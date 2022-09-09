DINGDONG INVESTORS: 10/24/22 Filing Deadline in Securities Class Action – Contact Lieff Cabraser for More Details

National plaintiffs law firm Lieff Cabraser Heimann & Bernstein, LLP recommends Dingdong (Cayman) Ltd. (“Dingdong”) (NYSE: DDL) investors who suffered losses in connection with Dingdong’s June 2021 Initial Public Offering (“IPO”) contact our attorneys immediately regarding pending securities class action against Dingdong. The deadline to apply to be a lead plaintiff is October 24, 2022.

Class Definition: Investors in Dingdong’s June 2021 IPO

Lead Plaintiff Motion Deadline: October 24, 2022

For more information: https://www.lieffcabraser.com/securities/Dingdong/

Contact Lieff Cabraser: Email investorinfo@lchb.com or call 1-800-541-7358

The securities class action alleges that Dingdong, a grocery e-commerce company, misrepresented and omitted facts related to its commitment to the safety and quality of the groceries it delivers.

On March 17, 2022, Beijing News published a report revealing that Chinese regulators were investigating Dingdong for food safety violations uncovered by local news outlets. On this news, the price of Dingdong’s American Depository Shares (“ADS”) fell $0.46, or 10.82%, from a closing price of $4.25 per ADS on March 16, 2022, to close at $3.79 per share on March 17, 2022, well below its IPO offering price of $23.50.

About Lieff Cabraser

Lieff Cabraser Heimann & Bernstein, LLP, with over 120 attorneys in offices in San Francisco, New York, Nashville and Munich, Germany, is an internationally-recognized law firm committed to advancing the rights of investors and promoting corporate responsibility. Recognized as a “Plaintiffs’ Powerhouse” by Law360, Lieff Cabraser has litigated some of the most important civil cases in the United States, and has assisted clients in recovering over $124 billion in verdicts and settlements. Lieff Cabraser is committed to ensuring access to justice for all.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220909005110/en/