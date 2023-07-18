Pegmatites seem to be the focus of mining exploration companies like Dios Exploration in Quebec.

Read: DIOS acquires the East-Clarkie lithium project containing 47 pegmatites in James Bay.

Promising mines and deposits in this region contain pegmatites.

These pegmatites are an important source of lithium due to their high concentration of lithium-bearing minerals such as spodumene.

Pegmatites are therefore highly sought after by geologists.

Pegmatite is an intrusive igneous rock characterized by a coarse texture and the presence of large crystals.

They are primarily composed of minerals such as quartz, feldspar, and mica, but can also contain rare and precious minerals.

They differentiate from other igneous rocks by the exceptional size of their crystals, some of which can reach several meters in length. Lithium can be present in these pegmatite crystals.

Pegmatites are known for their ability to concentrate rare and precious minerals, some of which contain lithium.

Spodumene is a lithium and aluminum silicate mineral belonging to the pyroxene family.

It is commonly associated with pegmatite deposits. It is a transparent to translucent mineral and often occurs in the form of elongated prismatic crystals, sometimes of large size, ranging in color from white and gray to pink, green, and even violet.

Dios Exploration has initiated a complex process that requires detailed geological studies and thorough analysis to effectively target the most promising lithium zones.

Among our various projects, 3 are directly associated with lithium exploration.

Here is a summary of them:

LeCaron Lithium

103 newly held claims covering 54.14 square kilometers.

20 pegmatite outcrops and presence of lithium metal anomalies in lake sediments.

Further north (Lithium Nord), significant anomalies of lithium in lake sediments.

Numerous lithium anomalies in glacial tills (concentrates of heavy minerals) have also been sampled.

Lithium33 Battery Metal

146 claims totaling 77 square kilometers held in full ownership without royalties.

7 lithium anomalies discovered through private data analysis and geochemical surveys along a corridor of over 15 kilometers.

Nemiscau-Nord Lithium Battery Metal

164 claims for 92.7 square kilometers held 100% by Dios Exploration.

7 - 9 significant lithium metal lake bottom sediment anomalies, including other cesium and rubidium anomalies.

These anomalies are located at the head of a very long lithium glacial train.

Lithium, along with graphite, nickel, cobalt, copper, and rare earth elements, is considered a critical mineral by the Government of Canada: Canadian Strategy on Critical Minerals.