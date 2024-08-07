Dingdong (Cayman) Limited 2024Q2 Results

August 2024

2024 Q2 Financial Highlights

All figures in RMB

Seven consecutive quarter of Non-GAAP profitability

Two consecutive quarter of GAAP profitability

Two consecutive quarter of year-over-year growth for GAAP, Non-GAAP profit and revenue

Q2

YoY

GMV

Non-GAAP net profit

6.22 billion

+16.8%

103 million

~13 times

With margin

1.8%

+1.6 percentage points

67.13 million

+103.73 million

GAAP net profit

With margin

1.2%

+2.0 percentage points

2024 Q2 Operating Highlights

Consistent increase in

transacting users and ARPU

Monthly

Daily

transacting users

transacting users

~7.3 million

~0.9 million

YoY+11.7%

YoY+17%

Conversion rate of

DAU

DAU to daily

transacting users

YoY+4.3%

YoY+4.3

percentage points

Enhancing product range and expanding into the leisure market

ARPU of leisure products

YoY+24%

Expanding

of station network

Number of new frontline stations planned to launch in 2024

~80

Nearly 40 have already been opened

Daily order volume for these newly opened stations

Monthly ARPU

~800

YoY+6%

Future growth drivers

Sustained growth in Jiangsu, Zhejiang, and Shanghai

GMV YoY growth rate in these three regions in 2024H1

Shanghai +9.5%

GMV in some lower-tier cities

Zhejiang +22.7%

Over 50% growth YoY

Jiangsu +22.6%

Overflow of supply chain capacity

Create value by expanding into

international markets

Extend our reach to more business customers

Outlook for the Third Quarter and Full Year of 2024

2024 Q3

2024 full year

Non-GAAP net profit

Non-GAAP net profit

GAAP net profit

GAAP net profit

GMV growth year over year

GMV growth year over year

2024Q2 Financial Highlights

GMV

Revenue

RMB (M)

RMB (M)

+16.8% YoY

+15.7% YoY

6,218.7

5,599.0

5,322.4

4,840.6

23Q2

24Q2

23Q2

24Q2

Shanghai, Jiangsu, and Zhejiang saw impressive year-over-year growth rates of 16.5%, 28.5%, and 30.4%

Beijing region returned to positive growth, with an 8.5% year-over-year increase

In June, all regions, including Guangzhou and Shenzhen, achieved year-over-year positive growth, with same-store growth rate reaching 21.6% nationwide

Non-GAAP/GAAP Net (Loss)/Profit

RMB (M)

GAAP Net (Loss)/Profit

Non-GAAP Net Profit

+103.7 million

+1,268.6% YoY

+1.8%

Margin

+1.2%

103.1

67.1+0.2%

-0.8%

7.5

-36.6

23Q2

24Q2

23Q2

24Q2

2024Q2 Financial Highlights

Gross Profit

RMB (M)

Fulfillment Expenses

As % of

revenue

RMB (M)

Gross Margin

23.6%

22.4%

Sales and Marketing Expenses

RMB (M)

As % of revenue

1,142.0

1,252.9

1.9%

2.3%

31.0%

30.0%

1,679.5

23Q2

24Q2

1,500.3

G&A Expenses

As % of

RMB (M)

revenue

3.4%

1.8%

1.9%

108.2

89.1

23Q2

24Q2

23Q224Q2

129.7

93.7

23Q224Q2

Product Development Expenses

RMB (M)

As % of revenue

4.2%

3.6%

201.7202.7

23Q224Q2

NoteThe fees and rates in the above figure are based on GAAP standards.

2024Q2 Financial Highlights

RMB245.7 million positive operating cash inflow

Cash and Short-term Borrowing Position

RMB (M)

RMB2.32 billion self-owned fund balance, a net increase for the forth consecutive quarter

Self-owned Fund Balance

RMB (M)

4,510.1

Short-term3,378.6

investments2,422.2

250.0

189.0

Cash, cash

1,983.1

equivalents and

1,131.5

restricted cash

2024/3/31

2,324.8

4,157.6 QoQ -352.5

2,087.9

2,009.5

1,939.0

3,095.9

1,904.3

1,832.8 QoQ -589.4

1,842.0

  1. Notes payable
  1. Short-termbank loans

1,061.7

1,368.8

Reverse factoring

2024/6/30

2023/3/31

2023/6/30

2023/9/30

2023/12/31

2024/3/31

2024/6/30

Note 1 Self-owned fund balance=Cash and cash equivalents + Restricted cash + Short-term investments - Reverse factoring - Short-term bank loans - Notes payable

