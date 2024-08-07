Dingdong (Cayman) Limited InvestorRoom

Dingdong (Cayman) Limited Announces Second Quarter 2024 Financial Results

SHANGHAI, Aug. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Dingdong (Cayman) Limited ("Dingdong" or the "Company") (NYSE: DDL), a leading fresh grocery e-commerce company in China, with advanced supply chain capabilities, today announced its unaudited financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2024.

Second Quarter 2024 Highlights:

GMV for the second quarter of 2024 increased by 16.8% year over year to RMB6,218.7 million (US$855.7 million) from RMB5,322.4 million in the same quarter of 2023. In June, we saw remarkable growth, with the same stores' GMV increasing by 21.6% year over year, and all regions experienced positive year-over-year growth in scale.

Non-GAAPnet income for the second quarter of 2024 increased by 1268.6% year over year to RMB103.1 million (US$14.2 million), the seventh consecutive quarter of non-GAAP profitability, compared with non-GAAP net income of RMB7.5 million in the same quarter of 2023.

Net income for the second quarter of 2024 was RMB67.1 million (US$9.2 million), compared with net loss of RMB36.6 million in the same quarter of 2023. Both non-GAAP and GAAP net income this quarter made record highs for the past 12 months.

Net cash provided by operating activities for the second quarter of 2024 was RMB245.7 million (US$33.8 million), the fourth consecutive quarter of net operating cash inflow.

Mr. Changlin Liang, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Dingdong, stated, "As of the second quarter of 2024, Dingdong has achieved profitability for seven consecutive quarters based on non-GAAP standards. Additionally, after the first quarter of this year, the company has again achieved GAAP profitability. Notably, we have resumed growth since the first quarter of this year. Both profits and revenue have shown positive year-over-year growth for two consecutive quarters. These achievements are mainly attributed to Dingdong's world-leading fresh grocery supply chain capabilities, which facilitate our continued growth in scale and profits. Considering our improved performance in the second quarter and our expectations for further growth, we have raised our forecasts for profitability and scale. We anticipate a significant year-over-year increase in net profit and scale for both the year as a whole and the third quarter, and are confident that we will achieve both non-GAAP and GAAP profitability."

Mr. Song Wang, Chief Financial Officer of Dingdong, stated, "In the second quarter of 2024, Dingdong generated revenue of RMB5.6 billion, up 15.7% compared to the previous year. Non-GAAP net profit margin was 1.8%, a 1.6 percentage point increase from the previous year, with a net profit of RMB103 million, nearly a 13-fold increase from the previous year. This is the seventh consecutive quarter of non-GAAP profitability.

The Company was profitable under the GAAP standards for a second consecutive quarter with net profit margin of 1.2%, up by 2.0 percentage points year-over-year, and net profit of RMB67.13 million, an increase of RMB103.73 million year over year. At the end of the second quarter, our balance of cash and cash equivalents, short-term restricted funds, and short-term investments amounted to RMB4.16 billion. We are continuously improving the efficiency of capital use and our financing structure. The actual balance of our own funds, which is the cash and cash equivalents, restricted cash and short-term investments deducted the balance of short-term borrowings, was RMB2.32 billion. In the second quarter, we achieved outstanding financial performance in line with our guidance. Considering our recent operating financial performance and balance sheet strength, we are confident we will meet our performance expectations for the third quarter and the whole year."

Second Quarter 2024 Financial Results

Total revenues were RMB5,599.0 million (US$770.4 million) compared with total revenues of RMB4,840.6 million in the same quarter of 2023, primarily attributed to the increased numbers of transacting users and frequency of monthly purchases and resumed expanding our station network in Jiangsu, Zhejiang, and Shanghai this year, leading to a higher revenue.

Product Revenues were RMB5,517.9 million (US$759.3 million) compared with product revenues of RMB4,778.7 million in the same quarter of 2023.

Service Revenues were RMB81.1 million (US$11.2 million) compared with service revenues of RMB61.9 million in the same quarter of 2023, primarily driven by the increase of customers subscribing to Dingdong's membership program.

Total operating costs and expenses were RMB5,612.8 million (US$772.3 million) compared with RMB4,866.9 million in the same quarter of 2023, with a detailed breakdown as below:

Cost of goods sold was RMB3,919.4 million (US$539.3 million), an increase of 17.3% from RMB3,340.3 million in the same quarter of 2023. Cost of goods sold as a percentage of revenues increased slightly to 70.0% from 69.0% in the same quarter of 2023.

Fulfillment expenses were RMB1,252.9 million (US$172.4 million), an increase of 9.7% from RMB1,142.0 million in the same quarter of 2023. Fulfillment expenses as a percentage of total revenues decreased to 22.4% from 23.6% in the same quarter of 2023. This was mainly due to the increased order volume that boosted operational efficiency. In addition, we optimized the layout of the regional processing centers in the second half of 2023, which will continue to improve their operation efficiency this year.

Sales and marketing expenses were RMB129.7 million (US$17.8 million), an increase of 38.3% from RMB93.7 million in the same quarter of 2023. Sales and marketing expenses as a percentage of total revenues increased to 2.3% from 1.9% in the same quarter of 2023, mainly due to the increased spending on staff cost and sales and marketing activities to acquire new customers.

General and administrative expenses were RMB108.2 million (US$14.9 million), an increase of 21.4% from RMB89.1 million in the same quarter of 2023, mainly due to the increase of staff cost and professional service fees.

Product development expenses were RMB202.7 million (US$27.9 million), a slightly increase of 0.5% from RMB201.7 million in the same quarter of 2023. While advocating for energy and resource saving, we will continue to invest in our product development capabilities, agricultural technology, data algorithms, and other technology infrastructure, to further enhance our competitiveness.

Income from operations was RMB53.6 million (US$7.4 million), compared with operating loss of RMB49.6 million in the same quarter of 2023.