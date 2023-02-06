Diodes Incorporated : 4Q'22 Financial Presentation

Safe Harbor Statement Under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995: Any statements set forth above that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Such statements include statements containing forward-looking words such as "expect," "anticipate," "aim," "estimate," and variations thereof, including without limitation statements, whether direct or implied, regarding expectations of that for the first quarter of 2023, we expect revenue to be approximately $467 million plus or minus 3 percent; we expect GAAP gross margin to be 41.0 percent, plus or minus 1 percent; non-GAAP operating expenses, which are GAAP operating expenses adjusted for amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets, are expected to be approximately 22.2 percent of revenue, plus or minus 1 percent; we expect non-GAAP net interest expense to be approximately $2.5 million; we expect our income tax rate to be 19.0 percent, plus or minus 3 percent; shares used to calculate diluted EPS for the first quarter are anticipated to be approximately 46.5 million. Potential risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, such factors as: the risk that the COVID-19 pandemic may continue and have a material adverse effect on customer demand and staffing of our production, sales and administration facilities; the risk that such expectations may not be met; the risk that the expected benefits of acquisitions may not be realized or that integration of acquired businesses may not continue as rapidly as we anticipate; the risk that the cost, expense, and diversion of management attention associated with the LSC acquisition may be greater than we currently expect; the risk that we may not be able to maintain our current growth strategy or continue to maintain our current performance, costs, and loadings in our manufacturing facilities; the risk that we may not be able to increase our automotive, industrial, or other revenue and market share; risks of domestic and foreign operations, including excessive operating costs, labor shortages, higher tax rates, and our joint venture prospects; the risks of cyclical downturns in the semiconductor industry and of changes in end-market demand or product mix that may affect gross margin or render inventory obsolete; the risk of unfavorable currency exchange rates; the risk that our future outlook or guidance may be incorrect; the risks of global economic weakness or instability in global financial markets; the risks of trade restrictions, tariffs, or embargoes; the risk that the coronavirus outbreak or other similar epidemics may harm our domestic or international business operations to a greater extent than we currently anticipate; the risk of breaches of our information technology systems; and other information, including the "Risk Factors" detailed from time to time in Diodes' filings with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission.

This presentation also contains non-GAAP measures. See the Company's press release on February 6, 2023 titled, "Diodes Incorporated Reports Fourth Quarter and Fiscal 2022 Financial Results" for detailed information related to the Company's non-GAAP measures and a reconciliation of GAAP net income to non-GAAP net income.