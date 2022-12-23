Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. Bourse de Toronto
  5. Dios Exploration Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    DOS   CA25455U1003

DIOS EXPLORATION INC.

(DOS)
Delayed Bourse de Toronto  -  01:49 2022-12-23 pm EST
0.0650 CAD   +8.33%
02:02pDios Exploration Completes Private Placement with 2 Investment Funds; Up 8.3%
MT
01:45pDIOS closed $650,000 private placement with 2 Investment Funds
GL
01:45pDIOS closed $650,000 private placement with 2 Investment Funds
GL
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

DIOS closed $650,000 private placement with 2 Investment Funds

12/23/2022 | 01:45pm EST
MONTREAL, Dec. 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dios Exploration Inc. (Dios) (TSX-V: DOS) is pleased to report closing of a non-brokered private placement with two Investment Funds totalling $650,000 at the price of $0.10 per share, pursuant to which 6,500,000 flow-through Common Shares were issued.

The net proceeds will be used for exploration work on Dios’ wholly-owned highly prospective lithium and gold properties in the James Bay region (Eeyou Istchee), Quebec, Eastern Canada.

Securities issued under this financing will be subject to a hold period of four months. This private placement is carried out pursuant to prospectus exemptions of applicable securities laws and is subject to final acceptance by the TSX Venture Exchange. There is a finder’s fee of $39,000 in connection with this financing to be paid to Mine Equities Ltd. , an arm’s length party.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Contact information : 
Marie-José Girard, President, P. Geo M.Sc. 
mjgirard@diosexplo.com 
Tel.: (514) 923-9123Website: www.diosexplo.com



Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2022
All news about DIOS EXPLORATION INC.
Financials
Sales 2021 - - -
Net income 2021 -0,28 M -0,21 M -0,21 M
Net cash 2021 1,42 M 1,04 M 1,04 M
P/E ratio 2021 -25,1x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 6,88 M 5,07 M 5,04 M
EV / Sales 2020 -
EV / Sales 2021 -
Nbr of Employees 2
Free-Float 91,4%
Managers and Directors
Marie-José Girard President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
René Lacroix Chief Financial Officer & Director
Normand Payette Independent Director
Aline Leclerc Independent Director & Geologist
Roger Guévremont Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
DIOS EXPLORATION INC.-7.14%5
NEWMONT CORPORATION-23.70%37 703
BARRICK GOLD CORPORATION-1.95%30 408
AGNICO EAGLE MINES LIMITED-1.58%23 560
WHEATON PRECIOUS METALS CORP.0.00%17 962
POLYUS-35.94%16 424