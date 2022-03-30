Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Dine Brands Global, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    DIN   US2544231069

DINE BRANDS GLOBAL, INC.

(DIN)
  Report
Cours en différé.  Delayed Nyse  -  03/30 09:00:02 pm BST
77.53 USD   -0.47%
10:37pDINE BRANDS GLOBAL : 2022 Proxy Statement
PU
10:37pDINE BRANDS GLOBAL : Transportation to Annual Meeting Venue
PU
03/29Dine Brands Global Chooses FreedomPay for North American Restaurants
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Dine Brands Global : 2022 Proxy Statement

03/30/2022 | 10:37pm BST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Notice of 2022 Annual Meeting and Proxy Statement

2022 PROXY STATEMENT

450 North Brand Boulevard

Glendale, California 91203

(866) 995-DINE

March 30, 2022

Dear Fellow Stockholders:

We are pleased to invite you to attend the 2022 Annual Meeting of Stockholders of Dine Brands Global, Inc., which will be held on Thursday, May 12, 2022, at 8:00 a.m., Local Time, at Essex House, 160 Central Park S, New York, NY 10019. At this year's Annual Meeting, you will be asked to: (i) elect the ten directors identified in this proxy statement; (ii) ratify the appointment of Ernst & Young LLP as our independent auditor for 2022; (iii) approve, on an advisory basis, the compensation of our named executive officers; (iv) approve an amendment to the Dine Brands Global, Inc. 2019 Stock Incentive Plan to increase the reservation of common stock for issuance thereunder; (v) consider a stockholder proposal requesting that we produce a report on the feasibility of increasing tipped workers' wages; and (vi) consider a stockholder proposal requesting that we produce a report relating to the ways in which the Corporation reconciles disparities between its published ESG standards and the implementation of those standards, including with respect to the use of gestation crates in its pork supply.

Whether or not you plan to attend the Annual Meeting, we hope you will vote as soon as possible. Voting your proxy will ensure your representation at the Annual Meeting. You can vote your shares over the Internet, by telephone or by using a traditional proxy card. Instructions on each of these voting methods are outlined in the enclosed proxy statement.

We urge you to review carefully the proxy materials and to vote: (i) FOR the election of each of the directors identified in this proxy statement; (ii) FOR the ratification of the appointment of Ernst & Young LLP as our independent auditor; (iii) FOR the approval, on an advisory basis, of the compensation of our named executive officers; (iv) FOR the amendment to the Dine Brands Global, Inc. 2019 Stock Incentive Plan to increase the reservation of common stock for issuance thereunder;

(v) AGAINST the stockholder proposal requesting that we produce a report on the feasibility of increasing tipped workers' wages; and (vi) AGAINST the stockholder proposal requesting that we produce a report relating to the ways in which the Corporation reconciles disparities between its published ESG standards and the implementation of those standards, including with respect to the use of gestation crates in its pork supply.

Thank you for your continued support of and interest in Dine Brands Global, Inc. We look forward to seeing you on May 12th.

Sincerely yours,

Richard J. Dahl John W. Peyton Chairman of the Board of Directors Chief Executive Officer

2022 PROXY STATEMENT

450 North Brand Boulevard

Glendale, California 91203

(866) 995-DINE

NOTICE OF THE ANNUAL MEETING OF STOCKHOLDERS TO BE HELD ON MAY 12, 2022

March 30, 2022

To the Stockholders of Dine Brands Global, Inc.:

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the 2022 Annual Meeting of Stockholders (the "Annual Meeting") of Dine Brands Global, Inc., a Delaware corporation (the "Corporation"), will be held at Essex House, 160 Central Park S, New York, NY 10019, on Thursday, May 12, 2022, at 8:00 a.m., Local Time, for the following purposes as more fully described in the accompanying proxy statement:

  • (1) To elect the ten directors identified in the proxy statement;

  • (2) To ratify the appointment of Ernst & Young LLP as the Corporation's independent auditor for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2022;

  • (3) To approve, on an advisory basis, the compensation of the Corporation's named executive officers;

  • (4) To approve an amendment to the Dine Brands Global, Inc. 2019 Stock Incentive Plan to increase the reservation of common stock for issuance thereunder;

  • (5) To vote on a stockholder proposal to produce a report on the feasibility of increasing tipped workers' wages; and

  • (6) To vote on a stockholder proposal to produce a report relating to the ways in which the Corporation reconciles disparities between its published ESG standards and the implementation of those standards, including with respect to the use of gestation crates in its pork supply.

Only stockholders of record at the close of business on March 16, 2022, the record date for the Annual Meeting, are entitled to notice of, and to vote at, the Annual Meeting and any adjournment thereof.

By Order of the Board of Directors,

Christine K. Son

Senior Vice President, Legal, General Counsel and Secretary

2022 PROXY STATEMENT

Important Notice Regarding the Availability of

Proxy Materials for the Annual Meeting of Stockholders of Dine Brands Global, Inc.

to be Held on May 12, 2022

The notice of the Annual Meeting, proxy statement, 2021 annual report to stockholders and the means to vote by Internet are available atwww.envisionreports.com/DIN.

Your Vote is Important

Please vote as promptly as possible by using the Internet or telephone or by signing, dating, and returning the proxy card. If you did not receive a paper copy of the proxy statement with the proxy card and would like to vote by proxy card, please refer to the instructions on requesting a paper copy of these materials in this proxy statement. All stockholders are cordially invited to attend the Annual Meeting. If you attend the Annual Meeting, you may vote during the meeting if you wish, even if you have previously voted by another method.

