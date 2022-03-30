Dine Brands Global : 2022 Proxy Statement

Notice of 2022 Annual Meeting and Proxy Statement

2022 PROXY STATEMENT

450 North Brand Boulevard

Glendale, California 91203

(866) 995-DINE

March 30, 2022

Dear Fellow Stockholders:

We are pleased to invite you to attend the 2022 Annual Meeting of Stockholders of Dine Brands Global, Inc., which will be held on Thursday, May 12, 2022, at 8:00 a.m., Local Time, at Essex House, 160 Central Park S, New York, NY 10019. At this year's Annual Meeting, you will be asked to: (i) elect the ten directors identified in this proxy statement; (ii) ratify the appointment of Ernst & Young LLP as our independent auditor for 2022; (iii) approve, on an advisory basis, the compensation of our named executive officers; (iv) approve an amendment to the Dine Brands Global, Inc. 2019 Stock Incentive Plan to increase the reservation of common stock for issuance thereunder; (v) consider a stockholder proposal requesting that we produce a report on the feasibility of increasing tipped workers' wages; and (vi) consider a stockholder proposal requesting that we produce a report relating to the ways in which the Corporation reconciles disparities between its published ESG standards and the implementation of those standards, including with respect to the use of gestation crates in its pork supply.

Whether or not you plan to attend the Annual Meeting, we hope you will vote as soon as possible. Voting your proxy will ensure your representation at the Annual Meeting. You can vote your shares over the Internet, by telephone or by using a traditional proxy card. Instructions on each of these voting methods are outlined in the enclosed proxy statement.

We urge you to review carefully the proxy materials and to vote: (i) FOR the election of each of the directors identified in this proxy statement; (ii) FOR the ratification of the appointment of Ernst & Young LLP as our independent auditor; (iii) FOR the approval, on an advisory basis, of the compensation of our named executive officers; (iv) FOR the amendment to the Dine Brands Global, Inc. 2019 Stock Incentive Plan to increase the reservation of common stock for issuance thereunder;

(v) AGAINST the stockholder proposal requesting that we produce a report on the feasibility of increasing tipped workers' wages; and (vi) AGAINST the stockholder proposal requesting that we produce a report relating to the ways in which the Corporation reconciles disparities between its published ESG standards and the implementation of those standards, including with respect to the use of gestation crates in its pork supply.

Thank you for your continued support of and interest in Dine Brands Global, Inc. We look forward to seeing you on May 12th.

Sincerely yours,

Richard J. Dahl John W. Peyton Chairman of the Board of Directors Chief Executive Officer

NOTICE OF THE ANNUAL MEETING OF STOCKHOLDERS TO BE HELD ON MAY 12, 2022

March 30, 2022

To the Stockholders of Dine Brands Global, Inc.:

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the 2022 Annual Meeting of Stockholders (the "Annual Meeting") of Dine Brands Global, Inc., a Delaware corporation (the "Corporation"), will be held at Essex House, 160 Central Park S, New York, NY 10019, on Thursday, May 12, 2022, at 8:00 a.m., Local Time, for the following purposes as more fully described in the accompanying proxy statement:

(1) To elect the ten directors identified in the proxy statement;

(2) To ratify the appointment of Ernst & Young LLP as the Corporation's independent auditor for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2022;

(3) To approve, on an advisory basis, the compensation of the Corporation's named executive officers;

(4) To approve an amendment to the Dine Brands Global, Inc. 2019 Stock Incentive Plan to increase the reservation of common stock for issuance thereunder;

(5) To vote on a stockholder proposal to produce a report on the feasibility of increasing tipped workers' wages; and

(6) To vote on a stockholder proposal to produce a report relating to the ways in which the Corporation reconciles disparities between its published ESG standards and the implementation of those standards, including with respect to the use of gestation crates in its pork supply.

Only stockholders of record at the close of business on March 16, 2022, the record date for the Annual Meeting, are entitled to notice of, and to vote at, the Annual Meeting and any adjournment thereof.

By Order of the Board of Directors,

Christine K. Son

Senior Vice President, Legal, General Counsel and Secretary

Important Notice Regarding the Availability of

Proxy Materials for the Annual Meeting of Stockholders of Dine Brands Global, Inc.

to be Held on May 12, 2022

The notice of the Annual Meeting, proxy statement, 2021 annual report to stockholders and the means to vote by Internet are available atwww.envisionreports.com/DIN.

