    DIN   US2544231069

DINE BRANDS GLOBAL, INC.

(DIN)
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00 2022-12-01 pm EST
74.29 USD   -0.40%
08:04aDine Brands Global, Inc. : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
11/14Applebee's Brings the Heat with the Return of Sizzlin' Skillets
BU
11/07May Your Days Be Merry with Applebee's Sleigh Bell Sips!
BU
Dine Brands Global, Inc. Announces Fourth Quarter 2022 Dividend

12/02/2022 | 08:04am EST
Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE: DIN), the parent company of Applebee's Neighborhood Grill + Bar® and IHOP® restaurants, today announced that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.51 per share of common stock. The dividend will be payable on January 6, 2023, to the Company’s stockholders of record at the close of business on December 20, 2022.

About Dine Brands Global, Inc.

Based in Glendale, California, Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE: DIN), through its subsidiaries, franchises restaurants under both Applebee's Neighborhood Grill + Bar® and IHOP® brands. With over 3,400 restaurants combined in 16 countries and 338 franchisees as of December 31, 2021, Dine Brands is one of the largest full-service restaurant companies in the world. For more information on Dine Brands, visit the Company’s website located at www.dinebrands.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements contained in this press release may constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. You can identify these forward-looking statements by words such as “may,” “will,” “would,” “should,” “could,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “intend,” “plan,” “goal” and other similar expressions. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may cause actual results to be materially different from those expressed or implied in such statements. These factors include, but are not limited to: uncertainty regarding the duration and severity of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and its ultimate impact on the Company; the effectiveness of related containment measures; general economic conditions, including the impact of inflation; our level of indebtedness; compliance with the terms of our securitized debt; our ability to refinance our current indebtedness or obtain additional financing; our dependence on information technology; potential cyber incidents; the implementation of restaurant development plans; our dependence on our franchisees; the concentration of our Applebee’s franchised restaurants in a limited number of franchisees; the financial health of our franchisees; our franchisees’ and other licensees’ compliance with our quality standards and trademark usage; general risks associated with the restaurant industry; potential harm to our brands’ reputation; possible future impairment charges; the effects of tax reform; trading volatility and fluctuations in the price of our stock; our ability to achieve the financial guidance we provide to investors; successful implementation of our business strategy; the availability of suitable locations for new restaurants; shortages or interruptions in the supply or delivery of products from third parties or availability of utilities; the management and forecasting of appropriate inventory levels; development and implementation of innovative marketing and use of social media; changing health or dietary preference of consumers; risks associated with doing business in international markets; the results of litigation and other legal proceedings; third-party claims with respect to intellectual property assets; our ability to attract and retain management and other key employees; compliance with federal, state and local governmental regulations; risks associated with our self-insurance; natural disasters, pandemics, epidemics, or other serious incidents; our success with development initiatives outside of our core business; the adequacy of our internal controls over financial reporting and future changes in accounting standards; and other factors discussed from time to time in the Corporation’s Annual and Quarterly Reports on Forms 10-K and 10-Q and in the Corporation’s other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date hereof and the Corporation does not intend to, nor does it assume any obligation to, update or supplement any forward-looking statements after the date hereof to reflect actual results or future events or circumstances.


© Business Wire 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 916 M - -
Net income 2022 84,4 M - -
Net Debt 2022 994 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 14,0x
Yield 2022 2,67%
Capitalization 1 169 M 1 169 M -
EV / Sales 2022 2,36x
EV / Sales 2023 2,60x
Nbr of Employees 2 017
Free-Float 61,5%
Managers and Directors
John W. Peyton Chief Executive Officer & Director
Vance Chang Chief Financial Officer
Richard J. Dahl Chairman
Justin Skelton Chief Information Officer
Larry Alan Kay Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
DINE BRANDS GLOBAL, INC.-2.01%1 169
STARBUCKS CORPORATION-12.63%117 305
COMPASS GROUP PLC13.05%39 256
DARDEN RESTAURANTS, INC.-2.42%17 990
SODEXO19.65%13 766
JOLLIBEE FOODS CORPORATION13.22%4 847