
The highest value of optional Bids indicated in the Bid cum Application Form and payable
by the Bidder and, in the case of RIBs Bidding at the Cut off Price, the Cap Price multiplied
Page | 3
Term
Description
by the number of Equity Shares Bid for by such RIBs and mentioned in the Bid cum
Application Form and payable by the Bidder or blocked in the ASBA Account of the ASBA
Bidder, as the case may be, upon submission of the Bid in the Issue, as applicable.
Bidding Centres
Centres at which the Designated Intermediaries shall accept the ASBA Forms, i.e.,
Designated Branches for SCSBs, Specified Locations for the Syndicate, Broker Centres for
Registered Brokers, Designated RTA Locations for RTAs and Designated CDP Locations
for CDPs.
Bid
cum
Anchor Investor Application Form or the ASBA Form, as the context requires.
Application Form
Bid Lot
2000 Equity Shares and in multiples of 2000 Equity Shares thereafter.
Bid/Issue
Closing
Except in relation to any Bids received from the Anchor Investors, the date after which the
Date
Syndicate, the Designated Branches and the Registered Brokers shall not accept the Bids,
which shall be notified in in all editions of the English national newspaper Financial
Express, all editions of Hindi national newspaper Jansatta and Tamil Nadu Edition of
Regional newspaper Madras Money where the registered office of the company is situated,
each with wide circulation, and in case of any revision, the extended Bid/ Issue closing Date
also to be notified on the website and terminals of the Syndicate, SCSB's and Sponsor Bank,
as required under the SEBI ICDR Regulations.
Our Company in consultation with the Book Running Lead Manager, may consider closing
the Bid/Issue Period for QIBs one Working Day prior to the Bid/Issue Closing Date in
accordance with the SEBI ICDR Regulations.
Bid/Issue
Opening
Except in relation to any Bids received from the Anchor Investors, the date on which the
Date
Syndicate, the Designated Branches and the Registered Brokers shall start accepting Bids,
which shall be notified in in all editions of the English national newspaper Financial
Express, all editions of Hindi national newspaper Jansatta and Tamil Nadu Edition of
Regional newspaper Madras Money where the registered office of the company is situated,
each with wide circulation, and in case of any revision, the extended Bid/ Issue Opening
Date also to be notified on the website and terminals of the Syndicate and SCSBs, as
required under the SEBI ICDR Regulations.
Bid/Issue Period
Except in relation to any Bids received from the Anchor Investors, the period between the
Bid/ Issue Opening Date and the Bid/ Issue Closing Date or the QIB Bid/ Issue Closing
Date, as the case may be, inclusive of both days, during which Bidders can submit their
Bids, including any revisions thereof. Provided however that the Bidding/ Issue Period shall
be kept open for a minimum of three Working Days for all categories of Bidder
Our Company may, in consultation with the Book Running Lead Manager, consider closing
the Bid/Issue Period for the QIB Category one Working Day prior to the Bid/Issue Closing
Date in accordance with the SEBI ICDR Regulations. The Bid/Issue Period will comprise of
Working Days only.
Bidder/ Applicant
Any prospective investor who makes a bid pursuant to the terms of the Prospectus and the
Bid-Cum-Application Form and unless otherwise stated or implied, which includes an
ASBA Bidder and an Anchor Investor
Bidding/ Collection
Centers at which the Designated intermediaries shall accept the ASBA Forms, i.e.
Centers
Designated SCSB Branches for SCSBs, specified locations for syndicates, broker centers for
registered brokers, designated RTA Locations for RTAs and designated CDP locations for
CDPs.
Book
Building
The book building process as described in Part A of Schedule XIII of the SEBI ICDR
Process
Regulations, in terms of which the Issue is being made.
Book Running Lead
The book running lead manager to the Issue, namely Beeline Capital Advisors Private
Manager"
or
Limited
"BRLM"
Broker Centre
Broker centres notified by the Stock Exchanges where ASBA Bidders can submit the ASBA
Forms, provided that UPI Bidders may only submit ASBA Forms at such broker centres if
they are Bidding using the UPI Mechanism, to a Registered Broker and details of which are
Page | 4
Term
Description
available on the websites of the respective Stock Exchanges. The details of such Broker
Centres, along with the names and the contact details of the Registered Brokers are available
on the respective websites of the Stock Exchanges and updated from time to time.
