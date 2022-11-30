Dios Exploration : Quarterly Management Report – September 30, 2022

DIOS EXPLORATION INC. - Management's Discussion & Analysis - Quarterly Highlights - September 30, 2022 DIOS EXPLORATION INC. Management's Discussion and Analysis Quarterly highlights For the three and nine-month periods ended September 30, 2022 The following quarterly highlights management discussion and analysis of the financial condition and results of the operation of Dios Exploration Inc. ((the "Company" or "Dios") constitutes management's review of the factors that affected the Company's financial operating performance for the three and nine-month period ended September 30, 2022. This discussion and analysis should be read in conjunction with: The unaudited interim financial statements as at September 30, 2022;

The 2021 Annual Management report; and

The Company's audited financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2021 and December 31, 2020. These documents and additional information may be available through www.sedar.com web site, under Dios' section "Sedar filing" or at www.diosexplo.com. Dios' shares are listed on the TSX Venture Exchange, under the symbol "DOS". As at September 30, 2022, there are 114,707,066 Common Shares of Dios issued and outstanding. Nature of activities Dios focuses on LITHIUM and GOLD Exploration in James Bay, Quebec, Canada. Wholly-owned K2 gold-copper-silver property is located directly SW in structural strike of Azimut's Elmer gold discovery at Patwon. Dios is involved in mining exploration along a major deformation zone. Dios acquired two large LITHIUM properties: Nemiscau North Lithium and Lithium33 Battery Metal, with contiguous AU33 gold property hosting Dios' HEBERTO GOLD discovery. 1

DIOS EXPLORATION INC. - Management's Discussion & Analysis - Quarterly Highlights - September 30, 2022 Investing activities Quarter ended September 30, 2022 During this period, Dios paid $14,449 for mining rights (claim renewal and acquisitions). During the three-month period ended September 30, 2022, the Company incurred $825,796 in exploration expenses compared to $999,696 for the same period in 2021. Exploration Expense Analysis Description K2 AU33 Others Total $ $ $ $ Geology 125,885 11,858 4,756 142,499 Transportation, Lodging 340,577 - - 340,577 Geophysics 48,251 - - 48,251 Office and other 4,604 - - 4,604 Drilling, Assays 289,865 - - 289,865 809,182 11,858 4,756 825,796 Nine-month period ended September 30, 2022 During this period, Dios paid $32,689 for mining rights (claim renewal and acquisitions). During the nine-month period ended September 30, 2022, the Company incurred $998,390 in exploration expenses compared to $1,203,679 for the same period in 2021. Exploration Expense Analysis Description K2 AU33 Others Total $ $ $ $ Geology 227,298 19,968 17,342 264,608 Transportation, Lodging 340,577 - - 340,577 Geophysics 48,251 - - 48,251 Office and other 13,487 - - 13,487 Drilling, Assays 331,467 - - 331,467 961,080 19,968 17,342 998,390 2

DIOS EXPLORATION INC. - Management's Discussion & Analysis - Quarterly Highlights - September 30, 2022 Exploration performed during the period ended Lithium33 Battery Metal property was acquired by Dios in James Bay Eeyou Istchee, Quebec, to protect a 15 km lithium trend discovered by Dios in the area. Lithium33 covers some 146 claims for 7,705 hectares contiguous to Dios' AU33 gold property, adjacent to advanced Rose lithium-tantalum project of Critical Elements Corp., having now obtained all main environmental authorizations to move forward the project, and in the general area north-east of Pontax-Lithium occurrences. Lithium33 hosts 7 significant lithium metal anomalies (combined with other anomalous critical elements) uncovered through proprietary data analysis and recent research work and forming a more than 15km prospective lithium trend. The geochemical signature is comparable to that of Rose and Pontax-Lithium, with higher values from secondary environment. Pontax-Lithium itself (lithium-tantalum-bearing pegmatite dikes) was first discovered and successfully drilled in the scope of former joint Dios/Sirios Resources exploration project under supervision of Harold Desbiens Geo M.Sc., V.P. of Dios & 43-101 QP. Field work is planned on Lithium33. The road towards Nemiscau village some 50 km south crosses AU33 property and large Nemaska lithium deposit is located near Nemiscau. Nemiscau-North lithium battery metal property was acquired by Dios during quarter ended, for 164 wholly-owned claims over 9,274 hectares along Pontax River, approximately 15 kilometres north of Nemaska Cree village, in James Bay prolific lithium region of northern Quebec. This 927 square-footNemiscau-North project lies directly east of LI-FT Power/Kenorland Moyenne trend lithium claims and west of Brunswick Exploration claims. It is also located between advanced Rose lithium project of Critical Elements to the north, Nemaska Lithium Wabouchi deposit to the east and northwest Cygnus (Stria) drilled Pontax-lithium. 3

DIOS EXPLORATION INC. - Management's Discussion & Analysis - Quarterly Highlights - September 30, 2022 The Nemiscau-North lithium claims cover five significant lithium metal lake sediment anomalies (lithium over 15 parts per million (ppm), up to 28.8 ppm) combined with useful other anomalous critical elements (cesium over two ppm; rubidium over 16 ppm, up to 30.2 ppm). These Li-Cs-Rb(lithium-cesium-rubidium) lake sediment anomalies are located at the margins of granitic plutons/pegmatites with paragneiss/tonalitic gneiss along a prospective 18-kilometre-long section. The claims cover a northeast low-magnetic lineament structure that intersects a 50-kilometre-longeast-west anomalous trend (bottom lake sediments over 15 ppm Li). The Nemiscau-North claims are also located at the head of a robust southwest glacial dispersal train hosting anomalous bottom lake sediments varying between 15 to 37.6 ppm Li (and Rb) for over 40 to 50 km down ice. The geochemical signature is comparable to that of Pivert-Rose and Pontax-lithium, with even higher values in the secondary environment. Lithium is a critical metal in the universal fight against global warming. It is a core component of lithium-ion batteries used for powering electric vehicles and for industrial- scale energy storage. K2 north-eastern area with volcanic rocks intertwined with small gabbro plug series was surveyed by a ground IP survey in mid-August, 10 km SW of Patwon gold discovery, along prospective shear zone gold corridor. K2 16 km-line Induced Polarization EM survey helped Dios define drilling targets for drill program undertaken in mid-Septemberfollowing ground prospecting and sampling in felsic volcanics intruded by small gabbro plugs, 4-5km north of Opinaca fault, in same geological formation as underlies AZM Elmer property. By the end of October, 13 drill holes totalling 2,560 meters were completed (11 % more than planned), results pending. Gabbro contacts with altered dacites constitute good structural targets. Several specks of visible gold were noted in core. North-eastern K2 area is crosscut by two NE-SW shear zones and two east-west kilometric ground VLF-EM anomalies related to sulfidic mineralization, locally well sericitized and silicified. Dios previously discovered outcropping Badji (5.39 g/t gold, 111 g/t silver, 5.05% copper). NE K2 is located a few km NE of major gold-copper-silver bearing volcanic dome on top of large porphyry, itself on top of Kali intrusive. 4