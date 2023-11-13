Dine Brands Global, Inc. Stock price
Equities
DIN
US2544231069
Restaurants & Bars
|
Market Closed -
Other stock markets
|5-day change
|1st Jan Change
|42.55 USD
|-1.23%
|-6.52%
|-34.13%
|Nov. 08
|Dine Brands Global Insider Bought Shares Worth $100,058, According to a Recent SEC Filing
|MT
|Nov. 02
|UBS Adjusts Dine Brands Global's Price Target to $62 From $68, Keeps Buy Rating
|MT
-40%
Financials (USD)
|Sales 2023 *
|831 M
|Sales 2024 *
|849 M
|Capitalization
|657 M
|Net income 2023 *
|79.00 M
|Net income 2024 *
|85.00 M
|EV / Sales 2023 *
1,98x
|Net Debt 2023 *
|989 M
|Net Debt 2024 *
|938 M
|EV / Sales 2024 *
1,88x
|P/E ratio 2023 *
8,38x
|P/E ratio 2024 *
7,39x
|Employees
|637
|Yield 2023 *
4,94%
|Yield 2024 *
5,21%
|Free-Float
|61.18%
|1 day
|-1.23%
|1 week
|-6.52%
|Current month
|-13.67%
|1 month
|-7.12%
|3 months
|-25.30%
|6 months
|-34.03%
|Current year
|-34.13%
1 week
42.00
45.20
1 month
42.00
53.26
Current year
42.00
82.43
1 year
42.00
82.43
3 years
42.00
100.70
5 years
14.16
104.47
10 years
14.16
114.23
|Managers
|Title
|Age
|Since
John W. Peyton CEO
|Chief Executive Officer
|55
|2021
Vance Chang DFI
|Director of Finance/CFO
|47
|2021
Richard Dahl CHM
|Chairman
|71
|2004
|Members of the board
|Title
|Age
|Since
|Director/Board Member
|68
|2013
Sue Collyns BRD
|Director/Board Member
|56
|2019
Richard Dahl CHM
|Chairman
|71
|2004
|Name
|Weight
|AuM
|1st Jan change
|Investor Rating
|1.67%
|2 M€
|+8.24%
|0.71%
|291 M€
|-6.38%
|0.63%
|26 M€
|+6.47%
|0.46%
|15 M€
|-1.34%
|Date
|Price
|Change
|Volume
|23-11-10
|42.55
|-1.23%
|238,573
|23-11-09
|43.08
|-1.58%
|252,288
|23-11-08
|43.77
|+0.39%
|271,026
|23-11-07
|43.60
|-3.20%
|268,226
|23-11-06
|45.04
|-1.05%
|214,402
Dine Brands Global, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, owns and franchises the Applebee's Neighborhood Grill + Bar (Applebee's) concept in the American full-serve restaurant segment within the casual dining category of the restaurant industry. The Company also owns and franchises the International House of Pancakes (IHOP) concept in the midscale full-service restaurant segment within the family dining category of the restaurant industry. The Company's segments include franchise operations, Rental operations, Financing operations and Company restaurant operations. The franchise operations segment consisted of approximately 1,678 Applebee's franchised restaurants and 1,781 IHOP franchised and area licensed restaurants. The Rental operations segment consists of lease or sublease agreements covering 582 IHOP franchised restaurants. The Company restaurant operations segment consists of approximately 69 Applebee's company-operated restaurants.
SectorRestaurants & Bars
Calendar
2024-02-27 - Q4 2023 Earnings Release (Projected)
Trading Rating :
Investor Rating :
ESG Refinitiv :
C+
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus
OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts
9
Last Close Price
42.55USD
Average target price
59.00USD
Spread / Average Target
+38.66%
EPS Revisions
|1st Jan change
|Capi. (M$)
|-34.13%
|657 M $
|+5.17%
|119 B $
|+9.64%
|43 447 M $
|+8.51%
|18 059 M $
|+12.93%
|15 587 M $
|-25.00%
|11 874 M $
|-.--%
|8 921 M $
|-5.91%
|4 336 M $
|-1.19%
|4 019 M $
|+50.33%
|3 423 M $