Brand Launches First-Ever National Biscuits Menu Beginning August 28

Today, for the first time ever, IHOP will feature a dedicated Biscuits menu. Beginning August 28, guests will enjoy a variety of four new IHOP buttermilk biscuit options designed to satisfy guests’ cravings for sweet or savory. In honor of its national debut, IHOP is heading to the Biscuit Capital of the World – Natchez, Mississippi – to celebrate the menu offerings with guests.

For one day only, the City of Natchez will be renamed IHOP and host a celebration inviting local IHOP fans to come taste the Biscuits at 300 N Broadway, Natchez, MS starting at 11:30 AM CT. An IHOP food truck will serve guests the new warm, flakey buttermilk Biscuits hot off the griddle to the first 500 people*. Natchez Chef Regina Charboneau, Culinary Ambassador of American Queen Voyages, crowned “The Queen of Biscuits” by The New York Times and the Travel Channel, will be present to celebrate and further the mission of life, liberty, and the pursuit of better biscuits. With the mission to serve more joy to guests every day, IHOP also will be donating to the local Natchez Humane Society.

“Biscuits are a large part of our southern cultural legacy. What better place to commemorate the IHOP launch than the oldest city on the highest bluff of the mighty Mississippi River?” said Dan Gibson, Mayor of Natchez. “Founded in 1716, Natchez is not only a historic tourism destination, but today’s home of southern hospitality. All are welcome here! And I am proud to be Mayor of IHOP, MS for the day!”

Biscuits are not just a beloved item for breakfast, but also as lunch or dinner options. IHOP is introducing a variety of sweet and savory flavors to meet guests’ cravings, any time of day.

“IHOP’s Biscuits menu is a continuation of our menu evolution that offers craveable and flavorful items any time of day for us. We are thrilled to be in the Biscuit Capital of the World today to debut Biscuits on the IHOP menu,” said Kieran Donahue, Chief Marketing Officer, IHOP. “IHOP’s off-premise ordering continues to account for over 20 percent of our business, and the brand has leveraged this latest Biscuit menu addition to ensure items can be enjoyed whether guests dine-in or take their meal to-go.”

IHOP’s Biscuits lineup features all day variety of sweet and savory options, including:

Breakfast Biscuit Sandwich: Warm and flakey buttermilk biscuit filled with 2 fried eggs, American cheese, 2 strips of hickory-smoked bacon & cheese sauce. Served with a choice of 2 buttermilk pancakes, hash browns or seasonal fresh fruit.

Warm and flakey buttermilk biscuit filled with 2 fried eggs, American cheese, 2 strips of hickory-smoked bacon & cheese sauce. Served with a choice of 2 buttermilk pancakes, hash browns or seasonal fresh fruit. Chicken Biscuit Sandwich: Warm and flakey buttermilk biscuit filled with buttermilk crispy chicken breast, hash browns, pickle chips & country gravy. Served with choice of French fries, onion rings, seasonal fresh fruit, 2 buttermilk pancakes or side salad.

Warm and flakey buttermilk biscuit filled with buttermilk crispy chicken breast, hash browns, pickle chips & country gravy. Served with choice of French fries, onion rings, seasonal fresh fruit, 2 buttermilk pancakes or side salad. Fresh Strawberries & Cream Biscuit: Warm and flakey buttermilk biscuit split and filled with cheesecake mousse, fresh strawberries, a drizzle of old-fashioned syrup, whipping topping & powdered sugar.

Warm and flakey buttermilk biscuit split and filled with cheesecake mousse, fresh strawberries, a drizzle of old-fashioned syrup, whipping topping & powdered sugar. Fresh Strawberries & Cream Biscuit Combo: Warm and flakey buttermilk biscuit split and filled with cheesecake mousse, fresh strawberries, a drizzle of old-fashioned syrup, whipping topping & powdered sugar. Served with 2 eggs, 2 hickory-smoked bacon strips or pork sausage links & hash browns.

Warm and flakey buttermilk biscuit split and filled with cheesecake mousse, fresh strawberries, a drizzle of old-fashioned syrup, whipping topping & powdered sugar. Served with 2 eggs, 2 hickory-smoked bacon strips or pork sausage links & hash browns. Buttermilk Biscuit & Gravy Combo: Warm and flakey buttermilk biscuit served with country gravy, 2 eggs, 2 pork sausage links, 2 hickory smoked bacon strips & hash browns.

Warm and flakey buttermilk biscuit served with country gravy, 2 eggs, 2 pork sausage links, 2 hickory smoked bacon strips & hash browns. Buttermilk Biscuit: Warm and flakey buttermilk biscuit served with whipped real butter.

For a limited time, the Breakfast Biscuit Sandwich with a side is available for $7, or guests can try it with a side and a coffee or soda for $9 on all dine-in or to-go orders at participating locations nationwide. IHOP’s International Bank of Pancake rewards members can also now redeem their PanCoins for biscuits on The Stack Market beginning August 28.

Also launching today, IHOP is bringing back its popular Pumpkin Spice menu featuring:

NEW Pumpkin Spice Cold Foam Cold Brew: 100% Arabica Iced Cold Brew sweetened with vanilla and topped with a pumpkin spice creamy cold foam.

100% Arabica Iced Cold Brew sweetened with vanilla and topped with a pumpkin spice creamy cold foam. Pumpkin Spice Pancake Combo: Two pumpkin spice pancakes made with real pumpkin and seasonal spices, crowned with creamy whipped topping. Served with 2 bacon strips or 2 pork sausage links, 2 eggs, and hash browns.

*Or while supplies last

ABOUT INTERNATIONAL HOUSE OF PANCAKES, LLC

For more than 65 years, IHOP has been a leader, innovator and expert in all things breakfast, lunch and dinner. The chain offers 65 different signature, fresh, made-to-order breakfast options, a wide selection of popular lunch and dinner items, including Ultimate Steakburgers, Hand Crafted Melts, Burritos & Bowls and more. IHOP restaurants offer guests an affordable, everyday dining experience with warm and friendly service. As of June 30, 2023, there are 1,790 IHOP restaurants around the world, including restaurants in all 50 states, two U.S. territories and 13 countries outside the United States. IHOP restaurants are franchised by affiliates of Pasadena, Calif.-based Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE: DIN).

