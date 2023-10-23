Back for one day only – treat yourself to free Boneless Wings on Oct. 31

This Halloween, Applebee’s is offering a special treat for wing lovers: FREE Boneless Wings with any online purchase of $40 or more for To Go (or delivery) when ordered online at Applebees.com or on the Applebee’s mobile app.*

Back for one day only on Oct. 31 – Applebee's FREE Boneless Wings appetizer is a ‘spooktacular’ deal for guests whether on-the-go or hunkering down for the night. When ordering, guests choose from one of several hauntingly delicious sauces to add to their 10-piece, crispy Boneless Wings, including Classic Hot Buffalo, Honey BBQ, Sweet Asian Chile, Garlic Parmesan, Extra Hot Buffalo, or Honey Pepper. As a bonus, guests can also add either Bleu cheese or house-made ranch dressing made with real buttermilk for dipping.

Visit Applebees.com or the Applebee’s mobile app (iOS, Google) to order and enter the coupon code SCARY23 at checkout to get in on this frighteningly good deal!

“Our Boneless Wings are ‘scary good’ and the perfect treat for families fueling up for trick-or-treating, potluck-ing or guests craving a late-night snack,” said Joel Yashinsky, Chief Marketing Officer, Applebee’s. “This FREE offer is for one day only and expires at midnight on Oct. 31, so don’t miss your chance to enjoy by ordering from Applebees.com or our Applebee’s mobile app.”

To order Applebee’s To Go or delivery, visit Applebees.com or the Applebee’s mobile app (iOS, Google). For even more exclusive deals and specials, guests can sign up to be a part of the neighborhood. Join Applebee’s E-Club and receive a welcome offer!

*For a limited time at participating locations. Offer valid 10/31/23 for online orders via the Applebee’s website or mobile app only. Minimum order of $40 excluding alcohol, tax, delivery and service fees, and gratuity. Limit one free Boneless Wings appetizer per order. Not valid on third party delivery sites. Delivery coverage varies by restaurant. Restrictions may apply. © 2023 Applebee's Restaurants LLC.

About Applebee's®

As one of the world’s largest casual dining brands, Applebee’s Neighborhood Grill + Bar serves as America’s kitchen table, offering guests a lively dining experience that combines simple, craveable American fare with classic drinks and local drafts. Applebee’s makes it easy for family and friends to connect with one another, whether it’s in a dining room or in the comfort of a living room, Eatin’ Good in the Neighborhood™ is a familiar and affordable escape from the everyday. Applebee's restaurants are owned and operated by entrepreneurs dedicated to more than serving great food, but also building up the communities that we call home. From raising money for local charities to hosting community fundraisers, Applebee’s is always Doin’ Good in the Neighborhood®. Applebee’s franchise operations consisted of 1,662 Applebee’s restaurants in the United States, two U.S. territories and 11 countries outside the United States as of June 30, 2023. This number does not include two domestic Applebee’s ghost kitchens (small kitchens with no store-front presence, used to fill off-premise orders) and 12 Applebee’s international ghost kitchens. Applebee's is franchised by subsidiaries of Dine Brands Global Inc. [NYSE: DIN], which is one of the world's largest full-service restaurant companies.

