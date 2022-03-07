Something Sweet Is Coming to the Neighborhood: Introducing NEW Sugar Dusted Donut Dippers

Applebee’s® treats guests with new and delicious dessert item

Craving something sweet and perfect for sharing? Starting today, Applebee’s is excited to announce a new dessert on its menu – Sugar Dusted Donut Dippers! These mouthwatering, bite-sized donuts are sure to become a fast guest favorite and are the perfect shareable dessert for getting together with friends, to sweeten up happy hour or for date night. Whatever occasion you choose to enjoy them, they’re sure to satisfy those sweet tooth cravings.

Applebee’s Sugar Dusted Donut Dippers come in an order of 10 and are perfect pillows of crispy, golden-brown dough tossed in powdered sugar, served hot and fresh and ready to dip in delicious caramel and hot fudge dipping sauces. Yum!

“We love giving our guests a reason to enjoy coming together with friends and loved ones at our restaurants,” said Joel Yashinsky, chief marketing officer at Applebee’s. “And we’re always looking to innovate and bring delicious and fun items to our menu. With this latest addition to our already delicious line-up of desserts, Sugar Dusted Donut Dippers are doing just that. Come on in and treat yourself today!”

To order Applebee’s for To Go or delivery, visit Applebees.com or the Applebee’s mobile app (iOS, Google). To determine if your local restaurant is open for dine-in, visit Applebees.com/restaurants.

