Dine Brands Global : Transportation to Annual Meeting Venue

Transportation to
JW Marriott Essex House New York
160 Central Park South, New York, New York 10019
Tel: +1 212-247-0300 https://www.marriott.com/en-us/hotels/nycex-jw-marriott-essex-house-new-york/overview/
New York City Airports
From LaGuardia Airport
Distance from Property: Approximately 10.3 Miles Phone Number: +1 718-533-3400 https://www.laguardiaairport.com/
Airport Shuttle: This hotel does not provide shuttle service.
From John F. Kennedy International Airport
Distance from Property: Approximately 19 Miles Phone Number: +1 718-244-4444 https://www.jfkairport.com/
From Newark Liberty International Airport
Distance from Property: Approximately 17 Miles Phone Number: +1 973-961-6000 https://www.newarkairport.com/
Other Transportation
Port Authority Bus Terminal https://www.panynj.gov/port-authority/en/index.html
Subway Stations
Subway lines: N, Q, R at 7 Ave/57th Street 1, 2, A, B, C, D at 59th Street - Columbus Circle
Rail Train Stations
Grand Central Station https://www.grandcentralterminal.com/
Penn Station https://www.amtrak.com/stations/nyphttp://lirr42.mta.info/stationInfo.php?id=8
Taxi https://www1.nyc.gov/site/tlc/passengers/taxi-fare.page
Attachments
Disclaimer
Dine Brands Global Inc. published this content on 29 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 March 2022 21:36:10 UTC.