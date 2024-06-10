Cool off with the $5 Blue Bahama Mama, $7 All-American Mucho, and NEW $4 Watermelon Breeze Mocktail

Applebee’s spirited Star-Spangled Sips are back – and better than ever! Festive, fun, and full of flavor, guests can enjoy the $5 Blue Bahama Mama and $7 All-American Mucho made with premium spirits, along with a $4 Coors Light Brewtus draft beer, and NEW $4 Watermelon Breeze Mocktail*, available for a limited time.

Let freedom ring and cool off with the Blue Bahama Mama, a refreshing cocktail featuring Captain Morgan, Malibu Coconut, blue curacao and Applebee’s proprietary blend of passion fruit, pineapple, cherry and lime. Or cheers to the stars and stripes with the All-American Mucho, a frozen lemonade with Tito’s Handmade Vodka between delicious layers of strawberry and blue raspberry! Applebee’s Mucho Cocktails are made with premium spirits and served in a signature Mucho glass.

Plus, guests looking for “buzz-free” summer bliss, can toast with the NEW Watermelon Breeze Mocktail, featuring Ocean Spray® Cranberry combined with watermelon and Starry® lemon lime soda.

“Our Star-Spangled Sips offer a variety of refreshing beverages for everyone to enjoy,” said Nathan Grover, Executive Director, Bar & Beverage at Applebee’s. “From cocktails and Mocktails to a cold, crisp draft beer, there’s no better way to salute summer than with friends and family raising a glass together at Applebee’s - all without breaking the bank.”

For those who prefer to cheers from home, guests can enjoy Star-Spangled Sips To-Go at participating locations.**

* Must be 21+. Void where prohibited. Tax & gratuity excluded. Dine-in only. Participation may vary. While supplies last.

** State and/or local restrictions on carry-out alcohol may apply, including requirement of food purchase.

STARRY is a trademark of Portfolio Concentrate Solutions UC.

