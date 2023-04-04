IHOP® Opens First Franchise Location in The Bahamas

Caribbean Dining Ltd. brings IHOP to The Mall at Marathon in Nassau

IHOP® is celebrating the opening of its first franchise location in The Bahamas on Tuesday, April 4, 2023. Located at The Mall at Marathon, this new restaurant will serve up the brand’s World-Famous Buttermilk Pancakes, burgers, and familiar comfort foods all day long, leaving each guest with a smile on their face.

Pictured L-R are Burton Rodgers, IHOP Franchisee and President, Caribbean Dining Ltd.; Patricia Dorsett, Burton’s mother; William Urrego, Regional Vice President of the Americas, Dine Brands International; Timothy McCarthy, Managing Partner, Caribbean Dining Ltd. Photo by Kenton Hepburn, Cay Focus Photography

To commemorate IHOP’s arrival in The Bahamas, Caribbean Dining Ltd., franchisee for the country, hosted a grand opening and ribbon-cutting event at The Mall at Marathon on Tuesday, April 4, 2023.

“IHOP is happy to be here and we’re honored to bring this world-favorite restaurant brand to The Bahamas,” Burton Rodgers, CEO for Caribbean Dining Ltd. said. “This location will serve as our Caribbean Dining headquarters for the English-speaking Caribbean islands, where we plan to employ hundreds of Bahamians and invest millions into the Bahamian economy,” Rodgers continued.

"We have incredible confidence in our local franchisee, Burton Rodgers and his team here, and want to establish IHOP as a leading restaurant brand in this country and as a committed community partner. IHOP’s ability to deliver an unparalleled guest and flavor experience gives us confidence in our brand’s potential in The Bahamas,” said William Urrego, Regional Vice President of the Americas for Dine Brands International.

Since 1958, IHOP has been the place where people connect any time of day, enjoy study breaks, grab a bite before or after sporting events, and so much more. IHOP has seen millions of smiles over the years in their restaurants and continues to be a space to enjoy special moments with family and friends.

IHOP offers an affordable, everyday dining experience with warm and friendly service. Guests of all ages can enjoy a wide variety of breakfast, lunch, and dinner items, including IHOP’s World-Famous Pancakes, Breakfast Combos, Omelettes, Ultimate Steakburgers, Burritos, Bowls, and more for dine-in, takeout, and delivery.

The new restaurant, located at The Mall at Marathon, will be open for breakfast, lunch and dinner, Sunday to Thursday from 7 a.m. to midnight and Friday and Saturday from 7 a.m. to 2 a.m. For more information call 242-603-4437 or email corporate@ihopcaribbean.com.

ABOUT INTERNATIONAL HOUSE OF PANCAKES, LLC

For more than 64 years, IHOP has been a leader, innovator and expert in all things breakfast, any time of day. The chain offers 65 different signature, fresh, made-to-order breakfast options, a wide selection of popular lunch and dinner items, including Ultimate Steakburgers. IHOP restaurants offer guests an affordable, everyday dining experience with warm and friendly service. As of December 31, 2022, there are 1,781 IHOP restaurants around the world, including restaurants in all 50 states and nine countries outside the United States. IHOP restaurants are franchised by affiliates of Glendale, Calif.-based Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE: DIN). For more information on international franchise opportunities, visit franchise.ihop.com.

