Dingdong (Cayman) Ltd is a China-based e-commerce company. The Company offers groceries and other daily necessities directly delivered to users and households. The Companyâs groceries offerings include fresh produce, meat and seafood and other daily necessities. The Company procure its products primarily from direct upstream sources such as farms and cooperatives. The Companyâs frontline fulfillment grid consists of more than 950 frontline fulfillment stations across 29 cities in China. Its frontline fulfillment grid is also supported by approximately 40 regional processing centers to sort, package, label and store raw products prior to fulfillment.