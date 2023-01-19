Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. Bourse de Toronto
  5. Dios Exploration Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    DOS   CA25455U1003

DIOS EXPLORATION INC.

(DOS)
Delayed Bourse de Toronto  -  09:45:41 2023-01-19 am EST
0.0650 CAD    0.00%
10:31aDIOS acquires Pontax-North Lithium property
GL
10:30aDIOS acquires Pontax-North Lithium property
AQ
2022Dios Exploration Completes Private Placement with 2 Investment Funds; Up 8.3%
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

DIOS acquires Pontax-North Lithium property

01/19/2023 | 10:31am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

MONTREAL, Jan. 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Management of Dios Exploration Inc. (TSX-V: DOS is very pleased to report Dios acquired the Pontax-North lithium property within James Bay prolific lithium region of central Quebec, Canada. It is located north of Pontax River and some 23km south of KM381 facilities.

Pontax-North lithium is also located some 6 km north (and west) of Pontax-Lithium prospect (1.16% Li2O over 30.55m) of Striae Resources and about 23 km due south of Galaxy Resources James Bay/Cyr lithium deposit (40.3Mt @1.40%Li2O resource) for which Canada Environment federal minister just gave its approval on January 16 to start this new lithium mine in James Bay.

The Pontax-North lithium project covers favourable rocks (paragneiss) along the margins of a 23 by 5-10 km magnetic felsic pluton with a prospective section some 10-11 km long. Pontax-North claims are also located in the axis of SW-NE glacial movement and along a cluster of lithium metal lake sediment anomalies combined with useful other anomalous critical elements.* The claims are also located in the vicinities of several magnetic features intersecting the general SW-NE magnetic trend. Pontax-North lithium totals 33 wholly-owned claims for 1760 hectares. Field work is planned in 2023.

Geochemical signature is comparable to Pivert-Rose deposit and Pontax-Lithium prospect with even higher values in secondary environment. Pontax-Lithium (lithium-tantalum-bearing pegmatite dikes) was discovered and successfully drilled in the scope of former joint Dios/Sirios Resources exploration project under supervision of Harold Desbiens M.Sc. P.Geo, V.P. of Dios & 43-101 Qualified Person, who reviewed this release.

* Pontax-North (Li over 15ppm, up to 22.5ppm; Cs>2ppm; Rb > 13ppm, up to 18.2ppm)

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Contact information :
Marie-José Girard, P. Geo M.Sc., 43-101 QP
President
mjgirard@diosexplo.com
Tel. (514) 923-9123

Website: www.diosexplo.com


All news about DIOS EXPLORATION INC.
10:31aDIOS acquires Pontax-North Lithium property
GL
10:30aDIOS acquires Pontax-North Lithium property
AQ
2022Dios Exploration Completes Private Placement with 2 Investment Funds; Up 8.3%
MT
2022DIOS closed $650,000 private placement with 2 Investment Funds
GL
2022DIOS closed $650,000 private placement with 2 Investment Funds
GL
2022Dios Exploration Inc. announced that it has received CAD 0.65 million in funding
CI
2022Dios Exploration : Quarterly Management Report – September 30, 2022
PU
2022Dios Exploration : Rapport de gestion trimestriel – 30 septembre 2022
PU
2022Dios Exploration Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months En..
CI
2022Dios Exploration : Interim financial statement – September 30, 2022
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 - - -
Net income 2021 -0,28 M -0,21 M -0,21 M
Net cash 2021 1,42 M 1,06 M 1,06 M
P/E ratio 2021 -25,1x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 7,88 M 5,87 M 5,87 M
EV / Sales 2020 -
EV / Sales 2021 -
Nbr of Employees 2
Free-Float 91,4%
Chart DIOS EXPLORATION INC.
Duration : Period :
Dios Exploration Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Marie-José Girard President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
René Lacroix Chief Financial Officer & Director
Normand Payette Independent Director
Aline Leclerc Independent Director & Geologist
Roger Guévremont Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
DIOS EXPLORATION INC.-7.14%6
NEWMONT CORPORATION11.17%40 901
BARRICK GOLD CORPORATION7.07%32 475
AGNICO EAGLE MINES LIMITED4.98%24 802
WHEATON PRECIOUS METALS CORP.12.27%20 000
POLYUS0.00%16 398