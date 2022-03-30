Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nyse
  Dine Brands Global, Inc.
  News
  Summary
DINE BRANDS GLOBAL, INC.

Dine Brands Global : Transportation to Annual Meeting Venue

03/30/2022 | 10:37pm BST
Transportation to

JW Marriott Essex House New York

160 Central Park South, New York, New York 10019

Tel: +1 212-247-0300 https://www.marriott.com/en-us/hotels/nycex-jw-marriott-essex-house-new-york/overview/

New York City Airports

From LaGuardia Airport

Distance from Property: Approximately 10.3 Miles Phone Number: +1 718-533-3400 https://www.laguardiaairport.com/

Airport Shuttle: This hotel does not provide shuttle service.

From John F. Kennedy International Airport

Distance from Property: Approximately 19 Miles Phone Number: +1 718-244-4444 https://www.jfkairport.com/

Airport Shuttle: This hotel does not provide shuttle service.

From Newark Liberty International Airport

Distance from Property: Approximately 17 Miles Phone Number: +1 973-961-6000 https://www.newarkairport.com/

Other Transportation

Port Authority Bus Terminal https://www.panynj.gov/port-authority/en/index.html

Subway Stations

Subway lines: N, Q, R at 7 Ave/57th Street 1, 2, A, B, C, D at 59th Street - Columbus Circle

Rail Train Stations

Grand Central Station https://www.grandcentralterminal.com/

Penn Station https://www.amtrak.com/stations/nyphttp://lirr42.mta.info/stationInfo.php?id=8

Taxi https://www1.nyc.gov/site/tlc/passengers/taxi-fare.page

Disclaimer

Dine Brands Global Inc. published this content on 29 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 March 2022 21:36:10 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 946 M - 719 M
Net income 2022 89,3 M - 67,9 M
Net Debt 2022 924 M - 702 M
P/E ratio 2022 14,3x
Yield 2022 2,34%
Capitalization 1 330 M 1 330 M 1 010 M
EV / Sales 2022 2,38x
EV / Sales 2023 2,28x
Nbr of Employees 2 017
Free-Float 66,9%
Technical analysis trends DINE BRANDS GLOBAL, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 8
Last Close Price 77,90 $
Average target price 97,63 $
Spread / Average Target 25,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
John W. Peyton Chief Executive Officer & Director
Vance Chang Chief Financial Officer
Richard J. Dahl Chairman
Justin Skelton Chief Information Officer
Larry Alan Kay Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
DINE BRANDS GLOBAL, INC.2.76%1 330
STARBUCKS CORPORATION-22.01%104 942
COMPASS GROUP PLC2.70%39 746
DARDEN RESTAURANTS, INC.-10.81%17 161
SODEXO-1.69%12 288
MINOR INTERNATIONAL PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED13.91%5 064