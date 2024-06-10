Plus, summer nights just got better with Applebee’s Late Night Half Price Appetizers now available for dine in and To Go via Applebees.com or mobile app

Applebee’s is kicking off summer and taking flavor to the next level with its NEW Hand-Breaded Chicken Sandwiches! Bigger and better than ever, guests can enjoy three savory crispy chicken sandwiches including the NEW Bacon Ranch Crispy Chicken Sandwich, NEW Sweet & Spicy Crispy Chicken Sandwich, and the NEW Bacon Cheddar Crispy Chicken Sandwich – available for a limited time – for dine-in or To Go. But that’s not all: Applebee's is making late night, a great night for its guests nationwide with Late Night Half Price Appetizers, available seven days a week!

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240610327963/en/

Bigger and better than ever, Applebee’s NEW Hand-Breaded Chicken Sandwiches - including the NEW Bacon Cheddar Crispy Chicken Sandwich - are crisped to perfection and take flavor to the next level. (Photo: Business Wire)

Crisped to perfection, Applebee’s NEW Hand-Breaded Chicken Sandwiches each feature a juicy chicken breast hand breaded and cooked to perfection with various toppings and sauces on a Brioche bun, served with classic fries. See details below:

NEW Bacon Ranch Crispy Chicken Sandwich features crispy, hand-breaded chicken breast topped with two strips of Applewood-smoked bacon and a house-made ranch drizzle, served on a Brioche bun with pickles and shredded lettuce.

features crispy, hand-breaded chicken breast topped with two strips of Applewood-smoked bacon and a house-made ranch drizzle, served on a Brioche bun with pickles and shredded lettuce. NEW Sweet & Spicy Crispy Chicken Sandwich features crispy, hand-breaded chicken breast smothered in Sweet Asian Chile sauce with our signature coleslaw on a Brioche bun.

features crispy, hand-breaded chicken breast smothered in Sweet Asian Chile sauce with our signature coleslaw on a Brioche bun. NEW Bacon Cheddar Crispy Chicken Sandwich features crispy, hand-breaded chicken breast topped with two slices of Cheddar cheese, two strips of Applewood-smoked bacon, house-made tangy bacon sauce, lettuce, tomato, and pickles on a Brioche bun.

“Get ready to fall in love with our gold-standard, NEW Hand-Breaded Chicken Sandwiches,” said Chef Shannon Johnson, Head of Culinary at Applebee’s. “Big, bold, juicy – and crispy – these chicken sandwiches are packed with flavor and available in three delicious iterations, sure to satisfy all our guests’ cravings. Plus, if you loved our Whole Lotta Bacon Burger, be sure to try our NEW Bacon Cheddar Crispy Chicken Sandwich to get your tangy bacon sauce fix!”

For guests looking for double the fun for half the price, Applebee’s Late Night Half Price Appetizers are now available for both dine-in and To Go via Applebees.com or the Applebee’s mobile app.* Fan-favorite half price appetizers include: America’s Favorite Boneless Wings, Chicken Wonton Tacos, Mozzarella Sticks, Chicken Quesadilla, Spinach & Artichoke Dip, Brew Pub Pretzels & Beer Cheese Dip, and Brew Pub Loaded Waffle Fries.

“Applebee’s is the perfect late-night destination,” said Joel Yashinsky, Chief Marketing Officer at Applebee’s. “Our Late Night Half Price Appetizers offer a variety of savory snacks at a value you can’t beat. Whether starting your night with us or winding down, Applebee’s has you covered – and for half the price!”

To find your local restaurant to dine in, visit Applebees.com/restaurants. To order Applebee’s To Go or delivery, visit Applebees.com or the Applebee’s mobile app (iOS, Google).

For even more exclusive deals and specials,guests can sign up to be a part of the neighborhood. Join Applebee’s E-Club and receive a welcome offer!

* Limited time. Selection, price, and participation may vary by restaurant location. Valid for dine-in orders and online via Applebees.com or the mobile app.

About Applebee's®

As one of the world’s largest casual dining brands, Applebee’s Neighborhood Grill + Bar serves as America’s kitchen table, offering guests a lively dining experience that combines simple, craveable American fare with classic drinks and local drafts. Applebee’s makes it easy for family and friends to connect with one another, whether it’s in a dining room or in the comfort of a living room, Eatin’ Good in the Neighborhood™ is a familiar and affordable escape from the everyday. Applebee's restaurants are owned and operated by entrepreneurs dedicated to more than serving great food, but also building up the communities that we call home. From raising money for local charities to hosting community fundraisers, Applebee’s is always Doin’ Good in the Neighborhood®. Applebee’s franchise operations consisted of 1,636 Applebee’s restaurants in the United States, two U.S. territories and 12 countries outside the United States as of March 31, 2024. This number does not include one domestic Applebee’s ghost kitchen (small kitchens with no store-front presence, used to fill off-premise orders) and 11 Applebee’s international ghost kitchens. Applebee's is franchised by subsidiaries of Dine Brands Global Inc. [NYSE: DIN], which is one of the world's largest full-service restaurant companies.

Follow us:

Instagram: @applebees

TikTok: @applebees

X: @applebees

Facebook: www.facebook.com/applebees

BR-APPB

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240610327963/en/