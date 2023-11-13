Stock DIN DINE BRANDS GLOBAL, INC.
PDF Report : Dine Brands Global, Inc.

Dine Brands Global, Inc. Stock price

DIN

US2544231069

Restaurants & Bars

Market Closed - Nyse
 04:00:02 2023-11-10 pm EST 		Intraday chart for Dine Brands Global, Inc. 5-day change 1st Jan Change
42.55 USD -1.23% -6.52% -34.13%
Nov. 08 Dine Brands Global Insider Bought Shares Worth $100,058, According to a Recent SEC Filing MT
Nov. 02 UBS Adjusts Dine Brands Global's Price Target to $62 From $68, Keeps Buy Rating MT
Financials (USD)

Sales 2023 * 831 M Sales 2024 * 849 M Capitalization 657 M
Net income 2023 * 79.00 M Net income 2024 * 85.00 M EV / Sales 2023 *
1,98x
Net Debt 2023 * 989 M Net Debt 2024 * 938 M EV / Sales 2024 *
1,88x
P/E ratio 2023 *
8,38x
P/E ratio 2024 *
7,39x
Employees 637
Yield 2023 *
4,94%
Yield 2024 *
5,21%
Free-Float 61.18%
More Fundamentals * Assessed data

Chart Dine Brands Global, Inc.

Dynamic Chart

Latest news about Dine Brands Global, Inc.

Transcript : Dine Brands Global, Inc., Q3 2023 Earnings Call, Nov 01, 2023 CI
Earnings Flash (DIN) DINE BRANDS GLOBAL Posts Q3 EPS $1.46, vs. Street Est of $1.29 MT
Earnings Flash (DIN) DINE BRANDS GLOBAL Reports Q3 Revenue $202.6M, vs. Street Est of $203.5M MT
Dine Brands Global, Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months Ended September 30, 2023 CI
Barclays Cuts Price Target on Dine Brands Global to $64 From $75, Keeps Overweight Rating MT
KeyBanc Adjusts Dine Brands Global Price Target to $55 From $68, Maintains Overweight Rating MT
U.S. Currency FA
Dine Brands Global Maintains Quarterly Dividend at $0.51; Payable Sept. 29 to Shareholders as of Sept. 19 MT
Dine Brands Global, Inc. Announces Third Quarter 2023 Dividend, Payable on September 29, 2023 CI
UBS Initiates Dine Brands Global With Buy Rating, Price Target is $68 MT
Barclays Adjusts Price Target on Dine Brands Global to $75 From $80, Maintains Overweight Rating MT
Analyst Recommendations on Dine Brands Global, Inc.

Press releases Dine Brands Global, Inc.

IHOP® Releases New Video Series Featuring College Athletes Sharing Their Favorite Pancake Stacks BU
Applebee’s® Honors Veterans & Active Duty Military with Free Meals on Veterans Day BU
Dine Brands: Q3 Earnings Snapshot AQ
News in other languages on Dine Brands Global, Inc.

IHOP® inaugura su primera franquicia en las Bahamas
Hoy en Wall Street: Surgen nuevas pistas sobre el calendario del tapering
Quotes and Performance

1 day-1.23%
1 week-6.52%
Current month-13.67%
1 month-7.12%
3 months-25.30%
6 months-34.03%
Current year-34.13%
Highs and lows

1 week
42.00
Extreme 42
45.20
1 month
42.00
Extreme 42
53.26
Current year
42.00
Extreme 42
82.43
1 year
42.00
Extreme 42
82.43
3 years
42.00
Extreme 42
100.70
5 years
14.16
Extreme 14.16
104.47
10 years
14.16
Extreme 14.16
114.23
Managers and Directors - Dine Brands Global, Inc.

Managers TitleAgeSince
John W. Peyton CEO
 Chief Executive Officer 55 2021
Vance Chang DFI
 Director of Finance/CFO 47 2021
Richard Dahl CHM
 Chairman 71 2004
Members of the board TitleAgeSince
Douglas M. Pasquale BRD
 Director/Board Member 68 2013
Sue Collyns BRD
 Director/Board Member 56 2019
Richard Dahl CHM
 Chairman 71 2004
ETFs positioned on Dine Brands Global, Inc.

Name Weight AuM 1st Jan change Investor Rating
ADVISORSHARES RESTAURANT ETF - USD ETF AdvisorShares Restaurant ETF - USD
1.67% 2 M€ +8.24%
VICTORYSHARES US SMALL CAP HIGH DIV VOLATILITY WTD ETF - USD ETF VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF - USD
0.71% 291 M€ -6.38%
INVESCO S&P SMALLCAP CONSUMER DISCRETIONARY ETF - USD ETF Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary ETF - USD
0.63% 26 M€ +6.47%
SCHWAB ARIEL ESG ETF - USD ETF Schwab Ariel ESG ETF - USD
0.46% 15 M€ -1.34%
Quotes

Date Price Change Volume
23-11-10 42.55 -1.23% 238,573
23-11-09 43.08 -1.58% 252,288
23-11-08 43.77 +0.39% 271,026
23-11-07 43.60 -3.20% 268,226
23-11-06 45.04 -1.05% 214,402

Delayed Quote Nyse, November 10, 2023 at 04:00 pm EST

Company Profile

Dine Brands Global, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, owns and franchises the Applebee's Neighborhood Grill + Bar (Applebee's) concept in the American full-serve restaurant segment within the casual dining category of the restaurant industry. The Company also owns and franchises the International House of Pancakes (IHOP) concept in the midscale full-service restaurant segment within the family dining category of the restaurant industry. The Company's segments include franchise operations, Rental operations, Financing operations and Company restaurant operations. The franchise operations segment consisted of approximately 1,678 Applebee's franchised restaurants and 1,781 IHOP franchised and area licensed restaurants. The Rental operations segment consists of lease or sublease agreements covering 582 IHOP franchised restaurants. The Company restaurant operations segment consists of approximately 69 Applebee's company-operated restaurants.
Sector
Restaurants & Bars
Calendar
2024-02-27 - Q4 2023 Earnings Release (Projected)
Income Statement Evolution

More financial data

Ratings for Dine Brands Global, Inc.

Trading Rating :
Investor Rating :
ESG Refinitiv :
C+
Analysts' Consensus

Sell
Consensus
Buy
Mean consensus
OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts
9
Last Close Price
42.55USD
Average target price
59.00USD
Spread / Average Target
+38.66%
EPS Revisions

Estimates Revisions

Quarterly earnings - Rate of surprise

Company calendar

