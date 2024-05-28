DIOS EXPLORATION INC.

Notes to Interim Financial Statements

For the three-month period ended March 31, 2024 (unaudited)

(Canadian dollars)

8. EQUITY (continued)

8.2 Warrants (continued)

The number of warrants outstanding exercisable in exchange for an equivalent number of ordinary shares is as follows:

March 31, 2024 Number of Exercise price Expiry date warrants $ August 12. 2026 250 000 0.10 9. EMPLOYEE REMUNERATION 9.1 Salaries and employee benefits expense Three-month period ended March 31 2024 2023 Salaries and benefits $ $ - 60 674 Share-based payments 17 332 7 504 Less: salaries capitalized in Exploration and evaluation assets 17 332 68 178 - (58 685) Salaries and employee benefits expense 17 332 9 493

The Company has adopted share-based payment plans under which members of the Board of Directors may award options for common shares to directors, officers, employees and consultants. The maximum number of shares issuable under the plans is 6,600,000. The maximum number of common shares which may be reserved for issuance to any one optionee may not exceed 5% of the common shares outstanding at the date of grant.

9.2 Share-based payments

The exercise price of each option is determined by the Board of Directors and cannot be less than the market value of the ordinary shares on the day prior the award, and the term of the options cannot exceed five years. The options granted vest in stages over a period of 18 months after the grant date, at the rate of 15% per quarter, with the exception of 10% which may be exercised from the date of the grant. For the options granted to a consultant, it vests in stages over a period of 12 months after the grant, at the rate of 25 % per quarter.

All share-based payments will be settled in equity. The Company has no legal or constructive obligation to repurchase or settle the options. The Company's share options are as follows for the reporting periods presented:

Quarter ended March 31, 2024 Year ended December 31, 2023 Number of Weighted average Number of Weighted Outstanding as at the beginning options exercise price options average exercise 6 290 000 0.11 6 110 000 0.11 Granted - - 1 125 000 0.10 Exercised - - (75 000) 0.10 Expired/canceled (735 000) 0.10 (870 000) 0.10 Outstanding as at the end 5 555 000 0.11 6 290 000 0.11 Exercisable as at the end 4 973 000 0.11 5 300 000 0.11

The following table summarizes information about common share purchase options outstanding and exercisable as at March 31, 2024:

Number of options exercise price Expiry date ourstanding exercisable 850 000 850 000 0.10 May 26, 2025 1 675 000 1 675 000 0.12 Oct 22, 2025 1 030 000 1 030 000 0.10 June 6, 2026 1 030 000 1 030 000 0.10 Sept. 1, 2027 970 000 388 000 0.10 July 3,2028 5 555 000 4 973 000

In total, $17,332 of employee remuneration expense (all of which related to equity-settledshare-based payment transactions) were included in profit or loss for the three-month period ended March 31, 2024 ($7,504 for the three-month period ended March 31, 2023) and credited to Contributed surplus.