Business Day
Monday to Friday (except public holidays).
CAN
or
The notice or advice or intimation of allocation
of the Equity Shares sent
to Anchor
Confirmation
of
Investors who have been allocated Equity Shares on / after the Anchor Investor Bidding
Allocation Note
Date.
Cap Price
The higher end of the Price Band, i.e. ₹ 54 per Equity Share, above which the Issue Price
and the Anchor Investor Issue Price will not be finalised and above which no Bids (or
revision thereof) will be accepted.
Client ID
Client identification number maintained with one of the Depositories in relation to the
Bidder's beneficiary account.
Collecting
A depository participant as defined under the Depositories Act, 1996 registered with SEBI
Depository
and who is eligible to procure Bids at the Designated CDP Locations in terms of circular no.
Participant or CDP
CIR/CFD/POLICYCELL/11/2015 dated November 10, 2015 issued by SEBI, as per the list
available on the website of BSE, as updated from time to time.
Cut-off Price
The Issue Price, as finalised by our Company in consultation with the Book Running Lead
Manager which shall be any price within the Price Band. Only Retail Individual Bidders
Bidding in the Retail Portion are entitled to Bid at the Cut-off Price. QIBs (including Anchor
Investors) and Non-Institutional Bidders are not entitled to Bid at the Cut-off Price.
Demographic
Details of the Bidders including the Bidder's address, name of the Bidder's father/ husband,
Details
investor status, occupation, PAN, DP ID, Client ID and bank account details and UPI ID,
where applicable.
Designated
CDP
Such locations of the CDPs where Bidders can submit the ASBA Forms, a list of which,
Locations
along with names and contact details of the Collecting Depository Participants eligible to
accept ASBA Forms are available on the website of the Stock Exchange
(www.bseindia.com) as updated from time to time.
Designated Date
The date on which funds are transferred from the Escrow Account(s) or the funds blocked
by the SCSBs are transferred from the ASBA Accounts to the Public Issue Account or the
Refund Account, as the case may be, in terms of the Prospectus, after the finalisation of the
Basis of Allotment in consultation with the Designated Stock Exchange, following which
the Equity Shares may be allotted to successful Bidders in the Issue.
Designated
An SCSB's with whom the bank account to be blocked, is maintained, a syndicate member
Intermediaries
(or sub-syndicate member), a Stock Broker registered with recognized Stock Exchange, a
Depositary Participant, a registrar to an issue and share transfer agent (RTA) (whose names
is mentioned on website of the stock
exchange as eligible
for this
activity).http://www.bseindia.com/
Designated
Market
Spread X Securities Private Limited
Maker/
Market
Maker
Designated
RTA
Such locations of the RTAs where Bidder can submit the Bid-Cum-Application Forms to
Locations
RTAs. The details of such Designated RTA Locations, along with names and contact details
of the RTAs eligible to accept Bid-Cum-Application Forms are available on the websites of
the Stock Exchange i.e. www. bseindia.com.
Designated
SCSB
Such branches of the SCSBs which shall collect the ASBA Application Form from the
Branches
Applicant and a list of which is available on the website of SEBI at
https://www.sebi.gov.in/sebiweb/other/OtherAction.do?doRecognised=yes.
Recognized
Intermediaries or at such other website as may be prescribed by SEBI from time to time
Designated
Stock
BSE Limited ("SME Exchange") ("BSE SME")
Exchange
Draft Red
Herring
Draft Red Herring Prospectus dated December 30, 2023 as filed with BSE SME.
Prospectus
or
DRHP
Eligible FPIs
FPIs that are eligible to participate in the Issue in terms of applicable law and from such
jurisdictions outside India where it is not unlawful to make an offer/ invitation under the
Issue and in relation to whom the Bid cum Application Form and the Prospectus constitutes
an invitation to purchase the Equity Shares offered thereby.
