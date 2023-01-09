Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Dine Brands Global, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    DIN   US2544231069

DINE BRANDS GLOBAL, INC.

(DIN)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00 2023-01-06 pm EST
68.25 USD   +2.76%
08:13aApplebee's® $6 Smoocho Mucho Sips Return for Biggest Date Night of the Year this Valentine's Day
BU
08:07aApplebee's® Rings in the New Year with the Return of its All You Can Eat Boneless Wings, Riblets and Double Crunch Shrimp
BU
08:06aIHOP® Is Bringing Back Fan-Favorite Rooty Tooty Fresh ‘N Fruity® in Celebration of Its 65th Year
BU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Applebee's® $6 Smoocho Mucho Sips Return for Biggest Date Night of the Year this Valentine's Day

01/09/2023 | 08:13am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Cheers to 2023 with Applebee’s $6 Mucho Cocktails – Tipsy Cupid and Date Night Daiquiri

Applebee’s is kicking the year off and toasting to love with the return of its $6 Smoocho Mucho Sips. Starting today, and with plenty of time to plan for Valentine’s Day, these Mucho Cocktails are the perfect excuse for getting your BFFs and loved ones together for a night out.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230109005055/en/

Applebee’s® $6 Smoocho Mucho Sips Return for Biggest Date Night of the Year this Valentine’s Day

Applebee’s® $6 Smoocho Mucho Sips Return for Biggest Date Night of the Year this Valentine’s Day

Celebrate date night, Galentine’s Day, or a night out with friends at your local Applebee’s with the Tipsy Cupid – a Vodka Lemonade featuring a match made in heaven with Tito’s Handmade Vodka with strawberry, premium lemon sour, and lemonade garnished with gummi red lips. Or, experience love at first sip with the Date Night Daiquiri – a frozen, swirled Strawberry Mango Daiquiri made with Bacardi Superior, sure to sweep guests off their feet.

Applebee’s Mucho Cocktails are made with premium spirits and served in their signature Mucho glass. Plus, for guests who prefer to host “Date Night” at home, guests can enjoy these $6 Smoocho Mucho Sips To-Go at participating locations.*

“We know our guests love heading to their local Applebee’s for date night with friends and their S.O.’s,” says Patrick Kirk, vice president of Beverage Innovation at Applebee’s. “Flirty, fun and flavorful, our Smoocho Mucho Sips are the perfect premium cocktail for the ultimate night out!”

To find your local restaurant to dine-in, visit Applebees.com/restaurants. To order Applebee’s To Go or delivery, visit Applebees.com or the Applebee’s mobile app (iOS, Google)

For even more exclusive deals and specials, guests can sign-up to be a part of the neighborhood. Join Applebee’s E-Club and receive a welcome offer!

*Must be 21+. Void where prohibited. Tax & gratuity excluded. Available for dine-in only except where carry-out alcohol is permitted by law. Participation may vary. While supplies last.

About Applebees®

As one of the world’s largest casual dining brands, Applebee’s Neighborhood Grill + Bar serves as America’s kitchen table, offering guests a lively dining experience that combines simple, craveable American fare with classic drinks and local drafts. Applebee’s makes it easy for family and friends to connect with one another, whether it’s in a dining room or in the comfort of a living room, Eatin’ Good in the Neighborhood™ is a familiar and affordable escape from the everyday. Applebee’s restaurants are owned and operated by entrepreneurs dedicated to more than serving great food, but also building up the communities that we call home. From raising money for local charities to hosting community fundraisers, Applebee’s is always Doin’ Good in the Neighborhood®. Applebee’s franchise operations consisted of 1,670 Applebee’s restaurants in the United States, two U.S. territories and 11 countries outside the United States as of September 30, 2022. This number does not include two domestic Applebee’s ghost kitchens (small kitchens with no store-front presence, used to fill off-premise orders) and 11 Applebee’s international ghost kitchens. Applebee’s is franchised by subsidiaries of Dine Brands Global Inc. [NYSE: DIN], which is one of the world’s largest full-service restaurant companies.

Follow us:
Instagram: @applebees
Twitter: @applebees
Facebook: www.facebook.com/applebees


© Business Wire 2023
All news about DINE BRANDS GLOBAL, INC.
08:13aApplebee's® $6 Smoocho Mucho Sips Return for Biggest Date Night of the Year this Valent..
BU
08:07aApplebee's® Rings in the New Year with the Return of its All You Can Eat Boneless Wings..
BU
08:06aIHOP® Is Bringing Back Fan-Favorite Rooty Tooty Fresh ‘N Fruity® in Celebration o..
BU
01/05Barclays Adjusts Price Target on Dine Brands Global to $80 From $90, Maintains Overweig..
MT
01/04Dine Brands Global Says Applebee's President to Step Down; Replacement Named
MT
01/04Dine Brands Global, Inc. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Regulation FD Disclo..
AQ
01/04Dine Brands Global Announces Executive Leadership Changes
BU
01/04Dine Brands Global, Inc. Announces Executive Leadership Changes
CI
2022Wedbush Lowers Dine Brands Global's Price Target to $80 From $85, Keeps Outperform Rati..
MT
2022DINE BRANDS GLOBAL, INC. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
More news
Analyst Recommendations on DINE BRANDS GLOBAL, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 916 M - -
Net income 2022 84,4 M - -
Net Debt 2022 994 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 12,9x
Yield 2022 2,92%
Capitalization 1 070 M 1 070 M -
EV / Sales 2022 2,25x
EV / Sales 2023 2,48x
Nbr of Employees 2 017
Free-Float 61,5%
Chart DINE BRANDS GLOBAL, INC.
Duration : Period :
Dine Brands Global, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DINE BRANDS GLOBAL, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 8
Last Close Price 68,25 $
Average target price 87,13 $
Spread / Average Target 27,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
John W. Peyton Chief Executive Officer & Director
Vance Chang Chief Financial Officer
Richard J. Dahl Chairman
Justin Skelton Chief Information Officer
Larry Alan Kay Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
DINE BRANDS GLOBAL, INC.5.65%1 070
STARBUCKS CORPORATION7.55%122 459
COMPASS GROUP PLC-0.44%40 311
DARDEN RESTAURANTS, INC.6.25%17 888
SODEXO-0.20%13 835
JOLLIBEE FOODS CORPORATION5.22%4 899