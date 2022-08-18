Dino Polska in H1 2022: dynamic sales growth driven by record-breaking investments in network development

As at the end of June 2022 Dino Polska has enlarged its network to 1,975 stores versus 1,622 one year ago. Its geographic expansion has involved the creation of almost 6.3 thousand new jobs. The Dino Group's total headcount at the end of H1 2022 was 34.5 thousand employees. At the same time, the number of people shopping in Dino stores and the network's revenue have climbed dynamically.

Revenue has topped PLN 8.7 billion, and is up 45.4% from one year ago. The like-for-like (LfL) sales growth rate in stores in existence for at least one year was 25.5%.

"The goal we have set for ourselves is to recognize customers' needs properly and ensure that our product assortment and price policy are aligned to their needs. This entails setting prices for products at competitive levels compared to the largest networks operating in Poland", says Michał Krauze, Management Board Member of Dino Polska.

Faced with consumers' rising price sensitivity in H1 2022, this has resulted in the number of visits to Dino network stores shooting up by 33% versus H1 2021.

"The increase in the number of purchases in Dino stores is very important information for us. We treat this as a sign of the growing trust Poles are placing in our stores", says Michał Krauze, Management Board Member of Dino Polska.

In H1 2022 Dino Polska opened 162 new stores. At the end of June, it has a total of 1,975 stores, some 22% more than last year. Our geographic expansion has marched on in accordance with the idea we have embraced, namely "Dino - closer to you", which, first of all, calls for ramping up the density of the stores in those areas where Dino already has a footprint while gradually opening stores in new communes and counties. This strategy allows us to offer not just a high level of availability and quality of food products at attractive prices but also the ability to do shopping quickly and conveniently.