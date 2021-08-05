Diodes Incorporated : Reports Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results 08/05/2021 | 04:15pm EDT Send by mail :

Achieves Record Revenue for Third Consecutive Quarter, Resulting in Record Gross Profit, Net Income, EPS and EBITDA Diodes Incorporated (Nasdaq: DIOD) today reported its financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2021. Second Quarter Highlights Revenue was a record $440.4 million, increasing 7 percent from $413.1 million in the first quarter 2021 and 53 percent from $288.7 million in the second quarter 2020;

GAAP gross profit was a record $159.8 million, increasing 15 percent from $138.6 million in the first quarter 2021 and 57 percent from $101.5 million in the second quarter 2020;

GAAP gross profit margin was 36.3 percent, compared to 33.6 percent in the first quarter 2021 and 35.2 percent in the second quarter 2020;

GAAP net income was a record $55.4 million, or $1.22 per diluted share, compared to $39.5 million, or $0.87 per diluted share, in the first quarter 2021 and $21.0 million, or $0.40 per diluted share, in the second quarter 2020;

Non-GAAP adjusted net income was a record $54.6 million, or $1.20 per diluted share, compared to $42.0 million, or $0.93 per diluted share, in the first quarter 2021 and $28.6 million, or $0.54 per diluted share, in the second quarter 2020;

Excluding $6.8 million, net of tax, of non-cash share-based compensation expense, both GAAP and non-GAAP earnings per share would have increased by $0.15 per diluted share;

EBITDA was a record $99.4 million, or 22.6 percent of revenue, compared to $81.7 million, or 19.8 percent of revenue, in the first quarter 2021 and $55.3 million, or 19.2 percent of revenue, in the second quarter 2020; and

