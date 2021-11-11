Log in
    DIOD   US2545431015

DIODES INCORPORATED

(DIOD)
High Current Rated TOLL MOSFETs from Diodes Incorporated Target EV Applications

11/11/2021 | 10:15am EST
Diodes Incorporated (Nasdaq: DIOD) has introduced a portfolio of automotive MOSFETs packaged in the space saving, thermally-efficient TOLL (PowerDI®1012-8) package. Capable of operating to 175°C, the 100V-rated DMTH10H1M7STLWQ and DMTH10H2M5STLWQ, plus the 80V-rated DMTH8001STLWQ MOSFETs occupy 20% less PCB area than the TO263. These devices feature an off board profile of just 2.4mm. This makes them ideal for use in high reliability power applications, such as energy recuperation, integrated starter alternators, and DC-DC converters in battery-equipped vehicles.

The TOLL package uses clip bonding to achieve low package resistance and reduced parasitic package inductance enabling the DMTH8001STLWQ, DMTH10H1M7STLWQ, and DMTH10H2M5STLWQ to achieve typical on-resistances of 1.3mΩ, 1.4mΩ, and 1.68mΩ, respectively at a gate drive of 10V. Moreover, the low parasitic package inductance provides improvements in circuit EMI performance.

With a solder contact area that is 50% bigger than the TO263, the TOLL package enables a junction-case thermal impedance of 0.65°C/W, allowing these MOSFETs to handle currents up to 270A. Their tin-plated trapezoidal grooved leads help to facilitate automated optical inspection (AOI) procedures. These MOSFETs are qualified to AEC-Q101, PPAP capable, and are manufactured in IATF 16949 certified facilities.

For 10,000 piece quantities, the DMTH10H1M7STLWQ unit cost is $2.36; the DMTH8001STLWQ unit cost is $2.36; and the DMTH10H2M5STLWQ unit cost is $2.00.

PowerDI® is a registered trademark of Diodes Incorporated in the United States and other countries.

About Diodes Incorporated
Diodes Incorporated (Nasdaq: DIOD), a Standard and Poor’s SmallCap 600 and Russell 3000 Index company, delivers high-quality semiconductor products to the world’s leading companies in the consumer electronics, computing, communications, industrial, and automotive markets. We leverage our expanded product portfolio of discrete, analog, and mixed-signal products and leading-edge packaging technology to meet customers’ needs. Our broad range of application-specific solutions and solutions-focused sales, coupled with worldwide operations of 31 sites, including engineering, testing, manufacturing, and customer service, enables us to be a premier provider for high-volume, high-growth markets. For more information visit www.Diodes.com.


© Business Wire 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 1 801 M - -
Net income 2021 225 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 22,0x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 4 882 M 4 882 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 2,71x
Capi. / Sales 2022 2,51x
Nbr of Employees 8 306
Free-Float 80,3%
Chart DIODES INCORPORATED
Duration : Period :
Diodes Incorporated Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DIODES INCORPORATED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 7
Last Close Price 108,45 $
Average target price 117,67 $
Spread / Average Target 8,50%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Keh-Shew Lu Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Brett R. Whitmire Chief Financial Officer
Julie E. Holland Senior Vice President-Corporate Operations
Michael Ralph Giordano Independent Director
Kuo Chih Tsai Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
DIODES INCORPORATED54.20%4 882
NVIDIA CORPORATION125.65%735 297
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING COMPANY LIMITED15.47%571 808
BROADCOM INC.25.33%225 883
INTEL CORPORATION2.77%206 441
QUALCOMM, INC.4.90%178 976