Dino Polska S A : network has 2,069 stores; 256 new store openings since the beginning of 2022

"DINO POLSKA" S.A. opened 256 new stores in Q1-Q3 2022, compared to 234 in the same period of previous year.

Its network numbered 2,069 stores at the end of September 2022 versus 1,706 stores one year ago.

The selling area in the Dino stores is now 812.6 thousand square meters versus 666.8 thousand square meters a year ago.