Achieved cash flow from operations of $93.9 million and $66.0 million of free cash flow, including $27.9 of capital expenditures. Net cash flow was a negative $36.2 million, including the pay down of $114.2 million of total debt. Commenting on the results, Dr. Keh-Shew Lu, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer, stated, “Our record performance across all financial metrics is a testament to our strong execution and global manufacturing footprint, enabling us to meet the growing demand for our products. Our growth was once again driven by record global POS revenue as well as record revenue in the automotive, industrial and consumer end markets, especially in IoT, combined with record revenue in the computing market driven by our Pericom products for high-end PCs, servers and datacenter applications. Diodes continued success in these markets contributed to gross margin expansion in the quarter of 270 basis points sequentially and also reflects the continued improvement in loading at the LITE-ON Semiconductor (LSC) facilities. “Further highlighting our results was the achievement of record GAAP and non-GAAP net income as well as EBITDA, which increased 22 percent sequentially to almost 23 percent of revenue. The highly accretive LSC acquisition together with our significant operating leverage drove adjusted earnings per share for the first six months of 2021 to more than double the adjusted EPS reported in the same period of 2020. And with our expectation for another quarter of record results in the third quarter, we are well positioned to deliver continued growth, increasing profitability and shareholder value. Further, our achievement of year-over-year revenue growth of 53 percent and gross profit increasing 57 percent this quarter represents a major step toward our long-term goal of $2.5 billion in revenue and $1 billion in gross profit by 2025.” Second Quarter 2021 Revenue for second quarter 2021 was a record $440.4 million, increasing 7 percent from $413.1 million in the first quarter 2021 and 53 percent from $288.7 million in the second quarter 2020. Revenue on an organic basis also increased both sequentially and year-over-year in the second quarter. GAAP gross profit for the second quarter 2021 was a record $159.8 million, or 36.3 percent of revenue, increasing from $138.6 million, or 33.6 percent of revenue, in the first quarter 2021 and $101.5 million, or 35.2 percent of revenue, in the second quarter of 2020. GAAP operating expenses for second quarter 2021 were $94.4 million, or 21.4 percent of revenue, and on a non-GAAP basis were $90.4 million, or 20.5 percent of revenue, which excludes $4.1 million of amortization of acquisition-related intangible asset expenses. GAAP operating expenses in the first quarter 2021 were $91.2 million, or 22.1 percent of revenue, and in the second quarter 2020 were $70.6 million, or 24.5 percent of revenue. Second quarter 2021 GAAP net income was a record $55.4 million, or $1.22 per diluted share, compared to GAAP net income of $39.5 million, or $0.87 per diluted share, in the first quarter 2021 and GAAP net income in the second quarter 2020 of $21.0 million, or $0.40 per diluted share. Second quarter 2021 non-GAAP adjusted net income was a record $54.6 million, or $1.20 per diluted share, which excluded, net of tax, $3.4 million of acquisition-related intangible asset costs, $0.1 million acquisition-related costs and $4.2 million gain in value of certain LSC investments. This compares to non-GAAP adjusted net income of $42.0 million, or $0.93 per diluted share, in the first quarter 2021 and $28.6 million, or $0.54 per diluted share, in the second quarter 2020. The following is an unaudited summary reconciliation of GAAP net income to non-GAAP adjusted net income and per share data, net of tax (in thousands, except per share data): Three Months Ended June 30, 2021 GAAP net income $ 55,374 GAAP diluted earnings per share 1.22 Adjustments to reconcile net income to non-GAAP net income: Amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets 3,351 Acquisition-related costs 118 Gain on LSC investments (4,210 ) Non-GAAP net income $ 54,633 Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share $ 1.20 Note: Throughout this release, we refer to “net income attributable to common stockholders” as “net income.” (See the reconciliation tables of GAAP net income to non-GAAP adjusted net income near the end of this release for further details.) Included in second quarter 2021 GAAP net income and non-GAAP adjusted net income was approximately $6.8 million, net of tax, of non-cash share-based compensation expense. Excluding share-based compensation expense, both GAAP earnings per share (“EPS”) and non-GAAP adjusted EPS would have increased by $0.15 per diluted share for the second quarter 2021, $0.11 for the first quarter 2021 and $0.09 for second quarter 2020. EBITDA (a non-GAAP measure), which represents earnings before net interest expense, income tax, depreciation and amortization, in second quarter 2021 was a record $99.4 million, or 22.6 percent of revenue, increasing from $81.7 million, or 19.8 percent of revenue, in first quarter 2021 and $55.3 million, or 19.2 percent of revenue, in second quarter 2020. For a reconciliation of GAAP net income to EBITDA, see the table near the end of this release for further details. For second quarter 2021, net cash provided by operating activities was $93.9 million. Net cash flow was a negative $36.2 million, including the pay down of $114.2 million of total debt. Free cash flow (a non-GAAP measure) was $66.0 million, which includes $27.9 million of capital expenditures. Balance Sheet As of June 30, 2021, the Company had approximately $302 million in cash and cash equivalents, restricted cash, and short-term investments. Total debt (including long-term and short-term) amounted to approximately $301 million and working capital was approximately $582 million. The results announced today are preliminary and unaudited, as they are subject to the Company finalizing its closing procedures and completion of the Company’s 2021 quarterly review by its independent registered public accounting firm. As such, these results are subject to revision until the Company files its Form 10-Q for the quarter ending June 30, 2021. Business Outlook Dr. Lu concluded, “For the third quarter of 2021, we expect revenue to increase to approximately $467 million, plus or minus 3 percent, which represents a record on both an organic and consolidated basis for a combined increase of about 6 percent sequentially at the mid-point, which is better than typical seasonality. We expect GAAP gross margin on a consolidated basis to be 37 percent, plus or minus 1 percent. Non-GAAP operating expenses, which are GAAP operating expenses adjusted for amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets, are expected to be approximately 20.0 percent of revenue, plus or minus 1 percent. We expect net interest expense to be approximately $1.2 million. Our income tax rate is expected to be 18 percent, plus