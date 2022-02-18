Log in
DIODES INCORPORATED

Diodes Incorporated : Investor Presentation – Feb 2022

02/18/2022 | 02:22pm EST
Investor Relations

Diodes Incorporated (DIOD)

Plano, TX

February 2022

Safe Harbor Statement

Any statements set forth herein that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding updates to Diodes Incorporated's (Diodes) first quarter 2022 business outlook as of February 9, 2022, which include the following: expect revenue to be approximately $480 million, plus or minus 3.0 percent; expect GAAP gross margin to be 39.7 percent, plus or minus 1 percent; non-GAAP operating expenses, which are GAAP operating expenses adjusted for amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets, are expected to be approximately 21.0 percent of revenue, plus or minus 1 percent; expect non-GAAP net interest expense to be approximately $1.4 million; expect tax rate to be 18.4 percent, plus or minus 3 percent; shares used to calculate diluted EPS for the first quarter are anticipated to be approximately 46.3 million; purchase accounting adjustments for Pericom and previous acquisitions of $3.3 million after tax are not included in these non-GAAP estimates; and other statements identified by words such as "estimates," "expects," "projects," "plans," "will," and similar expressions.

Potential risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, such factors as: the risk that the COVID-19 pandemic may continue and have a material adverse effect on customer demand and staffing of our production, sales, and administration facilities; the risk that such expectations may not be met; the risk that the expected benefits of acquisitions may not be realized or that integration of acquired businesses may not continue as rapidly as we anticipate; the risk that the cost, expense, and diversion of management attention associated with the Lite-On Semiconductor Corp. acquisition may be greater than we currently expect; the risk that we may not be able to maintain our current growth strategy or continue to maintain our current performance, costs, and loadings in our manufacturing facilities; the risk that we may not be able to increase our automotive, industrial, or other revenue and market share; risks of domestic and foreign operations, including excessive operation costs, labor shortages, higher tax rates, and our joint venture prospects; the risk that we may not continue our share repurchase program; the risks of cyclical downturns in the semiconductor industry and of changes in end-market demand or product mix that may affect gross margin or render inventory obsolete; the risk of unfavorable currency exchange rates; the risk that our future outlook or guidance may be incorrect; the risks of global economic weakness or instability in global financial markets; the risks of trade restrictions, tariffs, or embargoes; the risk of breaches of our information technology systems; and other information, including the "Risk Factors" detailed from time to time in Diodes' filings with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission.

This presentation also contains non-GAAP measures. See the Company's press release on February 9, 2022 titled, "Diodes Incorporated Reports Record Fourth Quarter and Fiscal 2021 Financial Results" for detailed information related to the Company's non-GAAP measures and a reconciliation of GAAP net income to non- GAAP net income.

Management Representative

Dr. Keh-Shew Lu

Chairman, President and CEO

Experience:

  • President & CEO, Diodes Incorporated Since 2005
  • Texas Instruments 27 years
    • Senior Vice President of TI Worldwide Analog and Logic
    • President of Texas Instruments - Asia

Education:

  • Doctorate and Master's Degree in Electrical Engineering Texas Tech University
  • Bachelor's Degree in Engineering National Cheng Kung University - Taiwan

Company Representative

Gurmeet Dhaliwal

Company spokesperson

Director, Investor Relations

Experience:

  • Head of Corporate Marketing, Diodes Incorporated, Milpitas, CA
  • Head of Corporate Marketing, Pericom, Milpitas, CA
  • Vice President, Marketing, CA Technologies (Broadcom), Redwood City, CA
  • Director, Global Marketing Strategy, EMC, Pleasanton, CA
  • Director, Marketing, Zarlink Semiconductor (Microchip), San Jose, CA
  • Marketing Management positions at Cisco and National Semiconductor, CA

Education:

  • MBA, Marketing/Entrepreneurship, Saint Mary's College of California
  • BS in Electrical and Computer Engineering, UC Santa Barbara

About Diodes Incorporated

Diodes delivers high-quality semiconductor products to the world's leading companies in the consumer electronics, computing, communications, industrial, and automotive markets

DIOD

63

30

31

~9000

Stock Symbol

Years in

Consecutive years

Number of locations

Number of

business

of profitability

worldwide

employees

1.81Bn

58Bn

>29K

>50K

>50

12 month

Number of units

Number of

Number of

Number of

trailing revenue

shipped in 2021

products

customers

distributors

Vision: Profitability Growth to Maximize Shareholder Value

Our Core Values: Integrity, Commitment, Innovation

Disclaimer

Diodes Incorporated published this content on 18 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 February 2022 19:21:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
