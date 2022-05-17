Log in
    DIOD   US2545431015

DIODES INCORPORATED

(DIOD)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  05/17 10:33:19 am EDT
76.10 USD   +3.69%
05/11High Efficiency Low Voltage 3A Buck Converter from Diodes Incorporated Targets High Power Density Automotive Designs
BU
05/11Diodes Incorporated Introduces the Automotive-Compliant DIODES™ AP61300Q and DIODES™ AP61302Q Synchronous Buck Converters
CI
05/10Diodes Incorporated to Hold Virtual Annual Meeting of Stockholders on May 25, 2022
BU
32-Lane PCIe 3.0 Packet Switch from Diodes Incorporated Addresses Fan-Out and Multi-Host Connectivity

05/17/2022 | 10:15am EDT
Diodes Incorporated (Diodes) (Nasdaq: DIOD) today announced the introduction of a PCIe® 3.0 packet switch IC. DIODES™ PI7C9X3G1632GP provides flexible multi-port and lane width configuration, resulting in elevated levels of performance and availability. This will prove beneficial in systems dealing with AI/deep learning workloads, data storage equipment, the servers in data centers, wireless/wireline telecommunications infrastructure, and various forms of modern embedded hardware.

The basic architecture of the PI7C9X3G1632GP consists of 2 tiles that each feature 8 ports and 16 lanes, which enables it to support 32 lanes of SERDES in configuration options that span from 2 ports all the way up to 16 ports. To address a diverse range of potential applications, such as port fan-out and connection to multiple hosts, different port types can be assigned. These include upstream, downstream, and cross-domain end-point (CDEP) ports.

Multiple DMA channels are embedded into the PI7C9X3G1632GP to enable more efficient data communication between the host/hosts and connected endpoints. The low packet forwarding latency exhibited (<150ns typical) means that high performance data transmissions can be achieved. Integration of a PCIe 3.0 clock buffer helps reduce the overall bill-of-materials costs and simplifies the implementation process.

The incorporation of further features, such as advanced error reporting, error handling and end-to-end data protection, are all pivotal in ensuring ongoing transmission reliability. In addition, operational conditions are monitored using the built-in thermal sensor.

Advanced power management functions enable significant energy savings, which enables the PI7C9X3G1632GP to operate across the industrial temperature range of -40°C to 85°C and allows it to be used in a broad array of applications.

The PI7C9X3G1632GP packet switch is supplied in a 676-pin FCBGA package with a 27mm x 27mm footprint. It is available at $89 in 1000 piece quantities.

About Diodes Incorporated

Diodes Incorporated (Nasdaq: DIOD), a Standard and Poor’s SmallCap 600 and Russell 3000 Index company, delivers high-quality semiconductor products to the world’s leading companies in the consumer electronics, computing, communications, industrial, and automotive markets. We leverage our expanded product portfolio of discrete, analog, and mixed-signal products and leading-edge packaging technology to meet customers’ needs. Our broad range of application-specific solutions and solutions-focused sales, coupled with worldwide operations of 31 sites, including engineering, testing, manufacturing, and customer service, enables us to be a premier provider for high-volume, high-growth markets. For more information visit www.diodes.com.

The Diodes logo is a registered trademark of Diodes Incorporated in the United States and other countries.

DIODES is a trademark of Diodes Incorporated in the United States and other countries.

PCI Express® and PCIe® are trademarks or registered trademarks and/or service marks of PCI-SIG Corporation.


© Business Wire 2022