or minus 3 percent, and shares used to calculate diluted EPS for the third quarter are anticipated to be approximately 45.8 million.” Purchase accounting adjustments related to amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets of $3.4 million, after tax, for Pericom and previous acquisitions is not included in these non-GAAP estimates. Conference Call Diodes will host a conference call on Thursday, August 5, 2021 at 4:00 p.m. Central Time (5:00 p.m. Eastern Time) to discuss its second quarter financial results. Investors and analysts may join the conference call by dialing 1-888-771-4371 and providing the confirmation code 50198105. International callers may join the teleconference by dialing +1-847-585-4405 and entering the same confirmation code at the prompt. Additionally, this conference call will be broadcast live over the Internet and can be accessed by all interested parties on the Investors’ section of Diodes' website at http://www.diodes.com. To listen to the live call, please go to the investors’ section of Diodes’ website and click on the conference call link at least 15 minutes prior to the start of the call to register, download and install any necessary audio software. For those unable to participate during the live broadcast, a replay will be available shortly after the call on Diodes' website for approximately 90 days. About Diodes Incorporated Diodes Incorporated (Nasdaq: DIOD), a Standard and Poor’s SmallCap 600 and Russell 3000 Index company, delivers high-quality semiconductor products to the world’s leading companies in the consumer electronics, computing, communications, industrial, and automotive markets. We leverage our expanded product portfolio of discrete, analog, and mixed-signal products and leading-edge packaging technology to meet customers’ needs. Our broad range of application-specific solutions and solutions-focused sales, coupled with worldwide operations of 31 sites, including engineering, testing, manufacturing, and customer service, enables us to be a premier provider for high-volume, high-growth markets. For more information visit www.Diodes.com Safe Harbor Statement Under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995: Any statements set forth above that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Such statements include statements containing forward-looking words such as “expect,” “anticipate,” “aim,” “estimate,” and variations thereof, including without limitation statements, whether direct or implied, regarding expectations of that for the third quarter of 2021, we expect revenue to increase to approximately $467 million plus or minus 3 percent; we expect GAAP gross margin to be 37.0 percent, plus or minus 1 percent; non-GAAP operating expenses, which are GAAP operating expenses adjusted for amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets, are expected to be approximately 20.0 percent of revenue, plus or minus 1 percent; we expect non-GAAP net interest expense to be approximately $1.2 million; we expect our income tax rate to be 18 percent, plus or minus 3 percent; shares used to calculate diluted EPS for the third quarter are anticipated to be approximately 45.8 million. Potential risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, such factors as: the risk that the COVID-19 pandemic may continue and have a material adverse effect on customer demand and staffing of our production, sales and administration facilities; the risk that such expectations may not be met; the risk that the expected benefits of acquisitions may not be realized or that integration of acquired businesses may not continue as rapidly as we anticipate; the risk that the cost, expense, and diversion of management attention associated with the LSC acquisition may be greater than we currently expect; the risk that we may not be able to maintain our current growth strategy or continue to maintain our current performance, costs, and loadings in our manufacturing facilities; the risk that we may not be able to increase our automotive, industrial, or other revenue and market share; risks of domestic and foreign operations, including excessive operating costs, labor shortages, higher tax rates, and our joint venture prospects; the risks of cyclical downturns in the semiconductor industry and of changes in end-market demand or product mix that may affect gross margin or render inventory obsolete; the risk of unfavorable currency exchange rates; the risk that our future outlook or guidance may be incorrect; the risks of global economic weakness or instability in global financial markets; the risks of trade restrictions, tariffs, or embargoes; the risk that the coronavirus outbreak or other similar epidemics may harm our domestic or international business operations to a greater extent than we currently anticipate; the risk of breaches of our information technology systems; and other information, including the “Risk Factors” detailed from time to time in Diodes’ filings with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission. DIODES INCORPORATED AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED CONDENSED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (unaudited) (in thousands, except per share data) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30 June 30 2021 2020 2021 2020 Net sales $ 440,448 $ 288,669 $ 853,569 $ 569,386 Cost of goods sold 280,646 187,177 555,131 372,052 Gross profit 159,802 101,492 298,438 197,334 Operating expenses Selling, general and administrative 60,280 45,372 118,956 87,587 Research and development 29,987 21,322 57,646 45,000 Amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets 4,060 4,021 8,083 8,242 Other operating expense 118 (92 ) 1,006 (216 ) Total operating expense 94,445 70,623 185,691 140,613 Income from operations 65,357 30,869 112,747 56,721 Other income (expense) Interest income 818 168 1,586 441 Interest expense (2,017 ) (2,653 ) (4,881 ) (3,898 ) Foreign currency loss, net (510 ) (3,600 ) (1,789 ) (3,525 ) Unrealized Gain (Loss) on Investments 5,261 - 8,916 - Other income 1,837 1,274 4,154 1,275 Total other income (expense) 5,389 (4,811 ) 7,986 (5,707 ) Income before income taxes and noncontrolling interest 70,746 26,058 120,733 51,014 Income tax provision 12,120 4,670 21,554 9,226 Net income 58,626 21,388 99,179 41,788 Less net (income) loss attributable to noncontrolling interest (3,252 ) (355 ) (4,353 ) (587 ) Net income attributable to common stockholders $ 55,374 $ 21,033 $ 94,826 $ 41,201 Earnings per share attributable to common stockholders: Basic $ 1.24 $ 0.41 $ 2.13 $ 0.80 Diluted $ 1.22 $ 0.40 $ 2.09 $ 0.78 Number of shares used in earnings per share computation: Basic 44,667 51,527 44,538 51,431 Diluted 45,380 52,569 45,327 52,517 Note: Throughout this release, we refer to “net income attributable to common stockholders” as “net income.” DIODES INCORPORATED AND SUBSIDIARIES RECONCILIATION OF NET INCOME TO ADJUSTED NET INCOME (in thousands, except per share data) (unaudited) For the three months ended June 30, 2021: COGS Operating

