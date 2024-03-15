IHOP Franchisee Susan Mendenhall and Fuzzy’s Taco Shop Franchisee Marc Rogers Recognized for Outstanding Leadership and Community Impact

The International Franchise Association (IFA) named two Dine Brands Franchisees as 2023 Franchisees of the Year. Susan Mendenhall, an IHOP Franchisee, and Marc Rogers, a Fuzzy’s Taco Shop Franchisee, were honored at the 64th IFA Annual Convention in Phoenix, Ariz., for being an outstanding franchise establishment owner-operator.

“Franchisees of the Year exemplify what franchising is all about – providing opportunity, serving others, and fulfilling the American Dream,” said Matthew Haller, President and CEO of the International Franchise Association. “We are proud to recognize Dine Brands franchisees, Susan Mendenhall and Marc Rogers, with the highest honor IFA awards to individual franchisees, and I have no doubt their work is changing lives and making a lasting community impact.”

The Franchisee of the Year Award recognizes leading franchise owners from IFA member brands whose outstanding performance and contributions help protect, enhance, and promote the franchise business model. Nominated by their parent company, individuals are selected for their involvement in their communities, embodying the entrepreneurial spirit, fostering a strong and healthy culture with their workforce, and assisting their fellow franchisees when called upon.

About Susan Mendenhall, IHOP Franchisee

Susan Mendenhall has been a valuable member of IHOP’s franchise community for more than twenty years and embodies the brands mission to serve more joy every day in and outside of her restaurants. Mendenhall is the proud owner of two IHOP restaurants located in Tri-Cities, WA, and her proactive commitment to serving her guests and larger community is a true example of exemplary leadership, as she is involved in local business associations, schools and clubs throughout the Tri-Cities area. Not only does Mendenhall’s people-first approach set the tone for what guests can expect when they visit her IHOP restaurants, but she also serves on IHOP’s Franchisee Leadership and Menu committees, providing a voice and advice on the brand’s strategy and menu direction that represents the broader franchisee community.

About Marc Rogers, Fuzzy’s Taco Shop Franchisee

A Fuzzy's Taco Shop franchisee since 2010, Marc Rogers of Rogers Restaurant Group owns 11 Fuzzy’s restaurants and has a management agreement to run another five locations in Colorado. His restaurants are located from Fort Collins to Colorado Springs, with additional growth planned over the next several years. He has twice been elected to the brand’s Franchise Advisory Council, currently serving as council president. Marc’s team understands the value of being involved with projects early in the process and provides useful feedback to support successful systemwide launches. Marc is a great brand advocate who loves Fuzzy’s Taco Shop and loves bringing the brand promise to life in his restaurants.

“We are thrilled to celebrate and recognize Susan Mendenhall and Marc Rogers who have both been awarded the prestigious title of Franchisee of the Year by the IFA. Their unwavering dedication, outstanding performance, and commitment to excellence have set a remarkable standard within our franchise network. This award demonstrates their hard work, innovation, and passion for serving guests in their local communities. We congratulate Susan and Marc on this well-deserved recognition and look forward to their continued success as an integral part of our franchise family,” said John Peyton, CEO, Dine Brands.

There are approximately 806,000 franchised businesses across the U.S., providing over 8.7 million direct jobs and generating over $858 billion in economic output. According to Oxford Economics, franchising on average provides higher wages and better benefits than non-franchised businesses, as well as greater entrepreneurial opportunities to minorities, women, veterans, and other underrepresented communities.

About the International Franchise Association:

Celebrating over 60 years of excellence, education, and advocacy, the International Franchise Association (IFA) is the world’s oldest and largest organization representing franchising worldwide. IFA works through its government relations and public policy, media relations, and educational programs to protect, enhance and promote franchising and the approximately 806,270 franchise establishments that support nearly 8.7 million direct jobs, $858.5 billion of economic output for the U.S. economy, and almost 3 percent of the Gross Domestic Product (GDP).

IFA members include franchise companies in over 300 different business format categories, individual franchisees, and companies that support the industry in marketing, law, technology, and business development.

About Dine Brands Global, Inc.

Based in Pasadena, California, Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE: DIN), through its subsidiaries and franchisees, supports and operates restaurants under the Applebee's Neighborhood Grill + Bar®, IHOP®, and Fuzzy’s Taco Shop® brands. As of December 31, 2023, these three brands consisted of over 3,500 restaurants across 18 international markets. Dine Brands is one of the largest full-service restaurant companies in the world and in 2022 expanded into the Fast Casual segment. For more information on Dine Brands, visit the Company’s website located at www.dinebrands.com.

