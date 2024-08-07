Dingdong (Cayman) Limited 2024Q2 Results
August 2024
Content
01 02 03
2024 Q2 Financial
Business
Guidance
and Operational
Updates
Results
2024 Q2 Financial Highlights
All figures in RMB
Seven consecutive quarter of Non-GAAP profitability
Two consecutive quarter of GAAP profitability
Two consecutive quarter of year-over-year growth for GAAP, Non-GAAP profit and revenue
Q2
YoY
GMV
Non-GAAP net profit
6.22 billion
+16.8%
103 million
~13 times
With margin
1.8%
+1.6 percentage points
67.13 million
+103.73 million
GAAP net profit
With margin
1.2%
+2.0 percentage points
2024 Q2 Operating Highlights
Consistent increase in
transacting users and ARPU
Monthly
Daily
transacting users
transacting users
~7.3 million
~0.9 million
YoY+11.7%
YoY+17%
Conversion rate of
DAU
DAU to daily
transacting users
YoY+4.3%
YoY+4.3
percentage points
Enhancing product range and expanding into the leisure market
ARPU of leisure products
YoY+24%
Expanding
of station network
Number of new frontline stations planned to launch in 2024
~80
Nearly 40 have already been opened
Daily order volume for these newly opened stations
Monthly ARPU
~800
YoY+6%
Future growth drivers
Sustained growth in Jiangsu, Zhejiang, and Shanghai
GMV YoY growth rate in these three regions in 2024H1
Shanghai +9.5%
GMV in some lower-tier cities
Zhejiang +22.7%
Over 50% growth YoY
Jiangsu +22.6%
Overflow of supply chain capacity
Create value by expanding into
international markets
Extend our reach to more business customers
Outlook for the Third Quarter and Full Year of 2024
2024 Q3
2024 full year
◼
Non-GAAP net profit
◼
Non-GAAP net profit
◼
GAAP net profit
◼
GAAP net profit
◼
GMV growth year over year
◼
GMV growth year over year
2024Q2 Financial Highlights
GMV
Revenue
RMB (M)
RMB (M)
+16.8% YoY
+15.7% YoY
6,218.7
5,599.0
5,322.4
4,840.6
23Q2
24Q2
23Q2
24Q2
Shanghai, Jiangsu, and Zhejiang saw impressive year-over-year growth rates of 16.5%, 28.5%, and 30.4%
Beijing region returned to positive growth, with an 8.5% year-over-year increase
In June, all regions, including Guangzhou and Shenzhen, achieved year-over-year positive growth, with same-store growth rate reaching 21.6% nationwide
Non-GAAP/GAAP Net (Loss)/Profit
RMB (M)
GAAP Net (Loss)/Profit
Non-GAAP Net Profit
+103.7 million
+1,268.6% YoY
+1.8%
Margin
+1.2%
103.1
67.1+0.2%
-0.8%
7.5
-36.6
23Q2
24Q2
23Q2
24Q2
2024Q2 Financial Highlights
Gross Profit
RMB (M)
Fulfillment Expenses
As % of
revenue
RMB (M)
Gross Margin
23.6%
22.4%
Sales and Marketing Expenses
RMB (M)
As % of revenue
1,142.0
1,252.9
1.9%
2.3%
31.0%
30.0%
1,679.5
23Q2
24Q2
1,500.3
G&A Expenses
As % of
RMB (M)
revenue
3.4%
1.8%
1.9%
108.2
89.1
23Q2
24Q2
23Q224Q2
129.7
93.7
23Q224Q2
Product Development Expenses
RMB (M)
As % of revenue
4.2%
3.6%
201.7202.7
23Q224Q2
Note：The fees and rates in the above figure are based on GAAP standards.
2024Q2 Financial Highlights
RMB245.7 million positive operating cash inflow
Cash and Short-term Borrowing Position
RMB (M)
RMB2.32 billion self-owned fund balance, a net increase for the forth consecutive quarter
Self-owned Fund Balance
RMB (M)
4,510.1
Short-term3,378.6
investments2,422.2
250.0
189.0
Cash, cash
1,983.1
equivalents and
1,131.5
restricted cash
2024/3/31
2,324.8
4,157.6 QoQ -352.5
2,087.9
2,009.5
1,939.0
3,095.9
1,904.3
1,832.8 QoQ -589.4
1,842.0
- Notes payable
- Short-termbank loans
1,061.7
1,368.8
Reverse factoring
2024/6/30
2023/3/31
2023/6/30
2023/9/30
2023/12/31
2024/3/31
2024/6/30
Note 1 Self-owned fund balance=Cash and cash equivalents + Restricted cash + Short-term investments - Reverse factoring - Short-term bank loans - Notes payable
|Attention: This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
Attachments
- Original Link
- Original Document
- Permalink
Disclaimer
Dingdong (Cayman) Ltd. published this content on 07 August 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 August 2024 10:31:05 UTC.