Expenses Other Income

(Expense) Income Tax

Provision Net Income Per-GAAP $ 55,374 Diluted earnings per share (Per-GAAP) 1.22 Adjustments to reconcile net income to non-GAAP net income: Amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets 4,060 (709 ) 3,351 Acquisition-related costs 149 (31 ) 118 Gain on LSC investments (5,262 ) 1,052 (4,210 ) Non-GAAP $ 54,633 Diluted shares used in computing earnings per share 45,380 Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share $ 1.20 Note: Included in GAAP and non-GAAP net income was approximately $6.8 million, net of tax, non-cash share-based compensation expense. Excluding share-based compensation expense, both GAAP and non-GAAP diluted earnings per share would have improved by $0.15 per share. DIODES INCORPORATED AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED RECONCILIATION OF NET INCOME TO ADJUSTED NET INCOME – Cont. (in thousands, except per share data) (unaudited) For the three months ended June 30, 2020: COGS Operating

Expenses Other Income

(Expense) Income Tax

Provision Net Income Per-GAAP $ 21,033 Diluted earnings per share (Per-GAAP) $ 0.40 Adjustments to reconcile net income to non-GAAP net income: Amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets 4,021 (744 ) 3,277 Acquisition-related financing costs 3,420 (774 ) 2,646 Acquisition-related costs 416 (85 ) 331 Board-member retirement costs 1,705 (358 ) 1,347 Non-GAAP $ 28,634 Diluted shares used in computing earnings per share 52,569 Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share $ 0.54 Note: Included in GAAP and non-GAAP adjusted net income was approximately $4.7 million, net of tax, non-cash share-based compensation expense. Excluding share-based compensation expense, both GAAP and non-GAAP adjusted diluted earnings per share would have improved by $0.09 per share. DIODES INCORPORATED AND SUBSIDIARIES RECONCILIATION OF NET INCOME TO ADJUSTED NET INCOME (in thousands, except per share data) (unaudited) For the six months ended June 30, 2021: COGS Operating

Expenses Other Income

(Expense) Income Tax

Provision Net Income Per-GAAP $ 94,826 Diluted earnings per share (Per-GAAP) $ 2.09 Adjustments to reconcile net income to non-GAAP net income: Amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets 8,083 (1,413 ) 6,670 Acquisition-related costs 2,056 (431 ) 1,625 Gain on LSC investments (8,916 ) 1,783 (7,133 ) Restructuring costs 820 (123 ) 697 Non-GAAP $ 96,685 Diluted shares used in computing earnings per share 45,327 Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share $ 2.13 Note: Included in GAAP and non-GAAP net income was approximately $11.7 million, net of tax, non-cash share-based compensation expense. Excluding share-based compensation expense, both GAAP and non-GAAP diluted earnings per share would have improved by $0.26 per share. DIODES INCORPORATED AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED RECONCILIATION OF NET INCOME TO ADJUSTED NET INCOME – Cont. (in thousands, except per share data) (unaudited) For the six months ended June 30, 2020: Operating

