Dine Brands Global : 2022 Proxy Statement

Notice of 2022 Annual Meeting and Proxy Statement
450 North Brand Boulevard
Glendale, California 91203
(866) 995-DINE
March 30, 2022
Dear Fellow Stockholders:
We are pleased to invite you to attend the 2022 Annual Meeting of Stockholders of Dine Brands Global, Inc., which will be held on Thursday, May 12, 2022, at 8:00 a.m., Local Time, at Essex House, 160 Central Park S, New York, NY 10019. At this year's Annual Meeting, you will be asked to: (i) elect the ten directors identified in this proxy statement; (ii) ratify the appointment of Ernst & Young LLP as our independent auditor for 2022; (iii) approve, on an advisory basis, the compensation of our named executive officers; (iv) approve an amendment to the Dine Brands Global, Inc. 2019 Stock Incentive Plan to increase the reservation of common stock for issuance thereunder; (v) consider a stockholder proposal requesting that we produce a report on the feasibility of increasing tipped workers' wages; and (vi) consider a stockholder proposal requesting that we produce a report relating to the ways in which the Corporation reconciles disparities between its published ESG standards and the implementation of those standards, including with respect to the use of gestation crates in its pork supply.
Whether or not you plan to attend the Annual Meeting, we hope you will vote as soon as possible. Voting your proxy will ensure your representation at the Annual Meeting. You can vote your shares over the Internet, by telephone or by using a traditional proxy card. Instructions on each of these voting methods are outlined in the enclosed proxy statement.
We urge you to review carefully the proxy materials and to vote: (i) FOR the election of each of the directors identified in this proxy statement; (ii) FOR the ratification of the appointment of Ernst & Young LLP as our independent auditor; (iii) FOR the approval, on an advisory basis, of the compensation of our named executive officers; (iv) FOR the amendment to the Dine Brands Global, Inc. 2019 Stock Incentive Plan to increase the reservation of common stock for issuance thereunder;
(v) AGAINST the stockholder proposal requesting that we produce a report on the feasibility of increasing tipped workers' wages; and (vi) AGAINST the stockholder proposal requesting that we produce a report relating to the ways in which the Corporation reconciles disparities between its published ESG standards and the implementation of those standards, including with respect to the use of gestation crates in its pork supply.
Thank you for your continued support of and interest in Dine Brands Global, Inc. We look forward to seeing you on May 12th.
Sincerely yours,
Richard J. Dahl John W. Peyton Chairman of the Board of Directors Chief Executive Officer
NOTICE OF THE ANNUAL MEETING OF STOCKHOLDERS TO BE HELD ON MAY 12, 2022
To the Stockholders of Dine Brands Global, Inc.:
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the 2022 Annual Meeting of Stockholders (the "Annual Meeting") of Dine Brands Global, Inc., a Delaware corporation (the "Corporation"), will be held at Essex House, 160 Central Park S, New York, NY 10019, on Thursday, May 12, 2022, at 8:00 a.m., Local Time, for the following purposes as more fully described in the accompanying proxy statement:
(1) To elect the ten directors identified in the proxy statement;
(2) To ratify the appointment of Ernst & Young LLP as the Corporation's independent auditor for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2022;
(3) To approve, on an advisory basis, the compensation of the Corporation's named executive officers;
(4) To approve an amendment to the Dine Brands Global, Inc. 2019 Stock Incentive Plan to increase the reservation of common stock for issuance thereunder;
(5) To vote on a stockholder proposal to produce a report on the feasibility of increasing tipped workers' wages; and
(6) To vote on a stockholder proposal to produce a report relating to the ways in which the Corporation reconciles disparities between its published ESG standards and the implementation of those standards, including with respect to the use of gestation crates in its pork supply.
Only stockholders of record at the close of business on March 16, 2022, the record date for the Annual Meeting, are entitled to notice of, and to vote at, the Annual Meeting and any adjournment thereof.
By Order of the Board of Directors,
Christine K. Son
Senior Vice President, Legal, General Counsel and Secretary
Important Notice Regarding the Availability of
Proxy Materials for the Annual Meeting of Stockholders of Dine Brands Global, Inc.
to be Held on May 12, 2022
The notice of the Annual Meeting, proxy statement, 2021 annual report to stockholders and the means to vote by Internet are available atwww.envisionreports.com/DIN.