Page | 5
Term
Description
Eligible NRIs
NRI(s) eligible to invest under the relevant provisions of the FEMA Rules, on a non-
repatriation basis, from jurisdictions outside India where it is not unlawful to make an offer
or invitation under the Issue and in relation to whom the Bid cum Application Form and the
Red Herring Prospectus will constitute an invitation to purchase the Equity Shares.
Escrow Account(s)
The account(s) to be opened with the Escrow Collection Bank and in whose favour the
Anchor Investors will transfer money through NACH/direct credit/ NEFT/ RTGS in respect
of the Bid Amount when submitting a Bid.
Escrow
Collection
The banks which are clearing members and registered with SEBI as Bankers to an issue
Bank(s)
under the BTI Regulations, and with whom the Escrow Account(s) will be opened, in this
case being Axis Bank Limited.
First Bidder
The Bidder whose name shall be mentioned in the Bid cum Application Form or the
Revision Form and in case of joint Bids, whose name shall also appear as the first holder of
the beneficiary account held in joint names.
Floor Price
The lower end of the Price Band, i.e. ₹ 51 subject to any revision(s) thereto, at or above
which the Issue Price and the Anchor Investor Issue Price will be finalised and below which
no Bids, will be accepted.
Foreign
Foreign Institutional Investors (as defined under Foreign Exchange Management (Transfer
Institutional
or Issue of Security by a Person Resident outside India) Regulations, 2000) registered with
Investors
SEBI under applicable laws in India
Foreign
Portfolio
A foreign portfolio investor who has been registered pursuant to the SEBI FPI Regulations
Investor
Foreign
Venture
Foreign Venture Capital Investors registered with SEBI under the SEBI (Foreign Venture
Capital Investors
Capital Investor) Regulations, 2000.
Fraudulent
A fraudulent borrower, as defined under Regulation 2(1)(lll) of the SEBI ICDR Regulations.
Borrower
Fugitive
Economic
A fugitive economic offender as defined under the Fugitive Economic Offenders Act, 2018.
Offender
General
The General Information Document for investing in public issues, prepared and issued by
Information
SEBI, in accordance with the SEBI circular no. SEBI/HO/CFD/DIL1/CIR/P/2020/37 dated
Document or GID
March 17, 2020 and the UPI Circulars, as amended from time to time. The General
Information Document shall be available on the websites of the Stock Exchange and the
Book Running Lead Manager.
Issue/ Public Issue/
The Initial Public Issue of 64,50,000 Equity shares of ₹ 10/- each at issue price of ₹ 54/- per
Issue size/
Equity share, including a premium of ₹ 44/- per equity share aggregating to ₹ 3483.00 lakhs
Initial Public
Offering/ IPO
Issue
Agreement/
The agreement dated December 29. 2023 our Company and the Book Running Lead
Memorandum
of
Manager, pursuant to the SEBI ICDR Regulations, based on which certain arrangements are
Understanding
agreed to in relation to the Issue.
Issue Price
₹ 54 per Equity Share, being the final price within the Price Band, at which the Equity
Shares will be Allotted to successful Bidders other than Anchor Investors. Equity Shares
will be Allotted to Anchor Investors at the Anchor Investor Issue Price in terms of the
Prospectus.
The Issue Price will be decided by our Company in consultation with the Book Running
Lead Manager, in accordance with the Book Building Process on the Pricing Date and in
terms of the Prospectus.
Issue Proceeds
Proceeds to be raised by our Company through this Issue, for further details please refer
chapter titled "Objects of the Issue" beginning on page 86 of this Prospectus
Listing Agreement
The Equity Listing Agreement to be signed between our Company and the Stock Exchange.
Lot size
2000
Market
Maker
The reserved portion of 3,26,000 Equity Shares of ₹10 each at an Issue price of ₹ 54 each is
Reservation
aggregating to ₹ 176.04 Lakhs to be subscribed by Market Maker in this Issue.
Page | 6
Term
Description
Portion
Market
Making
The Market Making Agreement dated December 29, 2023 between our Company, Book
Agreement
Running Lead Manager and Market Maker.
