Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Dingdong (Cayman) Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    DDL   US25445D1019

DINGDONG (CAYMAN) LIMITED

(DDL)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00 2022-09-08 pm EDT
4.120 USD   +1.23%
08/14DINGDONG CAYMAN : Limited 2Q22 Transcript
PU
08/11TRANSCRIPT : Dingdong Limited, Q2 2022 Earnings Call, Aug 11, 2022
CI
08/11DINGDONG (CAYMAN) : Announces Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results - Form 6-K
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

DINGDONG INVESTORS: 10/24/22 Filing Deadline in Securities Class Action – Contact Lieff Cabraser for More Details

09/09/2022 | 09:02am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

National plaintiffs law firm Lieff Cabraser Heimann & Bernstein, LLP recommends Dingdong (Cayman) Ltd. (“Dingdong”) (NYSE: DDL) investors who suffered losses in connection with Dingdong’s June 2021 Initial Public Offering (“IPO”) contact our attorneys immediately regarding pending securities class action against Dingdong. The deadline to apply to be a lead plaintiff is October 24, 2022.

Class Definition: Investors in Dingdong’s June 2021 IPO
Lead Plaintiff Motion Deadline: October 24, 2022
For more information: https://www.lieffcabraser.com/securities/Dingdong/
Contact Lieff Cabraser: Email investorinfo@lchb.com or call 1-800-541-7358

The securities class action alleges that Dingdong, a grocery e-commerce company, misrepresented and omitted facts related to its commitment to the safety and quality of the groceries it delivers.

On March 17, 2022, Beijing News published a report revealing that Chinese regulators were investigating Dingdong for food safety violations uncovered by local news outlets. On this news, the price of Dingdong’s American Depository Shares (“ADS”) fell $0.46, or 10.82%, from a closing price of $4.25 per ADS on March 16, 2022, to close at $3.79 per share on March 17, 2022, well below its IPO offering price of $23.50.

About Lieff Cabraser

Lieff Cabraser Heimann & Bernstein, LLP, with over 120 attorneys in offices in San Francisco, New York, Nashville and Munich, Germany, is an internationally-recognized law firm committed to advancing the rights of investors and promoting corporate responsibility. Recognized as a “Plaintiffs’ Powerhouse” by Law360, Lieff Cabraser has litigated some of the most important civil cases in the United States, and has assisted clients in recovering over $124 billion in verdicts and settlements. Lieff Cabraser is committed to ensuring access to justice for all.


© Business Wire 2022
All news about DINGDONG (CAYMAN) LIMITED
08/14DINGDONG CAYMAN : Limited 2Q22 Transcript
PU
08/11TRANSCRIPT : Dingdong Limited, Q2 2022 Earnings Call, Aug 11, 2022
CI
08/11DINGDONG (CAYMAN) : Announces Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results - Form 6-K
PU
08/11Dingdong (Cayman) Swings to Profit in Q2 as Revenue Grows
MT
08/11DINGDONG CAYMAN : Limited 2Q22 Presentation
PU
08/11Dingdong (Cayman) Limited Announces Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results
PR
08/11Dingdong Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter Ended June 30, 2022
CI
08/11Dingdong Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter Ended June 30, 2022
CI
08/03Dingdong to Report Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results on August 11, 2022
PR
06/20DINGDONG LIMITED(NYSE : DDL) dropped from S&P Global BMI Index
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on DINGDONG (CAYMAN) LIMITED
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 24 836 M 3 570 M 3 570 M
Net income 2022 -1 025 M -147 M -147 M
Net cash 2022 1 853 M 266 M 266 M
P/E ratio 2022 -6,91x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 6 203 M 892 M 892 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,18x
EV / Sales 2023 0,16x
Nbr of Employees 4 005
Free-Float 71,3%
Chart DINGDONG (CAYMAN) LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Dingdong (Cayman) Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DINGDONG (CAYMAN) LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 9
Last Close Price 28,66 CNY
Average target price 86,09 CNY
Spread / Average Target 200%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Changlin Liang Chief Executive Officer & Director
Xu Jiang Chief Technology Officer
Wei Li Hong Independent Director
Wai Lap Leung Independent Director
Le Yu Director & Chief Strategy Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
DINGDONG (CAYMAN) LIMITED-74.52%892
ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING LIMITED-24.64%237 007
MEITUAN INC.-23.91%135 197
PINDUODUO INC.16.96%86 218
MERCADOLIBRE, INC.-31.58%46 439
SHOPIFY INC.-76.81%40 512