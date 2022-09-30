Advanced search
  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Diodes Incorporated
  6. News
  7. Summary
    DIOD   US2545431015

DIODES INCORPORATED

(DIOD)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  10:52 2022-09-30 am EDT
66.40 USD   +0.90%
Automotive-Compliant Precision Op-Amps from Diodes Incorporated Offer Wide Dynamic Range and Low Noise Operation

09/30/2022 | 10:15am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Diodes Incorporated (Diodes) (Nasdaq: DIOD) is addressing the need for advanced signal conditioning in modern automotive designs by introducing two precision operational amplifiers (op-amps) aimed at different signal frequency scenarios. The low signal-to-noise ratio characteristics of the DIODES™ AS2376Q mean it is optimized for high frequency usage, such as in on-board chargers (OBCs), DC-DC converters, battery management system (BMS) implementations, pumps, airbags, position sensors and occupancy detection systems. The minimal quiescent current exhibited by DIODES™ AS2333Q, launched in August, make it highly suited to addressing functions that continue even when the vehicle is inactive.

A 5.5MHz bandwidth enables the AS2376Q op-amp to handle 50kHz signals without significant loss of signal accuracy. Its low input noise density (7.5nV/√Hz) and 0.8µVpp frequency noise, coupled with rail-rail output, result in enhanced signal integrity. With 5μV (typical) offset voltage, the AS2376Q supports a wide dynamic range. Supply voltages from 2.2V to 5.5V are accepted, enabling greater design-in flexibility.

The AS2333Q op-amp has a quiescent current of just 12μA on each amplifier channel that allows it to be used in systems that have to remain live at all times. Excellent common-mode rejection ratio (CMRR) across its rail-rail input range coupled with near-zero drift over time and temperature provide long-term signal accuracy in wide common-mode rail precision applications. Its 1.8V to 5.5V supply voltage enables it to operate from 3.3V and 5V automotive rails.

The AS2376Q and AS2333Q are supplied in the SO-8 package. These devices are available at unit pricings of $0.93 and $1.56 respectively in 1000 piece quantities. Both are qualified to AEC-Q100 Grade 1, are manufactured in IATF 16949 certified facilities, and support PPAP documentation.

About Diodes Incorporated
Diodes Incorporated (Nasdaq: DIOD), a Standard and Poor’s SmallCap 600 and Russell 3000 Index company, delivers high-quality semiconductor products to the world’s leading companies in the consumer electronics, computing, communications, industrial, and automotive markets. We leverage our expanded product portfolio of discrete, analog, and mixed-signal products and leading-edge packaging technology to meet customers’ needs. Our broad range of application-specific solutions and solutions-focused sales, coupled with worldwide operations of 32 sites, including engineering, testing, manufacturing, and customer service, enables us to be a premier provider for high-volume, high-growth markets. For more information visit www.diodes.com.

The Diodes logo is a registered trademark of Diodes Incorporated in the United States and other countries.

DIODES is a trademark of Diodes Incorporated in the United States and other countries.

All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.


© Business Wire 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 1 996 M - -
Net income 2022 300 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 10,1x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 2 993 M 2 993 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,50x
Capi. / Sales 2023 1,46x
Nbr of Employees 7 937
Free-Float 81,5%
Chart DIODES INCORPORATED
Duration : Period :
Diodes Incorporated Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DIODES INCORPORATED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 6
Last Close Price 65,80 $
Average target price 102,20 $
Spread / Average Target 55,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Keh-Shew Lu Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Brett R. Whitmire Chief Financial Officer
Julie E. Holland Senior Vice President-Corporate Operations
Michael Ralph Giordano Independent Director
Kuo Chih Tsai Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
DIODES INCORPORATED-40.08%2 993
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING COMPANY LIMITED-29.27%355 625
NVIDIA CORPORATION-58.45%304 156
BROADCOM INC.-32.35%182 303
TEXAS INSTRUMENTS-15.93%144 777
QUALCOMM, INC.-34.96%128 965