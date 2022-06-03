Diodes Incorporated Completes Acquisition of onsemi's South Portland, Maine Wafer Fabrication Facility and Operations

Diodes Incorporated (Diodes) (Nasdaq: DIOD) today announced it has completed the transaction to acquire onsemi’s wafer fabrication facility and operations located in South Portland, Maine (“SPFAB”).

As previously announced, Diodes will integrate the South Portland facility and fab operations, including the transfer of SPFAB employees to Diodes. As part of a multi-year wafer supply agreement, Diodes will continue to manufacture onsemi’s products from SPFAB as onsemi completes the transferring of this production into its other wafer fabs.

“We are pleased to successfully complete this transaction, which aligns with our strategic objective for significant revenue and gross profit dollar growth over the next several years,” said Diodes’ chairman, president and chief executive officer, Dr. Keh-Shew Lu. “First, I would like to welcome SPFAB employees to the Diodes’ family. The team’s exceptional engineering capabilities and skills will support our technical and operational performance expectations. SPFAB provides additional 200mm wafer fab capacity for analog products to accelerate our growth initiatives in the automotive and industrial end markets. This US-based facility, together with our existing facilities in Asia and Europe, further enhances our global manufacturing footprint and greatly increases Diodes’ internal capacity and competitive advantage in this supply constrained environment, while also supporting our future long-term growth. With the transaction now closed, we aim to aggressively ramp new wafer fab processes and capabilities at SPFAB in alignment with Diodes’ strategic growth plan.”

Diodes plans to utilize the facility to qualify and manufacture CMOS and BiCMOS processes to support multiple analog product lines including power management ICs, signal chain and standard products as well as several high performance discrete product lines.

About Diodes Incorporated

Diodes Incorporated (Nasdaq: DIOD), a Standard and Poor’s SmallCap 600 and Russell 3000 Index company, delivers high-quality semiconductor products to the world’s leading companies in the consumer electronics, computing, communications, industrial, and automotive markets. We leverage our expanded product portfolio of discrete, analog, and mixed-signal products and leading-edge packaging technology to meet customers’ needs. Our broad range of application-specific solutions and solutions-focused sales, coupled with worldwide operations of 32 sites, including engineering, testing, manufacturing, and customer service, enables us to be a premier provider for high-volume, high-growth markets. For more information visit www.diodes.com.

