  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Poland
  4. Warsaw Stock Exchange
  5. Dino Polska S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    DNP   PLDINPL00011

DINO POLSKA S.A.

(DNP)
  Report
Delayed Warsaw Stock Exchange  -  12:05 2022-08-18 pm EDT
371.00 PLN   -0.56%
01:54pDINO POLSKA IN H1 2022 : dynamic sales growth driven by record-breaking investments in network development
PU
07/05Dino Retailer Opens 162 New Stores in First Half
CI
07/05DINO POLSKA S A : network has 1,975 stores; 162 new store openings in H1 2022
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Dino Polska in H1 2022: dynamic sales growth driven by record-breaking investments in network development

08/18/2022 | 01:54pm EDT
As at the end of June 2022 Dino Polska has enlarged its network to 1,975 stores versus 1,622 one year ago. Its geographic expansion has involved the creation of almost 6.3 thousand new jobs. The Dino Group's total headcount at the end of H1 2022 was 34.5 thousand employees. At the same time, the number of people shopping in Dino stores and the network's revenue have climbed dynamically.

Revenue has topped PLN 8.7 billion, and is up 45.4% from one year ago. The like-for-like (LfL) sales growth rate in stores in existence for at least one year was 25.5%.

"The goal we have set for ourselves is to recognize customers' needs properly and ensure that our product assortment and price policy are aligned to their needs. This entails setting prices for products at competitive levels compared to the largest networks operating in Poland", says Michał Krauze, Management Board Member of Dino Polska.

Faced with consumers' rising price sensitivity in H1 2022, this has resulted in the number of visits to Dino network stores shooting up by 33% versus H1 2021.

"The increase in the number of purchases in Dino stores is very important information for us. We treat this as a sign of the growing trust Poles are placing in our stores", says Michał Krauze, Management Board Member of Dino Polska.

In H1 2022 Dino Polska opened 162 new stores. At the end of June, it has a total of 1,975 stores, some 22% more than last year. Our geographic expansion has marched on in accordance with the idea we have embraced, namely "Dino - closer to you", which, first of all, calls for ramping up the density of the stores in those areas where Dino already has a footprint while gradually opening stores in new communes and counties. This strategy allows us to offer not just a high level of availability and quality of food products at attractive prices but also the ability to do shopping quickly and conveniently.

The unwavering development of the Dino network leads to higher and higher investment expenditures. In the first half of 2022 they totaled PLN 727 million, their highest level in history. This amount, in addition to new store openings, the ongoing construction of the Company's eighth distribution center and ramping up the production capacities of the Agro Rydzyna meat processing plant, was partially allocated to initiatives to attenuate the Dino Group's environmental impact. The number of Dino stores outfitted with PV installations has climbed by 322 to 1,124 stores in the first half of the year. The quantity of solar power generated in this period was 19 GWh as opposed to 7 GWh last year. These installations with a total capacity of nearly 40 MW enabled the Company to reduce its CO2 footprint in the period under discussion by approximately 13 thousand tons.

Disclaimer

Dino Polska SA published this content on 18 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 August 2022 17:53:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 18 119 M 3 917 M 3 917 M
Net income 2022 1 035 M 224 M 224 M
Net Debt 2022 1 098 M 237 M 237 M
P/E ratio 2022 35,3x
Yield 2022 0,17%
Capitalization 36 579 M 7 860 M 7 908 M
EV / Sales 2022 2,08x
EV / Sales 2023 1,63x
Nbr of Employees 33 422
Free-Float 48,8%
Chart DINO POLSKA S.A.
Duration : Period :
Dino Polska S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DINO POLSKA S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 12
Last Close Price 373,10 PLN
Average target price 345,03 PLN
Spread / Average Target -7,52%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Michal Krauze Financial Controller
Tomasz Biernacki President-Management Board
Izabela Biadala Administration Director
Piotr Wiktor Nowjalis Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Slawomir Jakszuk Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
DINO POLSKA S.A.1.58%7 908
SEVEN & I HOLDINGS CO LTD11.97%36 936
AVENUE SUPERMARTS LIMITED-5.84%35 888
SM INVESTMENTS CORPORATION-6.47%19 278
COLES GROUP LIMITED8.03%17 850
ALBERTSONS COMPANIES, INC.-5.70%15 143