Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE: DIN), the parent company of Applebee's Neighborhood Grill & Bar®, IHOP® and Fuzzy’s Taco Shop® restaurants, will announce its third quarter 2023 financial results on November 1, 2023, before the stock market opens.

In conjunction with this announcement, Dine Brands will also host a conference call at 9:00 a.m. (Eastern Time) that morning to discuss the Company’s financial results and business outlook.

A live webcast of the call will be available on the Investor Relations page of the Company’s website at the Events and Presentations page under the site’s Investors section at https://investors.dinebrands.com/.

To access the call by phone, please click on this conference call registration link, and you will be provided with dial in details. To avoid delays, we encourage participants to dial into the conference call fifteen minutes ahead of the scheduled start time. A replay of the webcast will also be available for a limited time on the Company’s website above.

About Dine Brands Global, Inc.

Based in Pasadena, California, Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE: DIN), through its subsidiaries and franchisees, supports and operates restaurants under the Applebee's Neighborhood Grill + Bar®, IHOP®, and Fuzzy’s Taco Shop® brands. As of June 30, 2023, these three brands consisted of over 3,500 restaurants across 18 international markets. Dine Brands is one of the largest full-service restaurant companies in the world and in 2022 expanded into the Fast Casual segment. For more information on Dine Brands, visit the Company’s website located at www.dinebrands.com.

