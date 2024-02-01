Restaurant industry leader recognized for valuing diverse talent and its commitment to inclusivity

Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE: DIN), the parent company of Applebee’s Neighborhood Grill + Bar®, IHOP® and Fuzzy’s Taco Shop® restaurants, and industry leader in workplace culture, has been recognized as one of America’s Greatest Workplaces for Diversity 2024 by Newsweek and Plant-A Insights Group.

“Diverse perspectives and backgrounds fuel our culture and innovative spirit here at Dine,” said Sarah Cannon-Foster, Chief People Officer, Dine Brands Global. “We bring our Embrace All value to life through our programs, benefit offerings, and Team Member Resource Groups – who have been instrumental in fostering a sense of belonging across our organization. We are thrilled to be recognized for our ongoing effort to create an inclusive environment where diversity can be seen and celebrated at all levels.”

Newsweek’s scoring process involved a thorough examination of publicly available data, interviews with HR professionals, and an anonymous online survey conducted among a diverse group of employees at companies in the U.S. Respondents shared insights into corporate culture, working environments, and other aspects of both their own companies and others they were familiar with, resulting in over 1.5 million company reviews.

“Diversity is a widely discussed topic – and it remains a crucial factor as people look for an employer or a business partner. Newsweek and market-data research firm Plant-A Insights are proud to introduce ‘America’s Greatest Workplaces for Diversity 2024,’ highlighting companies that are committed to offering diverse and inclusive work environments,” said Nancy Cooper, Global Editor in Chief, Newsweek.