Your Vote is Important

Please vote as promptly as possible by using the Internet or telephone or by signing, dating, and returning the proxy card. If you did not receive a paper copy of the proxy statement with the proxy card and would like to vote by proxy card, please refer to the instructions on requesting a paper copy of these materials in this proxy statement. All stockholders are cordially invited to attend the Annual Meeting. If you attend the Annual Meeting, you may vote during the meeting if you wish, even if you have previously voted by another method.

Table of Contents

Page

Questions and Answers 1

Important Note 5

Corporate Governance 6

CurrentBoardofDirectors .............................. 6

The Role of the Board of Directors in Risk Oversight . . . . . . . . . . 7

DirectorIndependence ................................ 8

CodesofConduct ..................................... 9

CorporateGovernanceGuidelines ........................ 9

Director Attendance at Meetings . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 10

Executive Sessions of Non-Management Directors . . . . . . . . . . . 10

Communications with the Board of Directors . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 10

Board of Directors Retirement Policy . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 10

Other Public Corporation Directorships . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 10

Certain Relationships and Related Person Transactions ....... 11

Board of Directors Committees and Their Functions . . . . . . . . . . 11

BoardofDirectorsNominations .......................... 15

StockholderNominations ............................... 15

Director Compensation 16

StockOwnershipGuidelines ............................. 16

Director Compensation Table for 2021 . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 17

Security Ownership of Certain Beneficial Owners

and Management 18

Executive Compensation 21

CompensationCommitteeReport ........................ 21

Compensation Discussion and Analysis . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 21

CompensationTables .................................. 37

2021 Summary Compensation Table . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 37

GrantsofPlan-BasedAwardsin2021 ................... 39

Outstanding Equity Awards at 2021 Fiscal Year-End ....... 40

2021 Option Exercises and Stock Vested . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 42

2021 Nonqualified Deferred Compensation . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 42

EmploymentAgreements ............................ 42

Potential Payments Upon Termination or Change in Control . . 47

CEOPayRatio ..................................... 50

TABLE OF CONTENTS

Page

Equity Compensation Plan Information . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 51 Compensation Committee Interlocks and Insider

Participation ......................................... 52

Information about our Executive Officers . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 53

Audit-Related Matters 54

Report of the Audit and Finance Committee . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 54

IndependentAuditorFees .............................. 55 Pre-Approval of Audit and Permissible Non-Audit Services of

theIndependentAuditor ............................... 56

Matters to Be Voted Upon at the Annual Meeting 57

PROPOSAL ONE: ELECTIONOFDIRECTORS ................. 57 PROPOSAL TWO: RATIFICATION OF THE APPOINTMENT OF

ERNST & YOUNG LLP AS THE CORPORATION'S INDEPENDENT

AUDITORFORTHE2022FISCALYEAR ..................... 59 PROPOSAL THREE: APPROVAL, ON AN ADVISORY BASIS, OF THE COMPENSATION OF THE CORPORATION'S NAMED EXECUTIVE

OFFICERS . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 60 PROPOSAL FOUR: THE APPROVAL OF AN AMENDMENT TO THE

DINE BRANDS GLOBAL, INC. 2019 STOCK INCENTIVE PLAN . . . . . 60 PROPOSAL FIVE: A STOCKHOLDER PROPOSAL REQUESTING

THAT THE CORPORATION PRODUCE A REPORT ON THE

FEASIBILITY OF INCREASING TIPPED WORKERS' WAGES . . . . . . . 67 PROPOSAL SIX: A STOCKHOLDER PROPOSAL TO PRODUCE A

REPORT RELATING TO THE WAYS IN WHICH THE CORPORATION RECONCILES DISPARITIES BETWEEN ITS PUBLISHED ESG STANDARDS AND THE IMPLEMENTATION OF THOSE STANDARDS, INCLUDING WITH RESPECT TO THE USE OF

GESTATIONCRATESINITSPORKSUPPLY ................... 69

Proposals of Stockholders 72

Householding of Proxy Materials 73

Other Business 74

Appendix A A-1

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures . . . . . . . . . . . . . A-1

Appendix B

B-1