2022 PROXY STATEMENT

Table of Contents

Page

Questions and Answers 1

Important Note 5

Corporate Governance 6

CurrentBoardofDirectors .............................. 6

The Role of the Board of Directors in Risk Oversight . . . . . . . . . . 7

DirectorIndependence ................................ 8

CodesofConduct ..................................... 9

CorporateGovernanceGuidelines ........................ 9

Director Attendance at Meetings . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 10

Executive Sessions of Non-Management Directors . . . . . . . . . . . 10

Communications with the Board of Directors . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 10

Board of Directors Retirement Policy . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 10

Other Public Corporation Directorships . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 10

Certain Relationships and Related Person Transactions ....... 11

Board of Directors Committees and Their Functions . . . . . . . . . . 11

BoardofDirectorsNominations .......................... 15

StockholderNominations ............................... 15

Director Compensation 16

StockOwnershipGuidelines ............................. 16

Director Compensation Table for 2021 . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 17

Security Ownership of Certain Beneficial Owners

and Management 18

Executive Compensation 21

CompensationCommitteeReport ........................ 21

Compensation Discussion and Analysis . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 21

CompensationTables .................................. 37

2021 Summary Compensation Table . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 37

GrantsofPlan-BasedAwardsin2021 ................... 39

Outstanding Equity Awards at 2021 Fiscal Year-End ....... 40

2021 Option Exercises and Stock Vested . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 42

2021 Nonqualified Deferred Compensation . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 42

EmploymentAgreements ............................ 42

Potential Payments Upon Termination or Change in Control . . 47

CEOPayRatio ..................................... 50

TABLE OF CONTENTS

Page

Equity Compensation Plan Information . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 51 Compensation Committee Interlocks and Insider

Participation ......................................... 52

Information about our Executive Officers . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 53

Audit-Related Matters 54

Report of the Audit and Finance Committee . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 54

IndependentAuditorFees .............................. 55 Pre-Approval of Audit and Permissible Non-Audit Services of

theIndependentAuditor ............................... 56

Matters to Be Voted Upon at the Annual Meeting 57

PROPOSAL ONE: ELECTIONOFDIRECTORS ................. 57 PROPOSAL TWO: RATIFICATION OF THE APPOINTMENT OF

ERNST & YOUNG LLP AS THE CORPORATION'S INDEPENDENT

AUDITORFORTHE2022FISCALYEAR ..................... 59 PROPOSAL THREE: APPROVAL, ON AN ADVISORY BASIS, OF THE COMPENSATION OF THE CORPORATION'S NAMED EXECUTIVE

OFFICERS . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 60 PROPOSAL FOUR: THE APPROVAL OF AN AMENDMENT TO THE

DINE BRANDS GLOBAL, INC. 2019 STOCK INCENTIVE PLAN . . . . . 60 PROPOSAL FIVE: A STOCKHOLDER PROPOSAL REQUESTING

THAT THE CORPORATION PRODUCE A REPORT ON THE

FEASIBILITY OF INCREASING TIPPED WORKERS' WAGES . . . . . . . 67 PROPOSAL SIX: A STOCKHOLDER PROPOSAL TO PRODUCE A

REPORT RELATING TO THE WAYS IN WHICH THE CORPORATION RECONCILES DISPARITIES BETWEEN ITS PUBLISHED ESG STANDARDS AND THE IMPLEMENTATION OF THOSE STANDARDS, INCLUDING WITH RESPECT TO THE USE OF

GESTATIONCRATESINITSPORKSUPPLY ................... 69

Proposals of Stockholders 72

Householding of Proxy Materials 73

Other Business 74

Appendix A A-1

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures . . . . . . . . . . . . . A-1

Appendix B

B-1

1

Disclaimer

Dine Brands Global Inc. published this content on 28 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 March 2022 21:36:10 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about DINE BRANDS GLOBAL, INC.
10:37pDINE BRANDS GLOBAL : 2022 Proxy Statement
PU
10:37pDINE BRANDS GLOBAL : Transportation to Annual Meeting Venue
PU
03/29Dine Brands Global Chooses FreedomPay for North American Restaurants
MT
03/29Dine Brands Selects FreedomPay to Enhance the Omni-Channel Checkout Experience
AQ
03/18DINE BRANDS GLOBAL, INC. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
03/10Truist Securities Adjusts Price Target on Dine Brands Global to $114 From $112, Reitera..
MT
03/09TRANSCRIPT : Dine Brands Global, Inc. - Analyst/Investor Day
CI
03/09DINE BRANDS GLOBAL : Presentation Material
PU
03/09DINE BRANDS GLOBAL, INC. : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (fo..
AQ
03/07SOMETHING SWEET IS COMING TO THE NEI : Introducing NEW Sugar Dusted Donut Dippers
BU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on DINE BRANDS GLOBAL, INC.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 946 M - 719 M
Net income 2022 89,3 M - 67,9 M
Net Debt 2022 924 M - 702 M
P/E ratio 2022 14,3x
Yield 2022 2,34%
Capitalization 1 330 M 1 330 M 1 010 M
EV / Sales 2022 2,38x
EV / Sales 2023 2,28x
Nbr of Employees 2 017
Free-Float 66,9%
Chart DINE BRANDS GLOBAL, INC.
Duration : Period :
Dine Brands Global, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DINE BRANDS GLOBAL, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 8
Last Close Price 77,90 $
Average target price 97,63 $
Spread / Average Target 25,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
John W. Peyton Chief Executive Officer & Director
Vance Chang Chief Financial Officer
Richard J. Dahl Chairman
Justin Skelton Chief Information Officer
Larry Alan Kay Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
DINE BRANDS GLOBAL, INC.2.76%1 330
STARBUCKS CORPORATION-22.01%104 942
COMPASS GROUP PLC2.70%39 746
DARDEN RESTAURANTS, INC.-10.81%17 161
SODEXO-1.69%12 288
MINOR INTERNATIONAL PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED13.91%5 064