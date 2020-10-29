Diodes Incorporated : Single-Gate Logic Devices from Diodes Incorporated Target Automotive Applications Including Infotainment and ADAS

Log in
10/29/2020 | 10:15am EDT

Diodes Incorporated (Nasdaq: DIOD) today announced new additions to its expanding portfolio of automotive-compliant logic devices. The 74AHC1GxxQ (standard CMOS) and 74AHCT1GxxQ (TTL compatible) devices are AEC-Q100 grade 1 qualified, manufactured in IATF 16949 certified facilities, and are PPAP capable.

Single-gate logic is used extensively in automotive systems, wherever a signal needs to be gated, buffered or inverted. The new devices offer 2-input single-gate solutions for AND, OR, XOR, NAND, and NOR gates as well as inverters and buffers. The inverters are available with and without Schmitt trigger inputs while the buffers have 3-state outputs with active-high or active-low output enable.

The CMOS compatible 74AHC1GxxQ devices operate from a supply voltage of between 2.0V and 5.5V, while the TTL compatible 7A4HCT1GxxQ devices operate from a supply voltage of between 4.5V and 5.5V. Propagation delays are typically between 4.5ns for the CMOS Inverter (74AHC1G04QSE-7) and 5.9ns for the TTL compatible Schmitt Trigger Inverter (74AHCT1G14QSE-7).

The 74AHC1GxxQ and 74AHCT1GxxQ join Diodes’ growing portfolio of automotive “1G” logic devices – including its 74LVC1GxxQ family – making logic products the largest category of AEC-Q100 qualified products available from Diodes. Diodes, for highest reliability, has chosen to use die dedicated to automotive-compliant devices, removing circuitry under the bond pad and using gold bond wires.

The 74AHC1GxxQ, 74AHCT1GxxQ and 74LVC1GxxQ families are available now in both SOT25 and SOT353 packages, priced as $0.045 in 1000 piece quantities.

About Diodes Incorporated

Diodes Incorporated (Nasdaq: DIOD), a Standard and Poor’s SmallCap 600 and Russell 3000 Index company, delivers high-quality semiconductor products to the world’s leading companies in the consumer electronics, computing, communications, industrial, and automotive markets. We leverage our expanded product portfolio of discrete, analog, and mixed-signal products and leading-edge packaging technology to meet customers’ needs. Our broad range of application-specific solutions and solutions-focused sales, coupled with worldwide operations of 28 sites, including engineering, testing, manufacturing, and customer service, enables us to be a premier provider for high-volume, high-growth markets. For more information visit www.Diodes.com.

© Business Wire 2020

