Applebee’s is the place to be in 2024 with the return of All You Can Eat Boneless Wings, Riblets, and Double Crunch Shrimp! Now for a limited time, guests can enjoy an unlimited feast of All You Can Eat Boneless Wings, Riblets, and Double Crunch Shrimp for $14.99* when dining in restaurant.

Guests can savor a variety of flavors with these craveable fan-favorite menu items by starting with Boneless Wings, refilling with Double Crunch Shrimp, followed by Riblets – or doubling down on their favorite All You Can Eat menu item. Offering a wide variety of flavors, paired with endless classic fries for a great price, guests can choose from:

All You Can Eat Boneless Wings: Crispy breaded pieces of tender boneless chicken tossed in your choice of one of six sauces: Classic Buffalo, Honey BBQ, Sweet Asian Chile, Garlic Parmesan, Extra Hot Buffalo, and Honey Pepper. Served with signature coleslaw, endless classic fries, and Bleu cheese or house-made buttermilk ranch dressing.

All You Can Eat Riblets: Expertly cut from the most tender pork for delicious bone-in flavor, Applebee’s riblets are slow cooked and come dripping in either Honey BBQ or sweet Asian Chile sauce. Served with signature coleslaw and endless classic fries.

All You Can Eat Double Crunch Shrimp: Crispy battered Double Crunch Shrimp are fried golden brown. Served with cocktail sauce, signature coleslaw and endless classic fries.

“We know America loves our All You Can Eat Boneless Wings – so what better way to kick-start the year by bringing them back PLUS endless Riblets and Double Crunch Shrimp?” said Applebee’s Chief Marketing Officer, Joel Yashinsky. “Whether mixing and matching or staying the course with your favorite savory protein, there’s no going wrong!”

About Applebee's®

As one of the world’s largest casual dining brands, Applebee’s Neighborhood Grill + Bar serves as America’s kitchen table, offering guests a lively dining experience that combines simple, craveable American fare with classic drinks and local drafts. Applebee’s makes it easy for family and friends to connect with one another, whether it’s in a dining room or in the comfort of a living room, Eatin’ Good in the Neighborhood™ is a familiar and affordable escape from the everyday. Applebee's restaurants are owned and operated by entrepreneurs dedicated to more than serving great food, but also building up the communities that we call home. From raising money for local charities to hosting community fundraisers, Applebee’s is always Doin’ Good in the Neighborhood®. Applebee’s franchise operations consisted of 1,654 Applebee’s restaurants in the United States, two U.S. territories and 11 countries outside the United States as of September 30, 2023. This number does not include two domestic Applebee’s ghost kitchens (small kitchens with no store-front presence, used to fill off-premise orders) and 12 Applebee’s international ghost kitchens. Applebee's is franchised by subsidiaries of Dine Brands Global Inc. [NYSE: DIN], which is one of the world's largest full-service restaurant companies.