Expenses Other Income

(Expense) Income Tax

Provision Net Income Per-GAAP $ 41,201 Diluted earnings per share (Per-GAAP) $ 0.78 Adjustments to reconcile net income to non-GAAP net income: Amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets 8,242 (1,509 ) 6,733 Acquisition-related financing costs 3,420 (774 ) 2,646 Acquisition-related costs 824 (168 ) 656 Board-member retirement costs 1,705 (358 ) 1,347 Non-GAAP $ 52,583 Diluted shares used in computing earnings per share 52,517 Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share $ 1.00 Note: Included in GAAP and non-GAAP adjusted net income was approximately $8.4 million, net of tax, non-cash share-based compensation expense. Excluding share-based compensation expense, both GAAP and non-GAAP adjusted diluted earnings per share would have improved by $0.16 per share. ADJUSTED NET INCOME AND ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE The Company’s financial statements present net income and earnings per share that are calculated using accounting principles generally accepted in the United States (“GAAP”). The Company’s management makes adjustments to the GAAP measures that it feels are necessary to allow investors and other readers of the Company’s financial releases to view the Company’s operating results as viewed by the Company’s management, board of directors and research analysts in the semiconductor industry. These non-GAAP measures are not prepared in accordance with, and should not be considered alternatives or necessarily superior to, GAAP financial data and may be different from non-GAAP measures used by other companies. Because non-GAAP financial measures are not standardized, it may not be possible to compare these financial measures with other companies’ non-GAAP financial measures, even if they have similar names. The explanation of the adjustments made in the table above, are set forth below: Detail of non-GAAP adjustments Amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets – The Company excluded this item, including amortization of developed technologies and customer relationships. The fair value of the acquisition-related intangible assets is amortized using straight-line methods which approximate the proportion of future cash flows estimated to be generated each period over the estimated useful life of the applicable assets. The Company believes that exclusion of this item is appropriate because a significant portion of the purchase price for its acquisitions was allocated to the intangible assets that have short lives and exclusion of the amortization expense allows comparisons of operating results that are consistent over time for both the Company’s newly acquired and long-held businesses. In addition, the Company excluded this item because there is significant variability and unpredictability among companies with respect to this expense. Acquisition related costs – The Company excluded expenses associated with the acquisition of LITE-ON Semiconductor, which consisted of advisory, legal and other professional and consulting fees. These costs were expensed as they were incurred and as services were received, and in which the corresponding tax adjustments were made for the non-deductible portions of these expenses. The Company believes the exclusion of the acquisition related costs provides investors with a more accurate reflection of costs likely to be incurred in the absence of an unusual event such as an acquisition and facilitates comparisons with the results of other periods that may not reflect such costs. Gain on LSC investments – During December 2020, after being acquired by the Company, LSC recorded a market to market gain on an equity investment. The Company believes this gain is not reflective of the ongoing operations and exclusion of this gain provides investors an enhanced view of the Company’s operating results. Restructuring costs – The Company has recorded restructuring charges related to the shutdown and relocation of one of our assembly and test facilities located in Chengdu, China, restructuring at other China sites, and restructuring of select European entities. These restructuring charges are excluded from management’s assessment of the Company’s operating performance. The Company believes the exclusion of the restructuring charges provides investors an enhanced view of the cost structure of the Company’s operations and facilitates comparisons with the results of other periods that may not reflect such charges or may reflect different levels of such charges. Board member retirement costs – The Company excluded expenses in connection with the retirement of a member of the Company’s board of directors. The Company modified that director’s unvested RSU grants to vest upon his retirement. The shares subject to the modified grants will be released that board member as if they were vesting under the original vesting timeline. In connection with this modification the Company recorded additional expense of approximately $1.7 million. CASH FLOW ITEMS Free cash flow (FCF) (Non-GAAP) FCF for the second quarter of 2021 is a non-GAAP financial measure, which is calculated by subtracting capital expenditures from cash flow from operations. For the second quarter of 2021, FCF was $66.0 million, which represents the cash and cash equivalents that we are able to generate after taking into account cash outlays required to maintain or expand property, plant and equipment. FCF is important because it allows us to pursue opportunities to develop new products, make acquisitions and reduce debt. CONSOLIDATED RECONCILIATION OF NET INCOME TO EBITDA EBITDA represents earnings before net interest expense, income tax provision, depreciation and amortization. Management believes EBITDA is useful to investors because it is frequently used by securities analysts, investors and other interested parties, such as financial institutions in extending credit, in evaluating companies in our industry and provides further clarity on our profitability. In addition, management uses EBITDA, along with other GAAP and non-GAAP measures, in evaluating our operating performance compared to that of other companies in our industry. The calculation of EBITDA generally eliminates the effects of financing, operating in different income tax jurisdictions, and accounting effects of capital spending, including the impact of our asset base, which can differ depending on the book value of assets and the accounting methods used to compute depreciation and amortization expense. EBITDA is not a recognized measurement under GAAP, and when analyzing our operating performance, investors should use EBITDA in addition to, and not as an alternative for, income from operations and net income, each as determined in accordance with GAAP. Because not all companies use identical calculations, our presentation of EBITDA may not be comparable to similarly titled measures used by other companies. For example, our EBITDA takes into account all net interest expense, income tax provision, depreciation and amortization without taking into account any amounts attributable to noncontrolling interest. Furthermore, EBITDA is not intended to be a measure of free cash flow for management’s discretionary use, as it does not consider certain cash requirements such as tax and debt service payments. The following table provides a reconciliation of net income to EBITDA (in thousands, unaudited): Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30 June 30 2021 2020 2021 2020 Net income (per-GAAP) $ 55,374 $ 21,033 $ 94,826 $ 41,201 Plus: Interest expense, net 1,199 2,485 3,295 3,457 Income tax provision 12,120 4,670 21,554 9,226 Depreciation and amortization 30,727 27,107 61,402 54,344 EBITDA (non-GAAP) $ 99,420 $ 55,295 $ 181,077 $ 108,228 DIODES INCORPORATED AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED CONDENSED BALANCE SHEETS (in thousands) June 30, December 31, 2021 2020 (unaudited) (unaudited) Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 292,650 $ 268,065 Restricted Cash 2,268 52,464 Short-term investments 7,386 6,142 Accounts receivable, net of allowances of $3,822 and $3,806 at

