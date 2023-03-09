60V-Rated Synchronous Buck Converters from Diodes Incorporated Bring Enhanced Efficiency to Automotive PoL Applications

Diodes Incorporated (Diodes) (Nasdaq: DIOD) has introduced two new synchronous buck converters. Targeted at automotive point-of-load (PoL) applications, the DIODES AP66200Q and DIODES AP66300Q cover a wide input voltage range – from 3.8V to 60V. This allows 12V-, 24V-, and 48V-based automotive systems to all be addressed. Through their integrated power MOSFETs, these devices deliver high-efficiency step-down conversion in vehicle powertrain, telematics, infotainment, and lighting systems.

Thanks to their low quiescent current (I Q ) of 40μA, the AP66200Q and AP66300Q meet the <100µA standby requirements associated with many automotive applications. They are easily configured to operate in either pulse frequency modulation (PFM) or pulse width modulation (PWM) modes. When in PFM mode, improved efficiency will be achieved at light loads. Operation in PWM mode will result in low ripple across all loads.

Both devices have adjustable switching frequency capabilities (up to 2.5MHz) and can be synchronized to avoid beat frequency issues. Engineers have the flexibility to choose between high-efficiency operation or a smaller system design. Their low on-state resistance (R DS(ON) ) values and enhanced efficiency modes enable a substantial reduction in internal power dissipation. The soft-start pin is programmable to reduce inrush current and can be employed for tracking multiple output voltages.

The AP66200Q and AP66300Q are AEC-Q100 Grade 1 qualified, manufactured in IATF 16949 certified facilities, and support PPAP documentation. They are each supplied in compact 16-pin U-QFN4040-16/SWP (Type UXB) packages and are available at $1.30 and $1.50 for the AP66200Q and AP66300Q respectively, in 10,000 unit quantities.

