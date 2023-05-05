Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Dine Brands Global, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    DIN   US2544231069

DINE BRANDS GLOBAL, INC.

(DIN)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00:02 2023-05-04 pm EDT
65.14 USD   +0.68%
08:05aDine Brands Global Releases 2022 Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Report
BU
05/04Barclays Adjusts Price Target on Dine Brands Global to $80 From $84, Maintains Overweight Rating
MT
05/03Dine Brands Global's Q1 Adjusted Earnings, Revenue Decline
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Dine Brands Global Releases 2022 Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Report

05/05/2023 | 08:05am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

The new report showcases the restaurant company’s commitment to dining and growing together

Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE: DIN), the parent company of Applebee's Neighborhood Grill + Bar®, IHOP®, and Fuzzy’s Taco Shop® restaurants, released its 2022 ESG report to provide a comprehensive overview of the continuation of their ESG journey, focusing on the pillars of People, Planet, Food, and Governance.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230505005007/en/

Dine Brands releases their 2022 ESG report. (Graphic: Business Wire)

Dine Brands releases their 2022 ESG report. (Graphic: Business Wire)

"We recognize the important role our company and brands play in creating long-term sustainable value," said John Peyton, CEO of Dine Brands. "Our 2022 ESG report reflects our commitment to transparency and accountability as we strive to positively impact the world around us."

A majority of Applebee’s, Fuzzy’s Taco Shop, and IHOP locations are franchise-owned and operated, enabling entrepreneurs to establish and run their own enterprises while creating a strong relationship between their restaurants and the local neighborhoods in which they reside.

The 2022 Dine Together, Grow Together report highlights include the following:

  • Achieved the Great Place to Work Certification™.
  • 38 metric tons of food donated by Dine Brands’ Glendale Restaurant Support Center as well as Applebee's and IHOP U.S. Franchisees and their Distribution Centers.
  • More than $1.3M raised by Applebee's U.S. franchisees to support Alex's Lemonade Stand Foundation.
  • $872,000 raised by IHOP U.S., Puerto Rico, Mexico, and Canada franchisees to support children's charities.
  • 592,000 free meals served to U.S. active-duty military and veterans on Veterans Day at Applebee's and IHOP.
  • Applebee’s and IHOP are currently 91% EPS-free and are on track to meet their goal of being 100% EPS-free by 2023, a year ahead of schedule.
  • 29% (5,691 metric tons) of total waste was diverted from landfill at former company-owned Applebee’s restaurants.
  • 911M estimated gallons of water saved annually by using more efficient dipper wells.
  • 22.3% of eggs were cage-free, exceeding the 20% target set for 2022.

"We are proud of the continued progress we are making," Peyton said. "We have a distinctive opportunity to make a meaningful impact and we are fully committed to our plans and the ESG work we are doing."

For more information on the 2022 Dine Together, Grow Together report, please visit https://www.dinebrands.com/en/social-good.

About Dine Brands Global, Inc.

Based in Pasadena, California, Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE: DIN), through its subsidiaries and franchisees, supports and operates restaurants under the Applebee's Neighborhood Grill + Bar®, IHOP®, and Fuzzy’s Taco Shop® brands. As of March 31, 2023, these three brands consisted of 3,600 restaurants, across 17 international markets. Dine Brands is one of the largest full-service restaurant companies in the world and in 2022 expanded into the Fast Casual segment. For more information on Dine Brands, visit the Company’s website located at www.dinebrands.com.

SG-SUS


© Business Wire 2023
All news about DINE BRANDS GLOBAL, INC.
08:05aDine Brands Global Releases 2022 Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Report
BU
05/04Barclays Adjusts Price Target on Dine Brands Global to $80 From $84, Maintains Overweig..
MT
05/03Dine Brands Global's Q1 Adjusted Earnings, Revenue Decline
MT
05/03Transcript : Dine Brands Global, Inc., Q1 2023 Earnings Call, May 03, 2023
CI
05/03DINE BRANDS GLOBAL, INC. Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition a..
AQ
05/03Earnings Flash (DIN) DINE BRANDS GLOBAL Posts Q1 Revenue $213.8M, vs. Street Est of $20..
MT
05/03Earnings Flash (DIN) DINE BRANDS GLOBAL Reports Q1 EPS $1.97, vs. Street Est of $1.70
MT
05/03Dine Brands : Q1 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
05/03Dine Brands Global, Inc. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Regulation FD Di..
AQ
05/03Dine Brands Global, Inc. Reports Q1 Same Store Sales and Profit Growth
BU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on DINE BRANDS GLOBAL, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 846 M - -
Net income 2023 87,6 M - -
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 11,6x
Yield 2023 3,32%
Capitalization 1 020 M 1 020 M -
Capi. / Sales 2023 1,21x
Capi. / Sales 2024 1,17x
Nbr of Employees 637
Free-Float 61,3%
Chart DINE BRANDS GLOBAL, INC.
Duration : Period :
Dine Brands Global, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DINE BRANDS GLOBAL, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 6
Last Close Price 65,14 $
Average target price 84,00 $
Spread / Average Target 29,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
John W. Peyton Chief Executive Officer & Director
Vance Chang Chief Financial Officer
Richard J. Dahl Chairman
Justin Skelton Chief Information Officer
Larry Alan Kay Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
DINE BRANDS GLOBAL, INC.0.84%1 020
STARBUCKS CORPORATION5.56%120 044
COMPASS GROUP PLC9.52%46 040
DARDEN RESTAURANTS, INC.10.55%18 493
SODEXO7.89%15 507
HAIDILAO INTERNATIONAL HOLDING LTD.-15.54%13 438
Stock markets for all
100% Free Registration
fermer