June 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively 339,142 320,061 Inventories 304,128 307,062 Prepaid expenses and other 96,904 70,193 Total current assets 1,042,478 1,023,987 Property, plant and equipment, net 522,182 530,815 Deferred income tax 52,249 57,841 Goodwill 159,584 158,331 Intangible assets, net 102,677 110,591 Other long-term assets 113,799 97,892 Total assets $ 1,992,969 $ 1,979,457 Liabilities Current liabilities: Line of credit $ 60,239 $ 140,563 Accounts payable 181,919 168,045 Accrued liabilities 182,385 160,117 Income tax payable 17,316 19,177 Current portion of long-term debt 18,346 21,860 Total current liabilities 460,205 509,762 Long-term debt, net of current portion 222,712 288,179 Deferred tax liabilities 34,761 34,598 Other long-term liabilities 132,294 130,795 Total liabilities 849,972 963,334 Commitments and contingencies Stockholders' equity Preferred stock - par value $1.00 per share; 1,000,000 shares authorized; no shares issued or outstanding - - Common stock - par value $0.66 2/3 per share; 70,000,000 shares authorized; 44,730,897 and 44,276,194, issued and outstanding at June 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively 35,998 35,692 Additional paid-in capital 455,683 449,598 Retained earnings 982,872 888,046 Treasury stock, at cost, 9,262,833 shares held at June 30, 2021 and 9,259,858 shares held at December 31, 2020 (336,128 ) (335,910 ) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (55,841 ) (73,606 ) Total stockholders' equity 1,082,584 963,820 Noncontrolling interest 60,413 52,303 Total equity 1,142,997 1,016,123 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 1,992,969 $ 1,979,457 View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210805006078/en/

