Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Dingdong (Cayman) Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    DDL   US25445D1019

DINGDONG (CAYMAN) LIMITED

(DDL)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  11:31 2022-10-24 am EDT
2.710 USD   -19.35%
11:30aFinal Deadline Alert : The Schall Law Firm Encourages Investors in Dingdong (Cayman) Limited with Losses of $100,000 to Contact the Firm
PR
11:02aDeadline Alert : Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Dingdong (Cayman) LTD (DDL) Investors of Class Action and Last Few Hours to Actively Participate
BU
09/19Dingdong Limited(NYSE:DDL) added to S&P Global BMI Index
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Deadline Alert: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Dingdong (Cayman) LTD (DDL) Investors of Class Action and Last Few Hours to Actively Participate

10/24/2022 | 11:02am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Attorney Advertising--Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC notifies investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Dingdong (Cayman) LTD (“Dingdong” or “the Company”) (NYSE: DDL) and its U.S. representatives, certain Dingdong directors and officers and the underwriters of the Dingdong’s June 2021 initial public offering (“IPO”), on behalf of all persons and entities that purchased, or otherwise acquired Dingdong American Depository Shares (“ADS”) pursuant and/or traceable to the Company’s IPO on or about June 28, 2021. Such investors are encouraged to join this case by visiting the firm’s site: www.bgandg.com/ddl.

This class action seeks to recover damages against Defendants for alleged violations of the federal securities laws.

The Complaint alleges that the Registration Statement and Prospectus used to effectuate the Company's IPO misstated and/or omitted facts concerning the Company's so-called commitment to ensuring the safety and quality of the food it distributes to the market. Despite claiming that it applies "stringent quality control across [its] entire supply chain to ensure product quality to [its] users," the Company sold food past its sell-by date. Consequently, the Company was, in fact, no better at providing or assuring access to "fresh" groceries than the supermarkets, traditional Chinese wet markets, or traditional e-commerce platforms it repeatedly claimed to be displacing. Moreover, the foregoing conduct subjected the Company to an increased risk of regulatory and/or governmental scrutiny and enforcement, all of which, once revealed, were likely to (and did) negatively impact the Company's business, operations, and reputation.

A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to review a copy of the Complaint, you can visit the firm’s site: www.bgandg.com/ddl, or you may contact Peretz Bronstein, Esq. or his Law Clerk and Client Relations Manager, Yael Nathanson of Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC at 212-697-6484. If you suffered a loss in Dingdong, you have until October 24, 2022, to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC represents investors in securities fraud class actions and shareholder derivative suits. The firm has recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for investors nationwide. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.


© Business Wire 2022
All news about DINGDONG (CAYMAN) LIMITED
11:30aFinal Deadline Alert : The Schall Law Firm Encourages Investors in Dingdong (Cayman) Limit..
PR
11:02aDeadline Alert : Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Dingdong (Cayman) LTD (DDL) In..
BU
09/19Dingdong Limited(NYSE:DDL) added to S&P Global BMI Index
CI
09/12Dingdong Investors : 10/24/22 Filing Deadline in Securities Class Action – Contact L..
BU
09/09Dingdong Investors : 10/24/22 Filing Deadline in Securities Class Action – Contact L..
BU
08/14Dingdong Cayman : Limited 2Q22 Transcript
PU
08/11Transcript : Dingdong Limited, Q2 2022 Earnings Call, Aug 11, 2022
CI
08/11Dingdong (cayman) : Announces Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results - Form 6-K
PU
08/11Dingdong (Cayman) Swings to Profit in Q2 as Revenue Grows
MT
08/11Dingdong Cayman : Limited 2Q22 Presentation
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on DINGDONG (CAYMAN) LIMITED
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 24 684 M 3 409 M 3 409 M
Net income 2022 -1 069 M -148 M -148 M
Net cash 2022 1 853 M 256 M 256 M
P/E ratio 2022 -5,87x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 5 264 M 727 M 727 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,14x
EV / Sales 2023 0,13x
Nbr of Employees 4 005
Free-Float 75,5%
Chart DINGDONG (CAYMAN) LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Dingdong (Cayman) Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DINGDONG (CAYMAN) LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 9
Last Close Price 24,33 CNY
Average target price 72,77 CNY
Spread / Average Target 199%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Changlin Liang Chief Executive Officer & Director
Xu Jiang Chief Technology Officer
Wei Li Hong Independent Director
Wai Lap Leung Independent Director
Le Yu Director & Chief Strategy Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
DINGDONG (CAYMAN) LIMITED-79.22%727
ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING LIMITED-39.24%191 099
MEITUAN INC.-37.18%111 640
PINDUODUO INC.1.15%74 561
MERCADOLIBRE, INC.-37.34%42 531
SHOPIFY INC.-78.40%37 822