Mutual Fund
Mutual funds registered with SEBI under the Securities and Exchange Board of India
(Mutual Funds) Regulations, 1996.
Mutual
Fund
Up to 5% of the Net QIB Portion, or 62000 Equity Shares, which shall be available for
Portion
allocation to Mutual Funds only, on a proportionate basis, subject to valid Bids being
received at or above the Issue Price.
Net Issue
The Issue (excluding the Market Maker Reservation Portion) of 61,24,000 equity Shares of
₹10/- each at a price of ₹ 54 per Equity Share (the "Issue Price"), including a share premium
of ₹ 44 per equity share aggregating to ₹ 3306.96 Lakhs.
Net Proceeds
The Issue Proceeds less the Issue-related expenses. For further details about use of the Net
Proceeds and the Issue related expenses, see "Objects of the Issue" on page 86.
Net QIB Portion
QIB Portion, less the number of Equity Shares Allotted to the Anchor Investors
Non-Institutional
All Bidders, that are not QIBs or Retail Individual Bidders and who have Bid for Equity
Investors
or
NII(s)
Shares for an amount of more than ₹ 2,00,000 (but not including NRIs other than Eligible
or Non-Institutional
NRIs).
Bidders or NIB(s)
Non-Institutional
The portion of the Issue being not less than 15% of the Issue, consisting of 9,20,000 Equity
Portion
Shares, which shall be available for allocation on a proportionate basis to Non Institutional
Investors, subject to valid Bids being received at or above the Issue Price
Non-Resident
or
A person resident outside India, as defined under FEMA.
NR
Price Band
Price band of a minimum price of ₹ 51 per Equity Share (Floor Price) and the maximum
price of ₹ 54 per Equity Share (Cap Price) and includes any revisions thereof. The Cap Price
shall be at least 105% of the Floor Price. The Price Band will be decided by our Company in
consultation with the BRLM and advertised in two national daily newspapers (one each in
English and in Hindi) with wide circulation and one daily regional newspaper with wide
circulation at least two working days prior to the Bid/ Issue Opening Date.
Pricing Date
The date on which our Company in consultation with the Book Running Lead Manager, will
finalise the Issue Price.
Prospectus
The prospectus to be filed with the RoC, in accordance with the Companies Act, 2013 and
the SEBI ICDR Regulations containing, amongst other things, the Issue Price that is
determined at the end of the Book Building Process, the size of the Issue and certain other
information, including any addenda or corrigenda thereto.
Public
Issue
The banks which are clearing members and registered with SEBI under the BTI Regulations,
Account Bank(s)
with whom the Public Issue Account(s) will be opened for collection of Bid Amounts from
Escrow Account(s) and ASBA Accounts on the Designated Date, in this case being Axis
Bank Limited.
Public
Issue
Bank account to be opened in accordance with the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013,
Account
with the Public Issue Account Bank(s) to receive money from the Escrow Accounts and
from the ASBA Accounts on the Designated Date.
QIB Category/ QIB
The portion of the Net Issue (including the Anchor Investor Portion) being not more than
Portion
50% of the Net Issue, consisting of 30,60,000 Equity Shares aggregating to ₹1652.40 lakhs
which shall be Allotted to QIBs (including Anchor Investors) on a proportionate basis,
including the Anchor Investor Portion (in which allocation shall be on a discretionary basis,
as determined by our Company in consultation with the BRLM), subject to valid Bids being
received at or above the Issue Price or Anchor Investor Issue Price (for Anchor Investors).
Qualified
A qualified institutional buyer, as defined under Regulation 2(1)(ss) of the SEBI ICDR
Institutional
Regulations.
Buyers" or "QIBs"/
QIB Bidders
Red
Herring
The red herring prospectus to be issued in accordance with Section 32 of the Companies
Prospectus or RHP
Act, 2013 and the provisions of SEBI ICDR Regulations, which will not have complete
particulars of the price at which the Equity Shares will be offered and the size of the Issue,
Page | 7
|Attention: This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
Attachments
- Original Link
- Original Document
- Permalink
Disclaimer
Dindigul Farm Product Limited published this content on 16 July 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 July 2024 11:39:02 UTC.