Diodes Incorporated : Industry's First Automotive-Compliant 40V Dual MOSFET in 3.3mm x 3.3mm Package Introduced by Diodes Incorporated

10/15/2020 | 10:15am EDT

Diodes Incorporated (Nasdaq: DIOD) today announced the industry’s first automotive-compliant 40V dual MOSFET in a 3.3mm x 3.3mm package. The DMT47M2LDVQ can replace two discrete MOSFETs to reduce the board space footprint in many automotive applications, from electric seat control to advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS).

“The electronic content of vehicles has increased rapidly during the past decade and this has fueled a demand for continuous innovation,” commented Ian Moulding, Diodes Incorporated automotive marketing manager. “Our response to this demand has expanded our reputation as a trusted supplier to the automotive sector.

“Diodes has posted six consecutive years of double-digit growth in this market,” continued Moulding. “The DMT47M2LDVQ is an example of how we are helping the automotive industry address the technical and commercial challenges it faces when developing the next generations of vehicles.”

The DMT47M2LDVQ integrates two n-channel enhancement mode MOSFETs with the industry's lowest RDS(ON) for this configuration – just 10.9mΩ at VGS of 10V and ID of 30.2A. This low on-resistance keeps conduction losses to a minimum in applications such as wireless charging or motor control. The typical gate charge of 14.0nC, at a VGS of 10V and ID of 20A, ensures that switching losses are minimized.

The DMT47M2LDVQ’s thermally efficient PowerDI® 3333-8 package returns a junction-to-case thermal resistance (Rthjc) of 8.43°C/W, making it possible to develop end applications with a higher power density than with MOSFETs packaged individually. This can reduce the PCB area needed for implementing automotive features, including ADAS.

Qualified to AEC-Q100 Grade 1, supporting PPAP documentation, and manufactured in IATF 16949 certified facilities, the DMT47M2LDVQ is available now priced at $0.45 in 3000 piece quantities.

PowerDI® is a registered trademark of Diodes Incorporated.

About Diodes Incorporated
Diodes Incorporated (Nasdaq: DIOD), a Standard and Poor’s SmallCap 600 and Russell 3000 Index company, delivers high-quality semiconductor products to the world’s leading companies in the consumer electronics, computing, communications, industrial, and automotive markets. We leverage our expanded product portfolio of discrete, analog, and mixed-signal products and leading-edge packaging technology to meet customers’ needs. Our broad range of application-specific solutions and solutions-focused sales, coupled with worldwide operations of 28 sites, including engineering, testing, manufacturing, and customer service, enables us to be a premier provider for high-volume, high-growth markets. For more information visit www.Diodes.com.

© Business Wire 2020

