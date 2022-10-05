Advanced search
Dino Polska S A : network has 2,069 stores; 256 new store openings since the beginning of 2022
PU
Dino Polska In H1 2022 : dynamic sales growth driven by record-breaking investments in network development
PU
Dino Polska S.A. Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter and Six Months Ended June 30, 2022
CI
Dino Polska S A : network has 2,069 stores; 256 new store openings since the beginning of 2022

10/05/2022 | 02:52am EDT
"DINO POLSKA" S.A. opened 256 new stores in Q1-Q3 2022, compared to 234 in the same period of previous year.

Its network numbered 2,069 stores at the end of September 2022 versus 1,706 stores one year ago.

The selling area in the Dino stores is now 812.6 thousand square meters versus 666.8 thousand square meters a year ago.

Disclaimer

Dino Polska SA published this content on 05 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 October 2022 06:51:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