Your Vote is Important
Please vote as promptly as possible by using the Internet or telephone or by signing, dating, and returning the proxy card. If you did not receive a paper copy of the proxy statement with the proxy card and would like to vote by proxy card, please refer to the instructions on requesting a paper copy of these materials in this proxy statement. All stockholders are cordially invited to attend the Annual Meeting. If you attend the Annual Meeting, you may vote during the meeting if you wish, even if you have previously voted by another method.
Table of Contents
Page
Questions and Answers 1
Important Note 5
Corporate Governance 6
CurrentBoardofDirectors .............................. 6
The Role of the Board of Directors in Risk Oversight . . . . . . . . . . 7
DirectorIndependence ................................ 8
CodesofConduct ..................................... 9
CorporateGovernanceGuidelines ........................ 9
Director Attendance at Meetings . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 10
Executive Sessions of Non-Management Directors . . . . . . . . . . . 10
Communications with the Board of Directors . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 10
Board of Directors Retirement Policy . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 10
Other Public Corporation Directorships . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 10
Certain Relationships and Related Person Transactions ....... 11
Board of Directors Committees and Their Functions . . . . . . . . . . 11
BoardofDirectorsNominations .......................... 15
StockholderNominations ............................... 15
Director Compensation 16
StockOwnershipGuidelines ............................. 16
Director Compensation Table for 2021 . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 17
Security Ownership of Certain Beneficial Owners
and Management 18
Executive Compensation 21
CompensationCommitteeReport ........................ 21
Compensation Discussion and Analysis . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 21
CompensationTables .................................. 37
2021 Summary Compensation Table . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 37
GrantsofPlan-BasedAwardsin2021 ................... 39
Outstanding Equity Awards at 2021 Fiscal Year-End ....... 40
2021 Option Exercises and Stock Vested . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 42
2021 Nonqualified Deferred Compensation . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 42
EmploymentAgreements ............................ 42
Potential Payments Upon Termination or Change in Control . . 47
CEOPayRatio ..................................... 50
TABLE OF CONTENTS
Page
Equity Compensation Plan Information . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 51 Compensation Committee Interlocks and Insider
Participation ......................................... 52
Information about our Executive Officers . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 53
Audit-Related Matters 54
Report of the Audit and Finance Committee . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 54
IndependentAuditorFees .............................. 55 Pre-Approval of Audit and Permissible Non-Audit Services of
theIndependentAuditor ............................... 56
Matters to Be Voted Upon at the Annual Meeting 57
PROPOSAL ONE: ELECTIONOFDIRECTORS ................. 57 PROPOSAL TWO: RATIFICATION OF THE APPOINTMENT OF
ERNST & YOUNG LLP AS THE CORPORATION'S INDEPENDENT
AUDITORFORTHE2022FISCALYEAR ..................... 59 PROPOSAL THREE: APPROVAL, ON AN ADVISORY BASIS, OF THE COMPENSATION OF THE CORPORATION'S NAMED EXECUTIVE
OFFICERS . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 60 PROPOSAL FOUR: THE APPROVAL OF AN AMENDMENT TO THE
DINE BRANDS GLOBAL, INC. 2019 STOCK INCENTIVE PLAN . . . . . 60 PROPOSAL FIVE: A STOCKHOLDER PROPOSAL REQUESTING
THAT THE CORPORATION PRODUCE A REPORT ON THE
FEASIBILITY OF INCREASING TIPPED WORKERS' WAGES . . . . . . . 67 PROPOSAL SIX: A STOCKHOLDER PROPOSAL TO PRODUCE A
REPORT RELATING TO THE WAYS IN WHICH THE CORPORATION RECONCILES DISPARITIES BETWEEN ITS PUBLISHED ESG STANDARDS AND THE IMPLEMENTATION OF THOSE STANDARDS, INCLUDING WITH RESPECT TO THE USE OF
GESTATIONCRATESINITSPORKSUPPLY ................... 69
Proposals of Stockholders 72
Householding of Proxy Materials 73
Other Business 74
Appendix A A-1
Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures . . . . . . . . . . . . . A-1
Appendix B
B-1