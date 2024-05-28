DIOS EXPLORATION INC. - Management's Discussion & Analysis - Quarterly Highlights - March 31, 2024 DIOS EXPLORATION INC. Management's Discussion and Analysis Quarterly highlights For the three-month period ended March 31, 2024 The following quarterly highlights management discussion and analysis of the financial condition and results of the operations of Dios Exploration Inc. ((the "Company" or "Dios") constitutes management's review of the factors that affected the Company's financial operating performance for the three-month period ended March 31, 2024 ("2024-Q1"). This discussion and analysis should be read in conjunction with: The unaudited interim financial statements for 2024-Q1;

The Company's audited financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2023 and December 31, 2022. These documents and additional information may be available through www.sedar.com web site, under the Company's section "Sedar filing" or at www.diosexplo.com. Dios' shares are traded on TSX Venture Exchange under DOS symbol and 121,282,066 shares were issued and outstanding as at March 31, 2024. Nature of activities Dios focuses on GOLD-COPPER and LITHIUM exploration in James Bay Eeyou Istchee, Quebec, Canada, along a major greenstone belt and geological province contact. Contiguous to AU33 hosting Dios' HEBERTO GOLD discovery and several other gold occurrences, Lithium33 Battery Metal was acquired directly north-east. Nemiscau North and several other significant LITHIUM acquisitions were completed in 2023 and will be the focus of field work this early summer. 1

DIOS EXPLORATION INC. - Management's Discussion & Analysis - Quarterly Highlights - March 31, 2024 Lithium metal is critical in universal fight against global warming, core component of lithium-ion batteries for powering electric vehicles & large-scale energy storage. Wholly- owned K2 copper-gold-silver property is adjacent south-west in strike of Azimut's Elmer gold Patwon discovery property. Dios explores for gold-copper and lithium in James Bay through glacial sediment sampling that defines indicator heavy mineral dispersal trains. Investing activities In 2024-Q1, Dios paid $0 for mining rights (claim renewal and acquisitions) compared to $68,149 for the same period last year. Actually, there were no claim expiry dates during last quarter ended. Due to forbidden access to Dios' claims during last spring-summer major bush fires, on August 24, 2023, the Quebec Government extended for a year the duration of the claims located in these fire areas. Mining Right Additions Properties 2024-Q1 2023-Q1 $ $ Lithium Nord - 24,310 Nemiscau Nord - 3,744 Pontax Nord - 1,190 LeCaron Lithium - 10,030 Clarkie Est - 26,350 Claims renewal - 2,525 - 68,149 During the three-month period ended March 31, 2024, the Company incurred $6,436 in exploration expenses compared to $76,170 for the same period in 2023. Exploration Expense Analysis 2024-Q1 Description K2 Lithium Clarkie Total Nord Est $ $ $ $ Geology 684 4,856 100 5,640 Office and other 600 - 196 796 1,284 4,856 296 6,436 2

DIOS EXPLORATION INC. - Management's Discussion & Analysis - Quarterly Highlights - March 31, 2024 Exploration Expense Analysis 2023-Q1 Description K2 Lithium Clarkie Others Total Nord Est $ $ $ $ $ Geology 14,890 23,894 13,845 20,002 76,631 Assays 462 - - - 462 Office and other 1,877 - - - 1,877 Transport 1,200 - - - 1,200 18,429 23,894 13,845 20,002 76,170 Exploration performed during the quarter GOLD EXPLORATION Gold exploration is being planned on Au33-Lithium33 (Heberto gold northeast extent). Dios' gold properties in Lower Eastmain Greenstone Belt: K2, AU33 (Heberto), LeCaron, Clarkie 3

DIOS EXPLORATION INC. - Management's Discussion & Analysis - Quarterly Highlights - March 31, 2024 Heberto hole 19 hit 3.65 g/t gold on 13 m (71m-84m)in 64 m @ 1.21 g/t gold(true width) DD-19 is located: 50 m south of DD-1 (2.13 g/t gold/22.9 m) 50 m south of DD-9 (2 g/t gold/22 m) 50 m south of DD-10 (1.8 g/t gold/18.45 m) 112 m west of DD-1 50 m north of DD-06 (1.94 g/t gold/7.75 m) A deformation zone striking EW-NE was enhanced on Au33 and should be the focus of future gold exploration work, among others. Several other gold occurrences are present. LITHIUM EXPLORATION A mapping and sampling program was undertaken on 4 wholly-owned properties last September: LeCaron, Lithium-Nord,Nemiscau-Nord and East-Clarkie. The focus was on Lithium-bearing pegmatites (LCT type) on selected favourable target-areas. Due to limited time and helicopter and ground accessibility, Dios field program covered less than 12% of the claim area. Follow-up is planned for the end of June to cover large areas yet to explore on five lithium potential projects. 4

DIOS EXPLORATION INC. - Management's Discussion & Analysis - Quarterly Highlights - March 31, 2024 Detailed planning and evaluation and research work was completed during the period. Contracts were negotiated for helicopter access, prospecting and exploration crews, food and lodging, etc. 5

DIOS EXPLORATION INC. - Management's Discussion & Analysis - Quarterly Highlights - March 31, 2024 COPPER EXPLORATION Wholly-owned K2 copper-gold-silver property is adjacent south-west in strike of Azimut's Elmer gold Patwon discovery property. Dios had discovered up to 8.28 % copper at Kali Lake (2.6 g/t Au), 3.71 % copper at Attila (8.08 g/t gold) and 6.42 % copper at Curry. Badji showing returned 5.09 % copper, 5.4 g/t gold and 111 g/t silver. In 2023, Dios reported hitting 35.2 m @ .1645 % copper &1.93 g/t Ag and 28.5 m @ .1032 % copper & 0.28 g/t Ag within dacite in NE K2 area. Copper is necessary to decarbonization and energy transition, such as lithium. Overall performance Net loss for the quarter is $63,995 (net loss of $38,944 for the first quarter 2023) whereas expenses for the quarter totalled $69,533 ($68,968 for the first quarter 2023). Increase of stock-based compensation expenses and decrease in Deferred income taxes recovered. See the table below.

Other operating expenses decreased compared to last year. 6