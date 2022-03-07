Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Dine Brands Global, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    DIN   US2544231069

DINE BRANDS GLOBAL, INC.

(DIN)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Something Sweet Is Coming to the Neighborhood: Introducing NEW Sugar Dusted Donut Dippers

03/07/2022 | 08:33am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Applebee’s® treats guests with new and delicious dessert item

Craving something sweet and perfect for sharing? Starting today, Applebee’s is excited to announce a new dessert on its menu – Sugar Dusted Donut Dippers! These mouthwatering, bite-sized donuts are sure to become a fast guest favorite and are the perfect shareable dessert for getting together with friends, to sweeten up happy hour or for date night. Whatever occasion you choose to enjoy them, they’re sure to satisfy those sweet tooth cravings.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220307005094/en/

Something Sweet Is Coming to the Neighborhood: Introducing NEW Sugar Dusted Donut Dippers (Photo: Business Wire)

Something Sweet Is Coming to the Neighborhood: Introducing NEW Sugar Dusted Donut Dippers (Photo: Business Wire)

Applebee’s Sugar Dusted Donut Dippers come in an order of 10 and are perfect pillows of crispy, golden-brown dough tossed in powdered sugar, served hot and fresh and ready to dip in delicious caramel and hot fudge dipping sauces. Yum!

“We love giving our guests a reason to enjoy coming together with friends and loved ones at our restaurants,” said Joel Yashinsky, chief marketing officer at Applebee’s. “And we’re always looking to innovate and bring delicious and fun items to our menu. With this latest addition to our already delicious line-up of desserts, Sugar Dusted Donut Dippers are doing just that. Come on in and treat yourself today!”

To order Applebee’s for To Go or delivery, visit Applebees.com or the Applebee’s mobile app (iOS, Google). To determine if your local restaurant is open for dine-in, visit Applebees.com/restaurants.

For even more exclusive deals and specials, guests can sign up to be a part of the neighborhood. Join Applebee’s E-Club and receive a welcome offer!

About Applebee's®

As one of the world’s largest casual dining brands, Applebee’s Neighborhood Grill + Bar serves as America’s kitchen table, offering guests a lively dining experience that combines simple, craveable American fare with classic drinks and local drafts. Applebee’s makes it easy for family and friends to connect with one another, whether it’s in a dining room or in the comfort of a living room, Eatin’ Good in the Neighborhood™ is a familiar and affordable escape from the everyday. Applebee's restaurants are owned and operated by entrepreneurs dedicated to more than serving great food, but also building up the communities that we call home. From raising money for local charities to hosting community fundraisers, Applebee’s is always Doin’ Good in the Neighborhood®. Applebee’s franchise and company-operated operations consisted of 1,680 Applebee’s restaurants in the United States, two U.S. territories and 11 countries outside the United States as of December 31, 2021. This number does not include two domestic Applebee’s ghost kitchens (small kitchens with no store-front presence, used to fill off-premise orders) and eight Applebee’s international ghost kitchens. Applebee's is franchised by subsidiaries of Dine Brands Global Inc. [NYSE: DIN], which is one of the world's largest full-service restaurant companies.

Follow us:

Instagram: @applebees
Twitter: @applebees
Facebook: www.facebook.com/applebees
For media inquiries, email us at mediarelations@applebees.com


© Business Wire 2022
All news about DINE BRANDS GLOBAL, INC.
08:33aSOMETHING SWEET IS COMING TO THE NEI : Introducing NEW Sugar Dusted Donut Dippers
BU
03/03MKM Partners Adjusts Dine Brands Global's Price Target to $80 from $92, Maintains Neutr..
MT
03/03Raymond James Adjusts Dine Brands Global's Price Target to $95 from $105, Keeps Outperf..
MT
03/03KeyBanc Adjusts Dine Brands Global's Price Target to $90 from $95, Keeps Overweight Rat..
MT
03/03Barclays Adjusts Price Target on Dine Brands Global to $95 From $100, Reiterates Overwe..
MT
03/03Deutsche Bank Adjusts Dine Brands Global's Price Target to $87 From $99, Maintains Buy ..
MT
03/02Applebee's Parent Posts Higher Fourth-Quarter Results as Customer Traffic Returns But C..
MT
03/02TRANSCRIPT : Dine Brands Global, Inc., Q4 2021 Earnings Call, Mar 02, 2022
CI
03/02SECTOR UPDATE : Consumer Stocks Mixed Pre-Bell Wednesday
MT
03/02SECTOR UPDATE : Consumer
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on DINE BRANDS GLOBAL, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 949 M - -
Net income 2022 89,1 M - -
Net Debt 2022 958 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 13,2x
Yield 2022 2,60%
Capitalization 1 196 M 1 196 M -
EV / Sales 2022 2,27x
EV / Sales 2023 2,12x
Nbr of Employees 2 017
Free-Float -
Chart DINE BRANDS GLOBAL, INC.
Duration : Period :
Dine Brands Global, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DINE BRANDS GLOBAL, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 8
Last Close Price 70,08 $
Average target price 97,38 $
Spread / Average Target 38,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
John W. Peyton Chief Executive Officer & Director
Vance Chang Chief Financial Officer
Richard J. Dahl Chairman
Justin Skelton Chief Information Officer
Larry Alan Kay Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
DINE BRANDS GLOBAL, INC.-7.56%1 196
STARBUCKS CORPORATION-23.03%103 562
COMPASS GROUP PLC-5.54%36 767
DARDEN RESTAURANTS, INC.-12.35%16 865
SODEXO-14.33%10 529
JOLLIBEE FOODS CORPORATION11.37%5 140