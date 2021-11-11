High Current Rated TOLL MOSFETs from Diodes Incorporated Target EV Applications

Diodes Incorporated (Nasdaq: DIOD) has introduced a portfolio of automotive MOSFETs packaged in the space saving, thermally-efficient TOLL (PowerDI®1012-8) package. Capable of operating to 175°C, the 100V-rated DMTH10H1M7STLWQ and DMTH10H2M5STLWQ, plus the 80V-rated DMTH8001STLWQ MOSFETs occupy 20% less PCB area than the TO263. These devices feature an off board profile of just 2.4mm. This makes them ideal for use in high reliability power applications, such as energy recuperation, integrated starter alternators, and DC-DC converters in battery-equipped vehicles.

The TOLL package uses clip bonding to achieve low package resistance and reduced parasitic package inductance enabling the DMTH8001STLWQ, DMTH10H1M7STLWQ, and DMTH10H2M5STLWQ to achieve typical on-resistances of 1.3mΩ, 1.4mΩ, and 1.68mΩ, respectively at a gate drive of 10V. Moreover, the low parasitic package inductance provides improvements in circuit EMI performance.

With a solder contact area that is 50% bigger than the TO263, the TOLL package enables a junction-case thermal impedance of 0.65°C/W, allowing these MOSFETs to handle currents up to 270A. Their tin-plated trapezoidal grooved leads help to facilitate automated optical inspection (AOI) procedures. These MOSFETs are qualified to AEC-Q101, PPAP capable, and are manufactured in IATF 16949 certified facilities.

For 10,000 piece quantities, the DMTH10H1M7STLWQ unit cost is $2.36; the DMTH8001STLWQ unit cost is $2.36; and the DMTH10H2M5STLWQ unit cost is $2.00.

About Diodes Incorporated

