Dine Brands Global, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, owns and franchises the Applebee's Neighborhood Grill + Bar (Applebee's) concept in the American full-serve restaurant segment within the casual dining category of the restaurant industry. The Company also owns and franchises the International House of Pancakes (IHOP) concept in the midscale full-service restaurant segment within the family dining category of the restaurant industry. The Company's segments include franchise operations, Rental operations, Financing operations and Company restaurant operations. The franchise operations segment consisted of approximately 1,678 Applebee's franchised restaurants and 1,781 IHOP franchised and area licensed restaurants. The Rental operations segment consists of lease or sublease agreements covering 582 IHOP franchised restaurants. The Company restaurant operations segment consists of approximately 69 Applebee's company-operated restaurants.